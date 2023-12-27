2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift To Be Equipped With Digital Instrument Display
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on December 27, 2023
- The Hyundai Creta facelift is likely to get a digital instrument display.
- There’ll be a new touch panel for the climate control.
- The Hyundai Creta facelift will go on sale on January 16, 2024.
Hyundai India is all set to bring the Creta facelift to the market soon. The SUV is expected to receive a major cosmetic revamp along with the addition of extra features such as a digital instrument display and ADAS. Now, the latest spy shots of the Creta facelift reveal more details about the upcoming offering.
The latest spy shots also give us a glimpse into the Hyundai Creta facelift's interior. The compact SUV will finally get a new digital instrument display on the same lines as the Kia Seltos facelift, which should bring the model up to speed with its Korean cousin. While the overall layout of the dashboard is likely to be identical to the current version, this will be a big change on the SUV, making it more tech-focused than before.
With this update, Hyundai is also likely to bring Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) to the Creta facelift, which is already available on the Kia Seltos. The rather dark shots of the test mule also hint at a new two-spoke steering wheel. Other new bits in the cabin include the touch panel for the climate control system that could come with dual-zone functionality. The automaker could bring a dashcam on the higher variants, along with a new dual-tone treatment. Expect to see more soft-touch materials in the cabin to further add a premium touch to the SUV.
The exterior is expected to draw styling elements from the Hyundai Palisade, the brand’s flagship ICE SUV. This includes new vertical headlamps with horizontal LED DRLs. There’ll also be new LED taillights with a new connected light bar in the centre.
Details on the powertrain aren’t revealed yet but expect the model to come with the existing engine options. This includes the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.4-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre turbo diesel. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed IMT, 7-speed DCT or a CVT. The Creta is priced from Rs 10.87 lakh, going up to Rs 19.20 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the facelift to arrive at a marginal premium on the lower trims, while the higher trims could see a reasonable price hike.
