Kia India Crosses 400,000 Connected Cars Sales Mark; Seltos Accounts For 65% Of Total Sales

Kia India has reported achieving a new sales milestone, wherein the company has sold over 4,00,000 connected cars in the country. Connected car features are only offered with the top-spec variants of Kia cars, and despite that, they currently account for 44 per cent of Kia India’s overall domestic sales. Out of the total connected cars sold by Kia, it’s the Seltos that has the highest contribution of 65 per cent.

Commenting on the connected car sales milestone Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales and Business Officer, Kia India, said, "We have differentiated our brand in the market for its design and technology superiority. In today's hyper-connected world, customers want their cars to be seamlessly integrated with their lifestyle, driving a surge in demand for technology-enabled cars. We will continue to introduce more and more connected car features to offer a safer, more connected, and enjoyable drive experience to our new-age customers."

Kia says, 57 per cent of Kia Seltos buyers have opted for variants for Connected Car features. The Carens demonstrated a similar trend, with 31 per cent of its customers opting for Connected Car variants. Although telematics is available in only 7 variants of the Sonet currently, these models still contribute a significant 21 per cent to the total Sonet sales.

Kia says that some major connected car features that have attracted customers include - Hinglish Commands, Remote Window Control, Remote Engine and AC Start, and Valet Mode.