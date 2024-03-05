Hyundai Venue Executive Turbo Launched; Priced At Rs 10 Lakh

Hyundai India has rolled out a new variant for its Venue compact SUV, named the Executive Turbo. Priced at Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), it is the most accessible variant of the Venue which is equipped with the 1.0-litre Turbo petrol engine. This variant sits below the S (O) Turbo variant, priced at Rs 10.75 lakh, Rs 75,000 more than the Executive Turbo. The Executive Turbo variant will feature a 6-speed manual transmission.

The equipment list of the vehicle includes an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity, reclining rear seats, steering mounted controls, cruise control, and rear AC vents. In terms of safety features, it gets 6 airbags, control, electronic stability control, 3-point seat belts with seat belt reminder, and a tyre-pressure monitoring system.

Additionally, Hyundai has also announced that it will now offer the Venue S (O) Turbo variant (priced at 10.75 lakh, ex-showroom) with a few additional features such as a sunroof and Map Lamps for driver and passenger. In comparison to the S (O) Turbo variant, which is the second most accessible turbo-petrol variant, the Executive Turbo misses out on a few features such as Drive modes, a sunroof, Paddle Shifters, and a height-adjustable driver seat.

In terms of powertrain, the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine churns out 118.35 bhp and 172 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The vehicle is also offered with an Idle Stop and Go feature, which improves fuel efficiency.