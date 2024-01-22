Login

Hyundai Bayon Facelift Revealed With Updated Styling, More Tech

The Bayon gets a refreshed exterior design and packs in more tech inside the cabin.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on January 22, 2024

    Hyundai Motor has revealed the Bayon facelift for global markets. Built on the same platform as the i20, the Bayon is a small SUV aimed specifically for the European market and was originally revealed in 2021. The updated Bayon brings with it several small exterior styling updates along with some tweaks to the interior and offers more tech as standard.
     

    Externally, the new model retains the same overall design as the outgoing model though with some new design touches to freshen up the look and add some more muscular elements. Starting with the fascia, the facelift drops the slim upper grille - between the high-set DRLs - of the pre-facelift in favour of a full-width LED lightbar. The front bumper features an updated design with a more angular grille, redesigned housings for the headlamps, new side vents, and a more prominent faux skid plate.
     

    Changes to the rear are more subtle with a revised bumper featuring less cladding than before. Down the sides, the updated SUV rides on new design 16-inch or 17-inch alloy wheels.
     

    Inside, the Bayon’s interior for the most part looks unchanged over the outgoing model with the same design and layout of the dashboard.  Updates come in the form of the now standard fit 10.25-inch central touchscreen, all-LED lighting including optional ambient lighting. The car also comes equipped with eight Bose speakers and a subwoofer. The touchscreen now also supports Over-the-Air (OTA) map updates.
     

    In terms of safety and driving assistance, the Bayon includes semi-autonomous features such as Lane Following Assist, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control, and Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Driver Attention warning and Leading vehicle departure alert. Additionally, the model incorporates driver attention warning systems and a second-generation eCall based on the 4G network for automatic emergency service alerts in the event of an accident.
     

    In terms of powertrain, the company hasn't revealed any updates, which means that the car might offer the same 1.0-liter three-cylinder turbocharged engine in two states of tune -  98bhp and 118bhp.

