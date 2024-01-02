2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Bookings Open For Rs. 25,000; Rolls Out New Teasers
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
3 mins read
Published on January 2, 2024
- The 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift can be booked for a token of Rs. 25,000
- The facelifted Hyundai Creta will be launched on January 16
- The updated model will come with major visual updates and new features and tech
Bookings for the 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift have officially opened ahead of its January 16 launch. It has been the most anticipated launch from Hyundai, and interested customers can book the compact SUV for a token of Rs. 25,000. Pre-booking can be done either at an authorised Hyundai dealership or on the company's online retail platform Click to Buy.
Also Read: Hyundai Creta Facelift India Debut On January 16, 2024
Announcing the start of booking, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India said, “Despite the intensifying competition, Creta has maintained its unrivalled segment leadership, becoming the highest-selling mid-size SUV with over 9.5 lakh delighted customers enjoying the SUV life. Redeveloping a product that is so deeply cherished and successful poses its own set of challenges. However, here at Hyundai, we embrace challenges and strive to set higher and higher benchmarks.”
In addition to the booking announcement, Hyundai India has also released a few new teaser images that reveal a bunch of new details about the SUV. For starters, as indicated by spy photos of the car, the India-spec Creta facelift will look different compared to the global-spec model. Employing Hyundai’s latest ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language, the new Creta gets an updated front section with a more upright hood and a new face.
The grille design is new and reminiscent of the current Venue. The SUV also gets new quad beam LED headlamps with a new LED DRL signature, which is connected. The SUV also gets a beefier-looking front bumper with a larger air dam. We do not get to see the wheels here, however, the rear section too will get connected LED taillights and a new bumper design.
Also Read: 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift: Latest Spy Shots Reveal Connected LED Taillights
Inside, the new Creta will come with an updated cabin, featuring a wide dual-screen display, which marks the introduction of a fully digital instrument cluster to the features list of the SUV. The dashboard design has also changed, and I also see a more premium-looking centre console with a new gear lever design and updated steering. The Creta facelift will also offer a suite of advanced active and passive safety features like 360 view cameras, up to 6 airbags, and level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.
Under the hood, the 2024 Hyundai Creta will continue to come with a petrol, a diesel engine and a turbo petrol option. While the former two are the same 1.5-litre units as before, however, the older 1.4-litre turbo petrol has been replaced by the new 1.5-litre turbo GDI petrol engine, which we have experienced in the Seltos facelift. The new Creta will also get the option of four transmission options including 6-speed Manual, IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission), 7-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) and 6-speed Automatic transmission.
Also Read: 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift To Be Equipped With Digital Instrument Display
Hyundai India will offer the Creta facelift in 7 variants that include E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX (O), which will be available in 6 mono-tone and 1 dual-tone colour options. The options include - Robust Emerald Pearl (New), Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey and 1 dual-tone colour option available in Atlas White with Black Roof.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 57,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 8,400 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 24,447 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 17,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 30,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 9,400 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 52,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 29,454 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 85,492 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 6,803 km
- Petrol
- Manual
Popular Hyundai Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-17302 second ago
Lee has 30 years of experience in the automotive sector and has held leadership positions previously.
-12700 second ago
The new motorcycle from Hero is set for launch on January 22 and is likely to be available for curated ride experience from February 15-16 onwards
-11039 second ago
TVS Motor Company sold a total of 301,898 units in December 2023, which is 25 per cent more than 242,012 units sold in December last year.
-7874 second ago
The brand reported a month-over-month decline of 21 per cent in its cumulative sales.
-7750 second ago
Royal Enfield has increased the prices of the new Himalayan by up to Rs. 16,000, from January 1, 2024.
-7614 second ago
Skoda’s long-running sedan, the Octavia, is all set to get a generation upgrade next month.
-3716 second ago
Volumes grew by over 50 per cent for Maruti Suzuki’s premium vehicle retail chain over 2022.
-1843 second ago
The brand exported 3,749 units, showing a growth of 170 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year.
1 hour ago
Additionally, the company also saw an increase of 10 per cent in exports, up from 1,48,300 units in CY22 to 1,63,675 units in CY23
15 hours ago
MG Motor India sold 56,902 units in CY2023, growing by 18 per cent, while EVs contribute about 25 per cent to the total sales of the company
1 hour ago
Additionally, the company also saw an increase of 10 per cent in exports, up from 1,48,300 units in CY22 to 1,63,675 units in CY23
1 day ago
The 12th Edition of the Honda Drive to Discover explored parts of West Bengal and Sikkim, including the mighty Nathu La Pass.
2 days ago
Here is an overview of all the cars launching in January 2024
4 days ago
According to what seems to be a leaked photo of an internal presentation, the Mahindra XUV400’s EC and EL trims will soon get a Pro variant, and they will come with a bunch of additional creature comforts including dual 10.25-inch displays.
5 days ago
The latest spy shots give us a glimpse into the Hyundai Creta facelift's interior