Kia Seltos, Carens Have Lowest Ownership Cost In Their Segments: Frost & Sullivan Report
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on February 29, 2024
Highlights
- The Kia Seltos and Carens have lower maintenance charges than their respective segment averages.
- The Carens has maintenance costs which were 21 and 26 per cent lower than its segment average for its petrol and diesel variants respectively.
- The Seltos petrol’s maintenance costs are 17 per cent lower than its segment average.
Kia India has revealed the Seltos and Carens have the lowest cost of ownership in their respective segments, as per a study conducted by advisory firm Frost & Sullivan. As per the study, the vehicles’ maintenance costs were significantly lower than their segment averages. This announcement comes after the same firm recently declared the Kia Sonet Diesel has the lowest Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) in its segment, in December 2023.
The diesel variants of the Carens were found to have the lowest acquisition cost along with the highest fuel efficiency in the segment
As per the report, the Kia Carens petrol's maintenance costs are 21 per cent lower than the segment average, and 26 per cent lower for the Carens diesel. The diesel variants of the MPV were also found to have the lowest acquisition cost along with the highest fuel efficiency in the segment.
The Seltos petrol's maintenance cost is 17 per cent lower than the segment average, as per the study. The Seltos diesel also has the lowest maintenance cost in its respective segment, although in this case, it is on par with another vehicle in the segment (which remains undisclosed). The Seltos diesel is said to have the second lowest TCO in the segment, while the petrol variant is the third lowest.
The Frost & Sullivan report declaring these results is not publicly accessible, and carandbike could not independently verify the scores and other statistics relating to the rankings in this report.
The Seltos petrol's maintenance costs were 17 per cent lower than the segment average
A study by Frost & Sullivan had also found that the Sonet diesel offered the lowest Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) in its segment, back in December 2023. While the Sonet did receive a facelift shortly after that, Hardeep Singh Brar, VP and Head of Marketing and Sales, Kia India had stated then that the TCO was unlikely to be different for the updated version.
