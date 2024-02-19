Login

Hyundai Creta Crosses 1 Million Units Sales Milestone In India

First launched in 2015, the Creta has been one of the best-selling SUVs in the Indian market for 8 years now. In fact, the company claims that on average it sells 1 Creta every 5 minutes.
By Seshan Vijayraghvan

2 mins read

Published on February 19, 2024

Highlights

  • Hyundai Creta was first launched in 2015
  • On average, Hyundai India sells one Creta every 5 minutes
  • The company has already received 60,000 bookings for the Creta facelift

The Hyundai Creta compact SUV has crossed the 1 million unit sales milestone in India. First launched in 2015, the Creta has been one of the best-selling SUVs in the Indian market for 8 years now. In fact, the company claims that on average it sells 1 Creta every 5 minutes. Moreover, earlier in January 2024, Hyundai launched the 2024 Creta facelift in India, and the new model has already garnered over 60,000 bookings in less than a month. In addition to the 1 million Cretas sold in India, Hyundai has also exported over 2.80 lakh units of the SUV.

 

Also Read: 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 11.00 Lakh

 

Hyundai claims that on average it sells 1 Creta every 5 minutes

 

Commenting on the milestone, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “With over 1 million Creta on Indian roads, the ‘Creta’ brand has reaffirmed its legacy of being the undisputed SUV. The recently launched new Hyundai Creta too has received an overwhelming customer response and crossed 60,000 bookings since announcement. We are extremely grateful for the love and trust our customers have shown for CRETA. As frontrunners in the introduction of revolutionary technologies, we shall continue to establish new milestones and redefine benchmarks across segments in the industry.”

 

Also Read: 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Review

 

The Creta facelift is offered in 7 variants and is priced between Rs. 11 lakh and Rs. 20 lakh 

 

The 2024 Hyundai Creta went through a major overhaul and is now offered with refreshed design and styling, a host of new and updated creature comforts, and updated powertrain options. Some big updates include – 360-degree view cameras, Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistant Systems, and a new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Additionally, the car also gets an all-new interior with a wide single-unit display with two 10.25-inch screens for infotainment and driver cluster, which is a fully digital unit now.

 

 

Apart from the 1.5-litre turbo petrol, the Creta also comes with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel motor. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual gearbox, a 6-speed Automatic torque converter, an intelligent variable transmission, and a 7-speed DCT. The Creta facelift is offered in 7 variants and is priced between Rs. 11 lakh and Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

