Login

Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) Variant Launched At Rs 8.73 Lakh

The i20 Sportz (O) variant costs RS 35,000 more than the standard Sportz variant and offers three additional features over the standard variant
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 5, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • The Sportz (O) variant is priced at Rs 8.73 lakh for the single-tone and Rs 8.88 lakh for the dual-tone option (ex-showroom)
  • It is only available with the 5-speed manual transmission
  • Offers a single-pane sunroof, wireless charger and more for the premium

Hyundai India has rejigged the variants offered for the i20 by introducing the Sportz (O). With prices ranging between Rs 8.73 lakh for the mono-tone and Rs 8.88 lakh for the dual-tone, ex-showroom, India, respectively. It costs a premium of Rs 35,000 over the Sportz variant and offers more features but no mechanical changes.

 

Also Read: Auto Sales January 2024: Hyundai Reports Best-Ever Domestic Sales Of 57,115 Units

The Sportz (O) trim's most significant addition is its single-pane sunroof. Previously, the sunroof was only available on the higher Astra and Astra (O) variants. Apart from the sunroof, this new trim includes features such as a wireless charger, faux leather finish for the door's armrest, cruise control, rear parking cameras and a height-adjustable driver seat.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Bayon Facelift Revealed With Updated Styling, More Tech

 

The i20 Sportz (O) variant will be powered by the 1.2-litre Kappa petrol motor, which produces 82 bhp and 115 Nm of torque. However, only the 5-speed gearbox is available. Additionally, the i20 can be had in five variants, namely, Era, Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta (O), ranging from Rs. 7.04 lakh to Rs. 11.21 lakh (ex-showroom).

# Hyundai i20 Elite# Hyundai i20 Sportz (O)# i20 Sportz (O)# Hyundai India# Hatchbacks# Hyundai i20 New
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.25 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Isuzu MU-X, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Isuzu MU-X
  • 1,36,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 14 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on Elite i20

Hyundai Elite i20
8.2

Hyundai Elite i20

Starts at ₹ 6.99 - 11.16 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Elite i20 Specifications
View Elite i20 Features

Popular Hyundai Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Indian Playback Singer Shaan Takes Delivery Of Mercedes-Benz EQS
Indian Playback Singer Shaan Takes Delivery Of Mercedes-Benz EQS
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-8224 second ago

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is priced at Rs 1.67 and was the brand’s first locally assembled electric vehicle for the Indian market

Tesla Model Y To Dethrone Toyota Corolla As World’s Best-Selling Car In 2023: Report
Tesla Model Y To Dethrone Toyota Corolla As World’s Best-Selling Car In 2023: Report
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

-7781 second ago

Tesla sold 1.23 million units of the Model Y worldwide, followed by the Toyota RAV4 and Corolla at 1.07 million and 1.01 million respectively.

Yamaha YZF-R9 Likely To Be Introduced; To Replace R6
Yamaha YZF-R9 Likely To Be Introduced; To Replace R6
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-5675 second ago

Latest confirmation comes from World Supersport paddock that the four-cylinder R6 will be replaced by a three-cylinder R9 by the end of the year.

Land Rover Has A Waiting List Of 16,000 Buyers Already For Range Rover Electric SUV
Land Rover Has A Waiting List Of 16,000 Buyers Already For Range Rover Electric SUV
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-4138 second ago

Range Rover Electric has created quite a buzz, with more than 16,000 customers signed up for the waiting list since December 2023.

What Is The Ducati Desmo450 MX?
What Is The Ducati Desmo450 MX?
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-2767 second ago

Ducati’s new motocross bike is a prototype racer called the Desmo450 MX, which opens up a new off-road chapter for the Italian brand.

Green NCAP Publishes Test Ratings For BMW i4 And MG4
Green NCAP Publishes Test Ratings For BMW i4 And MG4
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

22 minutes ago

Both the assessed cars have secured a 5-star rating in the Green NCAP Test.

EV Ride-Hailing Service Snap-E Cabs Raises $2.5 Million Funding
EV Ride-Hailing Service Snap-E Cabs Raises $2.5 Million Funding
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Snap-E Cabs says the newly raised funds will be allocated towards talent acquisition to support growth. It will also include investing in tech upgrades and introduction of new tech-enabled services and expanding operations into additional geographies.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Spied Testing In India For The First Time
2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Spied Testing In India For The First Time
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The new-gen sedan seems to have retained the current model’s shape but will have new styling cues taken from the new-gen Swift

Taiwanese EV Giant Gogoro Forays Into South America, Begins Operations In Chile And Colombia
Taiwanese EV Giant Gogoro Forays Into South America, Begins Operations In Chile And Colombia
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

8 hours ago

Gogoro will bring its Smartscooters and battery-swapping tech to Latin America, which will be targeted at the thriving last-mile delivery industry in the region

Bharat Mobility Global Expo To Be An Annual Event: Piyush Goyal
Bharat Mobility Global Expo To Be An Annual Event: Piyush Goyal
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

23 hours ago

The three-day mega event held in Delhi attracted 800 exhibitors and 1.5 lakh registered visitors.

Auto Sales January 2024: Hyundai Reports Best-Ever Domestic Sales Of 57,115 Units
Auto Sales January 2024: Hyundai Reports Best-Ever Domestic Sales Of 57,115 Units
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 days ago

The carmaker reported a 14 per cent year-on-year growth for the month in the domestic market though exports were down compared to January 2023.

GST Impact: Hyundai Grand i10, Xcent Facelift Get Cheaper
GST Impact: Hyundai Grand i10, Xcent Facelift Get Cheaper
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 days ago

Hyundai India has finally announced a price reduction on its cars and this will be applicable across the company's portfolio. While the ex-showroom price of the Grand i10 has gone down by Rs. 2,660 to over Rs. 6,000, the mid-size SUV Tucson has become cheaper by 1.12 lakh, after GST effect.

55,000 Bookings Received For 2020 Hyundai Creta; Big Demand For Diesel
55,000 Bookings Received For 2020 Hyundai Creta; Big Demand For Diesel
c&b icon By Ameya Naik
calendar-icon

17 days ago

Hyundai Motor India announced that it received more than 55,000 bookings for the Creta SUV.

Hyundai Will Continue To Bring Diesel Cars To India: S. S Kim, MD
Hyundai Will Continue To Bring Diesel Cars To India: S. S Kim, MD
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 days ago

The company has also said that the cars that are in the pipeline for the Indian market, will meet the BS6 emission norms. However, Kia is all set to bring the SP2i based compact SUV to the Indian market which will in fact rival the Creta.

Hyundai India Acquires GM’s Talegaon Plant; To Invest Rs 6,000 Crore In Maharashtra
Hyundai India Acquires GM’s Talegaon Plant; To Invest Rs 6,000 Crore In Maharashtra
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 days ago

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Hyundai Motor India and the Maharashtra government in Davos on January 18.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) Variant Launched At Rs 8.73 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved