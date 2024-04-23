2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Long Term Test: Introduction

The Hyundai Creta needs no introduction. For close to a decade it has been one of India’s most loved cars and has recently crossed the 10 lakh sales mark in the country. A heavily updated facelift of the compact SUV was launched earlier this year which propelled it to become the highest-selling Hyundai model in India and the second-highest-selling overall in March 2024. Now, the CVT version of the SUV, in the feature-loaded top-spec SX(O) trim has joined our long-term fleet and we’re looking forward to spending time in the SUV in the upcoming and punishing peak summer months.

The car with us wears Abyss Black paint.

How the Creta looks has changed significantly from the time it was launched back in 2015. Even when compared to the pre-facelift car, the exterior gets some significant updates. It is longer by 30 mm owing to redesigned bumpers while the rectangular grille and horizon lights with DRLs lend a more modern touch to the car. The quad-beam headlamps or the inverted L-shaped LED tail lamps are also new which has made this the most attractive version of Creta yet.

It's a feature-packed cabin for the top-spec Creta.

As expected from a Hyundai, the cabin is loaded with features, more so in our top-spec trim. There’s so much to look forward to – including the twin-screen cluster, hidden AC vents, ventilated seats, a wireless charger, and a Bose premium surround sound system. It is one of the few SUVs in the segment to get a panoramic sunroof while in the second-row introduction of sunblinds has made the package more premium. You also get a whole lot of connectivity options and voice commands.

We're testing the 1.5 naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a CVT.

The Creta gets three engine options, including a diesel, and we have the one that sells the most and also gets the most number of trims. The 1.5 naturally aspirated petrol engine did its duty on the pre-facelift model too and we’ve got the CVT version to sample. It makes 114 bhp @ 6,300 rpm along with 144 Nm @ 4,500 rpm and comes with a claimed fuel efficiency of 17.7 kmpl which is slightly more than the manual. Since this is CVT, we have the luxury of using paddle shifts, drive as well as traction modes.

Creta range starts at Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

With the facelift, the Hyundai Creta now also gets many Level 2 ADAS features which promise to make our drive safer. These include smart cruise control, forward collision avoidance assist and lane-keeping assist. While the Creta starts at Rs. 11 lakh, ex-showroom this top CVT will set you back by Rs. 18.73 lakh. We’ll tell you soon if that’s worth your money. Stay tuned.