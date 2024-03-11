Login

Hyundai Creta N Line Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 16.82 Lakh

New Creta N Line gets sportier looks, tweaked suspension and the option of a manual gearbox with the turbo-petrol engine.
By Jaiveer Mehra

2 mins read

Published on March 11, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Creta N Line offered in two variants - N8, N10
  • 1.5 turbo-petrol offered with either a 6-speed MT or 7-speed DCT
  • Available in single and dual-tone colour options

Hyundai India has launched the new Creta N Line with introductory prices ranging from Rs 16.82 lakh to Rs 20.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The sportier iteration of Hyundai’s hot-selling SUV gets several cosmetic tweaks to the exterior along with some new colour schemes to stand out from the crowd. More importantly, the Creta N Line re-introduces the option of a manual gearbox with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine in the SUV’s line-up with the standard Creta facelift only getting a DCT option with the 1.5 Turbo engine. 

Hyundai Creta N LineN8N10
1.5 TGDi MTRs 16.82 lakhRs 19.34 lakh
1.5 TGDI DCTRs 18.32 lakhRs 20.30 lakh

(all prices, ex-showroom)

 

Compared to the Hyundai Creta facelift SX(O) Turbo DCT, the top-spec Creta N Line N10 DCT costs about Rs 30,000 more. The Creta facelift SX(O) Turbo DCT is priced at Rs 20 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Creta N Line is offered in N8 and N10 trim options, both offered with manual and dual-clutch automatic gearbox options. The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine under the hood is lifted straight from the standard Creta Turbo with the output continuing to stand at 158 bhp and 253 Nm. The N Line however benefits from tweaks to the suspension and steering rack for enhanced handling characteristics along with a sportier sounding exhaust.

 

The Creta N Line gets sportier looks as compared to the standard model with a redesigned grille and front bumper and red accents on the lower body. Down the sides, the SUV gets red brake callipers and more red accents on the lower body, while at the back the SUV gets a tweaked rear bumper and a visible dual-tip exhaust. The Creta N Line is offered in a total of three mono-tone and three dual-tone colours. The mono-tone colours include Abyss Black, Atlas White and Titan Grey Matte. The dual-tone options include Atlas White, Shadow Grey and Thunder Blue – all paired with an Abyss Black roof.

The interior of the Creta N Line follows an all-black theme with red accenting along with getting a different steering design steering wheel as compared to the standard model. The seats, steering and gear lever feature N badging On the feature front, the Creta N Line packs in tech such as the 10.25-inch twin displays on the dashboard, 18-inch alloy wheels, 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Start Assist, ADAS functions, ventilated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control and a panoramic sunroof. As with other N  LIne models, the Creta N Line too gets a dashcam with dual cameras.

