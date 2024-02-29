Login

Kia Seltos, Carens Have Lowest Ownership Cost In Their Segments: Frost & Sullivan Report

A recent study from Frost & Sullivan had also declared the Kia Sonet Diesel has the lowest Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) in its segment.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

Published on February 29, 2024

Highlights

  • The Kia Seltos and Carens have lower maintenance charges than their respective segment averages.
  • The Carens has maintenance costs which were 21 and 26 per cent lower than its segment average for its petrol and diesel variants respectively.
  • The Seltos petrol’s maintenance costs are 17 per cent lower than its segment average.

Kia India has revealed the Seltos and Carens have the lowest cost of ownership in their respective segments, as per a study conducted by advisory firm Frost & Sullivan. As per the study, the vehicles’ maintenance costs were significantly lower than their segment averages. This announcement comes after the same firm recently declared the Kia Sonet Diesel has the lowest Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) in its segment, in December 2023. 

 

Also Read: Kia Sonet Diesel Has Lowest Total Cost Of Ownership, Study Finds

The diesel variants of the Carens were found to have the lowest acquisition cost along with the highest fuel efficiency in the segment

 

As per the report, the Kia Carens petrol's maintenance costs are 21 per cent lower than the segment average, and 26 per cent lower for the Carens diesel. The diesel variants of the MPV were also found to have the lowest acquisition cost along with the highest fuel efficiency in the segment. 

 

The Seltos petrol's maintenance cost is 17 per cent lower than the segment average, as per the study. The Seltos diesel also has the lowest maintenance cost in its respective segment, although in this case, it is on par with another vehicle in the segment (which remains undisclosed). The Seltos diesel is said to have the second lowest TCO in the segment, while the petrol variant is the third lowest.

 

The Frost & Sullivan report declaring these results is not publicly accessible, and carandbike could not independently verify the scores and other statistics relating to the rankings in this report.

 

Also Read: Kia Seltos Facelift Racks Up 1 Lakh Bookings

The Seltos petrol's maintenance costs were 17 per cent lower than the segment average

 

A study by Frost & Sullivan had also found that the Sonet diesel offered the lowest Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) in its segment, back in December 2023. While the Sonet did receive a facelift shortly after that, Hardeep Singh Brar, VP and Head of Marketing and Sales, Kia India had stated then that the TCO was unlikely to be different for the updated version.

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts Qualifies For PLI Scheme For Automotive Tech
Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts Qualifies For PLI Scheme For Automotive Tech
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-19416 second ago

Toyota has received certification for its e-Drive EV transaxle that forms a part of the drive system of hybrid, all-electric and fuel-cell electirc vehicles.

Hyundai Creta N Line Previewed In Official Images Ahead Of March 11 Launch; Bookings Open
Hyundai Creta N Line Previewed In Official Images Ahead Of March 11 Launch; Bookings Open
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-18682 second ago

The Creta N Line has a revised face and cosmetic add-ons for a sportier look and may also get some mechanical upgrades

Jeep Avenger To Get New 4xe Variant In Europe
Jeep Avenger To Get New 4xe Variant In Europe
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-15791 second ago

Unlike its larger siblings, the Avenger 4xe features a mild hybrid system in place of a plug-in hybrid powertrain

Upcoming SUVs In 2024: Mahindra Thar 5-Door, Tata Curvv, Hyundai Creta N Line And More
Upcoming SUVs In 2024: Mahindra Thar 5-Door, Tata Curvv, Hyundai Creta N Line And More
c&b icon By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

-13317 second ago

Carmakers will be doubling down on SUV launches to cater to the rising demand

Apple Bins Driverless Car Project: Report
Apple Bins Driverless Car Project: Report
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-11232 second ago

As per reports, the company has decided to pull the plug on the project and focus on developing generative artificial intelligence.

Honda Elevate Now Available At CSD Stores For Indian Armed Forces
Honda Elevate Now Available At CSD Stores For Indian Armed Forces
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-11061 second ago

The Hyundai Creta facelift was also recently made available at the CSD stores

Ather Rizta Electric Scooter To Be Launched On April 6
Ather Rizta Electric Scooter To Be Launched On April 6
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-9705 second ago

The long-awaited second model line from Ather Energy will be revealed in full at the firm’s Community Day event.

Tata Group Confirms Somerset As Location For 40GWh UK Battery Cell Facility
Tata Group Confirms Somerset As Location For 40GWh UK Battery Cell Facility
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-5597 second ago

The battery manufacturing facility will be established at a cost of over Rs 42,000 crore and will supply batteries to Tata Motors and JLR.

Aston Martin's First Electric Vehicle Delayed; Will Arrive In 2026
Aston Martin's First Electric Vehicle Delayed; Will Arrive In 2026
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

The company revealed in its preliminary results submissions for 2023 that its first EV was delayed by a year.

BYD Seal Bookings Open In India Ahead Of Launch
BYD Seal Bookings Open In India Ahead Of Launch
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

The Seal will be BYD’s third all-electric model for India following the e6 MPV and the Atto 3 SUV.

car&bike Awards 2024: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Is The Trailblazer of the Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Is The Trailblazer of the Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The global icon brings Suzuki’s legendary off-road prowess to India

car&bike Awards 2024: Maruti Suzuki Invicto Is The Family Car Of The Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Maruti Suzuki Invicto Is The Family Car Of The Year
c&b icon By Shams Raza Naqvi
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Most premium offering from India’s leading car brand beat off competition from two other 7 seaters launched in 2023 - Toyota Rumion and the Citroen C3 Aircross

Skoda Kushaq Explorer Unveiled; Gets Head Up Display, Matte Paint
Skoda Kushaq Explorer Unveiled; Gets Head Up Display, Matte Paint
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The SUV is currently being evaluated for introduction in the market and will cost 80k to 1 lakh more than the Kushaq Style, with everything included

Actor Priya Mani Takes Delivery Of Her New Mercedes-Benz GLC Luxury SUV
Actor Priya Mani Takes Delivery Of Her New Mercedes-Benz GLC Luxury SUV
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 days ago

Actor Priya Mani’s new Mercedes-Benz GLC is finished in a Polar White shade

Suzuki Introduces Jimny 5-Door Model in Indonesia
Suzuki Introduces Jimny 5-Door Model in Indonesia
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

3 days ago

Suzuki has introduced the Jimny 5-Door variant in Indonesia, expanding its lineup after its debut in India earlier in 2023

