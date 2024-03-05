Facelifted Hyundai Ioniq 5 Revealed; Gets Larger 84 kWh Battery Pack, New N Line Variant

Hyundai has revealed the Ioniq 5 facelift globally. The first time that the vehicle has received an facelift post its debut in 2021, the model gets minor cosmetic tweaks, a larger battery pack and also gains a new N Line variant, which will feature a sportier design over the standard model. Hyundai has stated that the model will be available in Korean markets from March and will be introduced in other global markets (India included) later this year.

The N Line variant has a sportier design when compared to the standard vehicle

Visually, the new Ioniq 5 gets very subtle design changes, which include restyled front and rear bumpers, a new spoiler and a new design for its alloy wheels. The new N Line variant on the other hand, has a sportier design when compared to the standard vehicle, with model specific bumpers, side skirts and 20-inch aluminium wheels.

The Ioniq 5 facelift gets a new steering wheel along with a revised centre console

The interior also gets some minor tweaks, such as a new steering wheel, along with a revised centre console that now gets physical buttons for functions such as first-row heated and ventilation seats, heated steering wheel and parking assist function. The vehicle’s infotainment system has been updated. The N Line variant will have a sportier interior with elements such as N Line steering wheel, metal pedals, black headliner and sports seats.

The Ioniq 5 facelift gets a larger 84 kWh battery pack

The Ioniq 5 facelift gets a larger 84 kWh battery pack, although Hyundai has not revealed the new model’s range figures. Hyundai claims that they have also improved the car’s dampers to reduce vibrations, while also reinforcing the car’s body, front and rear doors and B-pillar part to increase safety. The vehicle features an eight-airbag system, including second-row side airbags. Additionally, the brand has also added sound insulation for the rear wheel motor which enhances overall quietness.

