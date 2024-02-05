Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) Variant Launched At Rs 8.73 Lakh
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 5, 2024
- The Sportz (O) variant is priced at Rs 8.73 lakh for the single-tone and Rs 8.88 lakh for the dual-tone option (ex-showroom)
- It is only available with the 5-speed manual transmission
- Offers a single-pane sunroof, wireless charger and more for the premium
Hyundai India has rejigged the variants offered for the i20 by introducing the Sportz (O). With prices ranging between Rs 8.73 lakh for the mono-tone and Rs 8.88 lakh for the dual-tone, ex-showroom, India, respectively. It costs a premium of Rs 35,000 over the Sportz variant and offers more features but no mechanical changes.
Also Read: Auto Sales January 2024: Hyundai Reports Best-Ever Domestic Sales Of 57,115 Units
The Sportz (O) trim's most significant addition is its single-pane sunroof. Previously, the sunroof was only available on the higher Astra and Astra (O) variants. Apart from the sunroof, this new trim includes features such as a wireless charger, faux leather finish for the door's armrest, cruise control, rear parking cameras and a height-adjustable driver seat.
Also Read: Hyundai Bayon Facelift Revealed With Updated Styling, More Tech
The i20 Sportz (O) variant will be powered by the 1.2-litre Kappa petrol motor, which produces 82 bhp and 115 Nm of torque. However, only the 5-speed gearbox is available. Additionally, the i20 can be had in five variants, namely, Era, Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta (O), ranging from Rs. 7.04 lakh to Rs. 11.21 lakh (ex-showroom).
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Hyundai Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-8224 second ago
The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is priced at Rs 1.67 and was the brand’s first locally assembled electric vehicle for the Indian market
-7781 second ago
Tesla sold 1.23 million units of the Model Y worldwide, followed by the Toyota RAV4 and Corolla at 1.07 million and 1.01 million respectively.
-5675 second ago
Latest confirmation comes from World Supersport paddock that the four-cylinder R6 will be replaced by a three-cylinder R9 by the end of the year.
-4138 second ago
Range Rover Electric has created quite a buzz, with more than 16,000 customers signed up for the waiting list since December 2023.
-2767 second ago
Ducati’s new motocross bike is a prototype racer called the Desmo450 MX, which opens up a new off-road chapter for the Italian brand.
22 minutes ago
Both the assessed cars have secured a 5-star rating in the Green NCAP Test.
1 hour ago
Snap-E Cabs says the newly raised funds will be allocated towards talent acquisition to support growth. It will also include investing in tech upgrades and introduction of new tech-enabled services and expanding operations into additional geographies.
2 hours ago
The new-gen sedan seems to have retained the current model’s shape but will have new styling cues taken from the new-gen Swift
8 hours ago
Gogoro will bring its Smartscooters and battery-swapping tech to Latin America, which will be targeted at the thriving last-mile delivery industry in the region
23 hours ago
The three-day mega event held in Delhi attracted 800 exhibitors and 1.5 lakh registered visitors.
4 days ago
The carmaker reported a 14 per cent year-on-year growth for the month in the domestic market though exports were down compared to January 2023.
6 days ago
Hyundai India has finally announced a price reduction on its cars and this will be applicable across the company's portfolio. While the ex-showroom price of the Grand i10 has gone down by Rs. 2,660 to over Rs. 6,000, the mid-size SUV Tucson has become cheaper by 1.12 lakh, after GST effect.
17 days ago
Hyundai Motor India announced that it received more than 55,000 bookings for the Creta SUV.
17 days ago
The company has also said that the cars that are in the pipeline for the Indian market, will meet the BS6 emission norms. However, Kia is all set to bring the SP2i based compact SUV to the Indian market which will in fact rival the Creta.
17 days ago
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Hyundai Motor India and the Maharashtra government in Davos on January 18.