Kia India Crosses 400,000 Connected Cars Sales Mark; Seltos Accounts For 65% Of Total Sales

Out of the total connected cars sold by Kia, it’s the Seltos that has the highest contribution of 65 per cent.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 7, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Kia India has sold over 4 lakh connected cars in India
  • Currently connected cars account for 44 per cent of Kia’s overall domestic sales
  • Around 57% of Kia Seltos sold in India have connected car features

Kia India has reported achieving a new sales milestone, wherein the company has sold over 4,00,000 connected cars in the country. Connected car features are only offered with the top-spec variants of Kia cars, and despite that, they currently account for 44 per cent of Kia India’s overall domestic sales. Out of the total connected cars sold by Kia, it’s the Seltos that has the highest contribution of 65 per cent.

 

Also Read: Kia Seltos, Carens Have Lowest Ownership Cost In Their Segments - Report

 

 

Commenting on the connected car sales milestone Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales and Business Officer, Kia India, said, "We have differentiated our brand in the market for its design and technology superiority. In today's hyper-connected world, customers want their cars to be seamlessly integrated with their lifestyle, driving a surge in demand for technology-enabled cars. We will continue to introduce more and more connected car features to offer a safer, more connected, and enjoyable drive experience to our new-age customers."

 

Also Read: Kia Seltos CVT Recalled In India; Over 4000 Units Affected

 

 

Kia says, 57 per cent of Kia Seltos buyers have opted for variants for Connected Car features. The Carens demonstrated a similar trend, with 31 per cent of its customers opting for Connected Car variants. Although telematics is available in only 7 variants of the Sonet currently, these models still contribute a significant 21 per cent to the total Sonet sales. 

 

Kia says that some major connected car features that have attracted customers include - Hinglish Commands, Remote Window Control, Remote Engine and AC Start, and Valet Mode.

# Kia Seltos# Kia Sonet# Kia Carens# Kia Connected Cars# Connected Car# Connected car tech# Cars# SUV# MPV# Family# Cars# Cover Story# Technology
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

