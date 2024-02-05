Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) Variant Launched At Rs 8.73 Lakh

Hyundai India has rejigged the variants offered for the i20 by introducing the Sportz (O). With prices ranging between Rs 8.73 lakh for the mono-tone and Rs 8.88 lakh for the dual-tone, ex-showroom, India, respectively. It costs a premium of Rs 35,000 over the Sportz variant and offers more features but no mechanical changes.

The Sportz (O) trim's most significant addition is its single-pane sunroof. Previously, the sunroof was only available on the higher Astra and Astra (O) variants. Apart from the sunroof, this new trim includes features such as a wireless charger, faux leather finish for the door's armrest, cruise control, rear parking cameras and a height-adjustable driver seat.

The i20 Sportz (O) variant will be powered by the 1.2-litre Kappa petrol motor, which produces 82 bhp and 115 Nm of torque. However, only the 5-speed gearbox is available. Additionally, the i20 can be had in five variants, namely, Era, Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta (O), ranging from Rs. 7.04 lakh to Rs. 11.21 lakh (ex-showroom).