2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Review: Almost Palisade

Earlier in 2023, Hyundai took the wraps off the new 5th generation of the Santa Fe. A lot changed on the SUV in its new iteration including a completely fresh design, many more features as well as drivetrain options. We were in Hyundai's homeland Korea to sample how Santa Fe has changed and whether it has become better. The brand offered us the top Calligraphy trim loaded with tech and features.

Design

H-pattern DRLs recently seen on the Exter are visible here as well.

The curves seen in the previous generation have gone away and the Santa Fe has now become boxier, something that has worked well for auto brands of late. We'll have to see if that happens with this SUV as well. In the front, you get less of curves and more of angles and the H-pattern DRLs recently seen on the Exter in India are visible here as well. There's a connecting light bar on the face and you see the H-shape on the bumper as well. The grille is more akin to EVs like the Ioniq 5 and the flap on the face only opens when the engine comes to life.

The wheelbase of the SUV stands at 2,815 mm.

You get round plus boxy wheel arches which are unique, and you get 18-inch wheels as standard. 20 or 21-inch wheels are an option too depending on the variants. The use of piano black at many places on the exterior makes the SUV look more premium and the big C & D pillars add to the muscular look. Just like the new-gen Tucson here too the rear wiper is hidden, which is a nice touch. The rear of the car isn't particularly attractive and has been subject to big discussion, it’s liked by some but not everyone.

Tech & Interior

Twin 12.3-inch screens are part of a curved display.

There are substantial changes in the cabin as well in this new generation of the Santa Fe. It is loaded with features something you expect from Hyundai, especially in a car in this segment. Equally good is the fit and finish and the quality of materials used. A highlight is the twin 12.3-inch screens which are part of a curved display, one an instrument cluster another the touchscreen system which comes with a lot of features including connectivity options. You get 2 wireless charging pads on the front row and another separate touch unit for climate controls just below the main touchscreen. There's a box given to disinfect small devices like smartphones, and this is a part of many storage options all over the cabin.

Steering wheel gets the Morse code for the letter H.

I like the way the steering wheel is made, interestingly there's no Hyundai logo here, instead, you get the Morse code for the letter H, which is four dots. The gear shift lever is behind the steering wheel and that has freed up more space in the center console. The SUV also gets a premium Bose surround sound system along with electric seats for both front-row occupants. The first row also gets a relaxation seat with a leg rest, which allows a better recline position for the passenger. The H-shape seen outside is also quite visible on the seats as well. You also get a digital internal rear-view mirror along with Digital Key 2 provides remote vehicle access and startup.

You get 2 wireless charging pads on the front row.

There are three rows of seats on the new Santa Fe and the 2nd row is quite good in terms of comfort as it provides good knee room as well as shoulder room. The under-thigh support can get a bit better, but it isn't disappointing. The placement of type-C charging ports behind the front seats is a clever touch and the AC vents find a place on the B-pillar. The center armrest in the front row can also be opened from the second row which is quite practical. The boss mode is there too where you can push forward the front passenger seat while sitting on the 2nd row. There's no panoramic sunroof on the Santa Fe but the rear passengers get a second sunroof of their own which is quite a novelty.

Third-row seating height has increased by 30 mm, to 282 mm.

The second-row power fold-and-dive seats include a cushion-angle adjustment, a world-first feature, according to Hyundai. Depending on the drivetrain the second-row legroom has gone up by up to 35 mm which is a good thing. The third-row legroom length has increased by 15 mm, to 761 mm while the third-row seating height has increased by 30 mm, to 282 mm. It also reclines by 10 degrees and the SUV gets an electric tailgate too.

Dynamics

Hybrid variant is the one we sampled on the roads around Seoul.

The new Santa Fe for the first time has come without a Diesel engine but still gets 4 drivetrain options. There are 2 pure Petrol versions, 1 plugin hybrid, and 1 hybrid model which is the one we sampled on the roads around Seoul. The 1.6 litre engine here along with the battery makes 178 bhp 265 Nm. It takes 9.5 secs to do 0-100 kmph and reaches a top speed of 190 kmph. Owing to the hybrid setup, the car starts first in pure EV mode and then the engine comes to life. You get a sense that this setup is tuned more to provide better comfort than outright sportiness. The 6-speed Automatic too subscribes to that.

Hybrid does 0-100 kmph in 9.5 secs and races to a top speed of 190 kmph.

Press the throttle hard and the engine makes some noise before settling down. The paddle shifters do provide enthusiasm, but I guess the 2.5-liter Petrol mill with 8-speed DCT will satisfy the enthusiast within you more. But there is a Sport mode here, in fact, there are three drive modes you can choose from. The Eco mode can be activated to get slightly better economy, or you can get a more spirited drive with the Sport mode. And then there’s the My Drive mode to set the parameters according to your requirements.

The new Santa Fe provides a fantastic mix of ride and handling.

One of the highlights of the new Santa Fe is the comfortable drive you get on this SUV. It absorbs all the bumps and potholes beautifully. You don't get affected by any undulations on the road and are guaranteed a supremely comfortable ride on this car. And even though this is a big, boxy and bulky SUV the co-efficient of drag is quite low despite its size and dimensions which aids in better handling. The figure is just 0.29 and it's remarkable how the engineers at Hyundai have been able to achieve that. Of course, it doesn't get you the same level of agility as you'd expect out of a sedan but it's still quite decent. It maintains stability quite well even around corners, which makes the drive more reassuring.

Safety

The SUV gets Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control 2.

As expected the new Santa Fe also comes with a whole lot of ADAS features which make your drive easier and safer. So, there's Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, and much more, and especially out on the highways these features help. The SUV also gets Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control 2 which also is quite useful.

Verdict

The new Santa Fe certainly has bridged the gap between itself and the flagship Palisade.

The new Santa Fe might have a polarizing design but everything else works well for it. It's loaded with features and luxury and comes with drivetrain options for all kinds of requirements. It certainly has bridged the gap between itself and the flagship Palisade and is sure to be another success story for the Korean carmaker. It remains to be seen if the SUV does make it to India, as between this and the more premium Palisade only one may come to our market. It does look like a great candidate for Hyundai especially in this new generation to be brought to India.