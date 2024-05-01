Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki New SwiftHyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVMG Marvel XNissan Qashqai
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 350 BobberKeeway Benda Dark FlagKeeway Benda LFS 700KTM 890 DukeNorton V4CR
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Auto Sales April 2024: Hyundai Registers Total Sales Of 63,701 Units

The brand witnessed year-over-year growth of 9.5 per cent in its sales in April 2024 as compared to the corresponding period last year.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 1, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Domestic sales in April 2024 stood at 50,201 units.
  • Exports accounted for 13,500 vehicles.
  • YTD figures for 2024 (January–April) witnessed 7.3 per year-over-year growth.

Hyundai Motor India has reported its monthly sales figures for April 2024. During this period, the brand managed to sell 63,701 units cumulatively. This comprises 50,201 units sold domestically and 13,500 units exported, marking a year-on-year growth of 9.5 per cent.
 

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Facelift Crosses 1 Lakh Bookings Since Launch

 

Hyundai sold 50,201 units in the Domestic market in April 2024. 

 

Commenting on the sales performance, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said, “In April 2024, Hyundai Motor India achieved its fourth consecutive month of 50,000+ units in domestic sales during CY 24. Driven by models like the Creta, Venue, and Exter, SUVs continued to be a growth driver, contributing 67% of HMI domestic sales.” 

 

A closer look at the domestic sales reveals a marginal increase of 1.0 per cent compared to April 2023. However, the cumulative (YTD) domestic sales for the year (January to April 2024) demonstrate a growth rate of 6.6 per cent, with 2,10,518 units sold compared to 1,97,408 units during the same period last year.

 

Also Read: 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Long Term Test: Introduction

 

YTD figures for 2024 (January–April) witnessed 7.3 per year-over-year growth.

 

The export segment stood out significantly for the automaker, experiencing a surge of 58.8 per cent in April 2024 compared to the previous year. This surge translated into 46,900 units exported during the first four months of 2024, reflecting a growth rate of 10.6 per cent compared to the same period in 2023. 

 

The accumulative YTD total sales (domestic & exports) for January to April 2024 accounted for 2,57,418 units, reflecting a growth rate of 7.3 per cent compared to the same period in 2023. 

 

# Hyundai Motors India# Hyundai Motor India sales# Hyundai Sales April 2024# Hyundai cars in India# Hyundai cars# Sales Figures# Car sales April 2024# Cars# Sales Figures
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 Renault Kiger, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.6
2021 Renault Kiger
  • 9,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 7.25 Lakh
₹ 16,237/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2020 Tata Nexon, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Tata Nexon
  • 42,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 7.75 Lakh
₹ 17,357/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza
  • 5,903 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 12.15 Lakh
₹ 27,212/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV300, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.5
2022 Mahindra XUV300
  • 27,200 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 10.9 Lakh
₹ 23,056/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2017 Ford EcoSport, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2017 Ford EcoSport
  • 73,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.3
2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
  • 49,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, New Delhi
8.2
2019 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
  • 47,231 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 9 Lakh
₹ 20,157/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai i20 Active, New Delhi
8.1
2018 Hyundai i20 Active
  • 42,189 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.35 Lakh
₹ 11,982/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2017 Honda City, New Delhi
7.5
2017 Honda City
  • 49,783 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Kia Seltos, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.3
2022 Kia Seltos
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 14.55 Lakh
₹ 30,770/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi

Popular Hyundai Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

With the launch of the XUV 3XO, the facelifted subcompact SUV gets more features than its predecessor, but how does it stack up against its rivals in the Indian market? Let's find out.
Mahindra XUV 3XO Vs Nexon, Sonet, Venue And Brezza: Features Comparison
In April 2024, MG Motor India sold 4,485 vehicles, and EV accounted for 34% of the company's total retail sales.
Auto Sales April 2024: MG India Sells 4,485 Units Last Month; EVs Account For 34% Of Total Retail
Toyota India registered a 32 per cent growth in sales over the same month last year when it sold 15,510 units
Toyota India Sold 20,494 Cars and SUVs in April 2024
Royal Enfield has launched the updated Nirvik 2 adventure touring jacket, with prices starting at Rs. 17,950 and going up to Rs. 18,950. The new Nirvik 2 gets level-2 riding armour.
Royal Enfield Nirvik 2 Riding Jacket Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 17,950
The all-new Swift is set to be launched in India in the second week of May; to debut new Z-Series petrol engine.
New Maruti Suzuki Swift Bookings Open Ahead Of Launch
The Quintessenza concept is powered by a 150-kWh battery and a 580-kW electric powertrain.
Italdesign Unveils Quintessenza Concept Pickup Truck At 2024 Beijing Auto Show
Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp have announced the prices of the 2024 Harley line-up in India which has 10 motorcycles. This also includes a few new launches as well.
2024 Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Range Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.39 Lakh
The interior takes after the refreshed GV80, with a wider 27-inch OLED display that combines the instrument cluster and infotainment system.
2024 Genesis GV70 SUV Debuts With Design Tweaks, Updated Tech
Ducati DesertX Rally now goes on sale in India, making it one of the most off-road worthy motorcycles in the country. Deliveries of the ADV will begin in May 2024.
Ducati DesertX Rally Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 23.71 Lakh
The XUV 3XO is offered in nine trim levels in total and is offered with the same set of engines as the XUV300.
Mahindra XUV 3XO: Variants Explained
The Creta compact SUV is the third model from Hyundai to get the N Line treatment.
Hyundai Creta N Line: Top 5 Highlights
The carmaker has set up 11 ultra-fast charging stations, each equipped with three chargers of different capacities.
Hyundai Now Has Over 10 Ultra-Fast EV Charging Stations Across India
The brand has witnessed 92 per cent year-on-year growth when compared to the corresponding period last year.
Auto Sales January 2024: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Records Highest Ever Monthly Sales With 24,609 Units Sold
Hyundai plans to showcase its new range of offerings along with future technologies, special initiatives, interactive zones and more
Hyundai Confirms Participation In Bharat Mobility Expo 2024
While Hyundai Motor India will not be showing us the car today, the company in fact, will be revealing the connectivity features of its upcoming Hyundai Venue subcompact SUV. The venue will be India's first connected car and it will be making its debut in India on 17 April, 2019.
Hyundai Venue Connected Features Live Updates
c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Toyota Innova Crysta
Mahindra XUV300
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved