Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 SkodaSuperb 2024Toyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Exter vs Tata PunchHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra XUV 3XOMG Marvel XHyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVNissan Qashqai
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
TVS ZeppelinBajaj Pulsar NS400BMW R 1300 GSBSA Gold Star 650BSA Scrambler 650
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Long Term Test: Introduction

The ever-popular Hyundai Creta in its latest iteration has joined the car&bike long-term fleet. We’re testing the CVT version of the car in the feature-loaded top-spec SX(O) trim.
Calendar-icon

By Shams Raza Naqvi

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 23, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift was launched in January this year
  • It was the highest-selling model from Hyundai in March 2024
  • The SUV has recently crossed the 10 lakh sales mark

The Hyundai Creta needs no introduction. For close to a decade it has been one of India’s most loved cars and has recently crossed the 10 lakh sales mark in the country. A heavily updated facelift of the compact SUV was launched earlier this year which propelled it to become the highest-selling Hyundai model in India and the second-highest-selling overall in March 2024. Now, the CVT version of the SUV, in the feature-loaded top-spec SX(O) trim has joined our long-term fleet and we’re looking forward to spending time in the SUV in the upcoming and punishing peak summer months. 

 

The car with us wears Abyss Black paint.

 

How the Creta looks has changed significantly from the time it was launched back in 2015. Even when compared to the pre-facelift car, the exterior gets some significant updates. It is longer by 30 mm owing to redesigned bumpers while the rectangular grille and horizon lights with DRLs lend a more modern touch to the car. The quad-beam headlamps or the inverted L-shaped LED tail lamps are also new which has made this the most attractive version of Creta yet. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Review: New Look, Updated Interior And Powertrains Enhance Bestseller’s Appeal

It's a feature-packed cabin for the top-spec Creta.

 

As expected from a Hyundai, the cabin is loaded with features, more so in our top-spec trim. There’s so much to look forward to – including the twin-screen cluster, hidden AC vents, ventilated seats, a wireless charger, and a Bose premium surround sound system. It is one of the few SUVs in the segment to get a panoramic sunroof while in the second-row introduction of sunblinds has made the package more premium. You also get a whole lot of connectivity options and voice commands. 

 

Also Read: Hyundai Creta N Line Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 16.82 Lakh

We're testing the 1.5 naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a CVT.

 

The Creta gets three engine options, including a diesel, and we have the one that sells the most and also gets the most number of trims. The 1.5 naturally aspirated petrol engine did its duty on the pre-facelift model too and we’ve got the CVT version to sample. It makes 114 bhp @ 6,300 rpm along with 144 Nm @ 4,500 rpm and comes with a claimed fuel efficiency of 17.7 kmpl which is slightly more than the manual. Since this is CVT, we have the luxury of using paddle shifts, drive as well as traction modes.   

 

Creta range starts at Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

With the facelift, the Hyundai Creta now also gets many Level 2 ADAS features which promise to make our drive safer. These include smart cruise control, forward collision avoidance assist and lane-keeping assist. While the Creta starts at Rs. 11 lakh, ex-showroom this top CVT will set you back by Rs. 18.73 lakh. We’ll tell you soon if that’s worth your money. Stay tuned.

# hyundai creta# hyundai india# review# compact suv# Latest Reviews# Car Reviews# Cover Story# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 46,324 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 3.85 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
₹ 12,878/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 BMW X3, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 BMW X3
  • 19,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 64.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra Alturas G4, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.7
2019 Mahindra Alturas G4
  • 16,178 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza
  • 5,903 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 12.5 Lakh
₹ 27,996/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, New Delhi
8.4
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 29,070 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 22.5 Lakh
₹ 50,392/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra Thar, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra Thar
  • 19,398 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 12.5 Lakh
₹ 26,440/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 9,746 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 16.35 Lakh
₹ 36,618/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV700, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.9
2022 Mahindra XUV700
  • 30,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 20.95 Lakh
₹ 44,308/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta
8.4

Hyundai Creta

Starts at ₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Creta Specifications
View Creta Features

Popular Hyundai Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

BYD Seal Review: Pure Electric Fun With 650 Km Range
BYD Seal Review: Pure Electric Fun With 650 Km Range
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Pros And Cons: No Country For Pickup Trucks?
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Pros And Cons: No Country For Pickup Trucks?
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 Review: In Pictures
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 Review: In Pictures
Hyundai Creta Facelift Vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate and Volkswagen Taigun: The Big Compact SUV Comparison
Hyundai Creta Facelift Vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate and Volkswagen Taigun: The Big Compact SUV Comparison
Tata Nexon Road Test Review: 5 Reasons To Buy, 3 To Reconsider
Tata Nexon Road Test Review: 5 Reasons To Buy, 3 To Reconsider
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 Review; Most Powerful Pulsar Becomes Even Better
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 Review; Most Powerful Pulsar Becomes Even Better
Hero Xtreme 125R Real-World Review: In Pictures
Hero Xtreme 125R Real-World Review: In Pictures
Hero Xtreme 125R Real-World Review; Practical & Good-Looking
Hero Xtreme 125R Real-World Review; Practical & Good-Looking
Yamaha YZF R3 Real-World Review: In Pictures
Yamaha YZF R3 Real-World Review: In Pictures
Yamaha YZF R3 Real-World Review; Good Motorcycle But Too Expensive For Its Own Good
Yamaha YZF R3 Real-World Review; Good Motorcycle But Too Expensive For Its Own Good
BYD Seal Review: Pure Electric Fun With 650 Km Range
BYD Seal Review: Pure Electric Fun With 650 Km Range
Hyundai Creta Facelift Vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate and Volkswagen Taigun: The Big Compact SUV Comparison
Hyundai Creta Facelift Vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate and Volkswagen Taigun: The Big Compact SUV Comparison
Hyundai Creta EV Spied Testing, Reveals Interior With New Logo
Hyundai Creta EV Spied Testing, Reveals Interior With New Logo
Hyundai Creta Facelift Crosses 1 Lakh Bookings Since Launch
Hyundai Creta Facelift Crosses 1 Lakh Bookings Since Launch
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Gets New Exterior, Interior Colour Options In India
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Gets New Exterior, Interior Colour Options In India
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Long Term Test: Introduction
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch
Toyota Innova Crysta
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Tata Punch EV
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved