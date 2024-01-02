2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Bookings Open For Rs. 25,000; Rolls Out New Teasers

Bookings for the 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift have officially opened ahead of its January 16 launch. It has been the most anticipated launch from Hyundai, and interested customers can book the compact SUV for a token of Rs. 25,000. Pre-booking can be done either at an authorised Hyundai dealership or on the company's online retail platform Click to Buy.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Facelift India Debut On January 16, 2024

Announcing the start of booking, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India said, “Despite the intensifying competition, Creta has maintained its unrivalled segment leadership, becoming the highest-selling mid-size SUV with over 9.5 lakh delighted customers enjoying the SUV life. Redeveloping a product that is so deeply cherished and successful poses its own set of challenges. However, here at Hyundai, we embrace challenges and strive to set higher and higher benchmarks.”

In addition to the booking announcement, Hyundai India has also released a few new teaser images that reveal a bunch of new details about the SUV. For starters, as indicated by spy photos of the car, the India-spec Creta facelift will look different compared to the global-spec model. Employing Hyundai’s latest ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language, the new Creta gets an updated front section with a more upright hood and a new face.

The grille design is new and reminiscent of the current Venue. The SUV also gets new quad beam LED headlamps with a new LED DRL signature, which is connected. The SUV also gets a beefier-looking front bumper with a larger air dam. We do not get to see the wheels here, however, the rear section too will get connected LED taillights and a new bumper design.

Also Read: 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift: Latest Spy Shots Reveal Connected LED Taillights

Inside, the new Creta will come with an updated cabin, featuring a wide dual-screen display, which marks the introduction of a fully digital instrument cluster to the features list of the SUV. The dashboard design has also changed, and I also see a more premium-looking centre console with a new gear lever design and updated steering. The Creta facelift will also offer a suite of advanced active and passive safety features like 360 view cameras, up to 6 airbags, and level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.

Under the hood, the 2024 Hyundai Creta will continue to come with a petrol, a diesel engine and a turbo petrol option. While the former two are the same 1.5-litre units as before, however, the older 1.4-litre turbo petrol has been replaced by the new 1.5-litre turbo GDI petrol engine, which we have experienced in the Seltos facelift. The new Creta will also get the option of four transmission options including 6-speed Manual, IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission), 7-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) and 6-speed Automatic transmission.

Also Read: 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift To Be Equipped With Digital Instrument Display

Hyundai India will offer the Creta facelift in 7 variants that include E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX (O), which will be available in 6 mono-tone and 1 dual-tone colour options. The options include - Robust Emerald Pearl (New), Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey and 1 dual-tone colour option available in Atlas White with Black Roof.