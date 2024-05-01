Auto Sales April 2024: Hyundai Registers Total Sales Of 63,701 Units

Hyundai Motor India has reported its monthly sales figures for April 2024. During this period, the brand managed to sell 63,701 units cumulatively. This comprises 50,201 units sold domestically and 13,500 units exported, marking a year-on-year growth of 9.5 per cent.



Hyundai sold 50,201 units in the Domestic market in April 2024.

Commenting on the sales performance, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said, “In April 2024, Hyundai Motor India achieved its fourth consecutive month of 50,000+ units in domestic sales during CY 24. Driven by models like the Creta, Venue, and Exter, SUVs continued to be a growth driver, contributing 67% of HMI domestic sales.”

A closer look at the domestic sales reveals a marginal increase of 1.0 per cent compared to April 2023. However, the cumulative (YTD) domestic sales for the year (January to April 2024) demonstrate a growth rate of 6.6 per cent, with 2,10,518 units sold compared to 1,97,408 units during the same period last year.

YTD figures for 2024 (January–April) witnessed 7.3 per year-over-year growth.

The export segment stood out significantly for the automaker, experiencing a surge of 58.8 per cent in April 2024 compared to the previous year. This surge translated into 46,900 units exported during the first four months of 2024, reflecting a growth rate of 10.6 per cent compared to the same period in 2023.

The accumulative YTD total sales (domestic & exports) for January to April 2024 accounted for 2,57,418 units, reflecting a growth rate of 7.3 per cent compared to the same period in 2023.