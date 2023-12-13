2024 Hyundai Tucson N Line Facelift Revealed Globally
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on December 13, 2023
- The 2024 Hyundai Tucson N Line facelift gets a revised grille.
- The bumper looks sharper and there’s a new rear roof spoiler.
- The cabin gets the black treatment with contrast red stitching.
Hyundai has pulled the wraps off the 2024 Tucson N Line facelift just days after the Tucson facelift made its global debut. While India does not sell the Tucson N Line yet, the company does sell the i20 N Line and Venue N Line. Much like the 2024 Hyundai Tucson facelift, the updates to the Tucson N Line version include a nip and tuck visually and a host of new features added to the cabin.
The 2024 Hyundai Tucson N Line facelift looks sportier than the older version. The N Line badging is now more exclusive on the front grille, while the grille itself now gets different detailing than the standard version of the SUV. The bumper has also been revised with more cuts for a sharper appearance.
Also Read: 2024 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Debuts With Refreshed Styling, Upgraded Interior
The new Hyundai Tucson N Line facelift also comes with body-coloured cladding instead of the black plastic cladding seen earlier. This makes for a more premium and sleeker appearance on the model, while it sports new 19-inch alloy wheels to complement the profile. Given the N Line treatment, the rear looks sportier with a new spoiler that gets ribbed design elements and new twin-tipped exhausts further bolstering that appearance. Subtle updates also include the redesigned lower lights with the horizontal strip making way for a bigger cluster.
The cabin on the new Tucson N Line facelift is now all-black with contrast stitching in red that extends to the seats, door pads and steering wheel. The new three-spoke steering wheel is sportier and gets the subtle ‘four-dot’ badging in the centre (morse code for letter H) instead of the traditional Hyundai logo. The gear selector has been repositioned to the steering wheel column and there are new dual 12.3-inch screens for the instrumentation and infotainment systems. Hyundai says the new Tucson gets lower NVH levels, which will extend to the N-Line version as well. There are plenty of N Line badges across the cabin to remind you that this is the more performance-oriented offering, should you forget.
Compared to the standard Tucson, the Tucson N Line gets a stiffer suspension and a sporty exhaust note that differentiates both models. Other features including the touchscreen system, connected tech, ADAS and more have been carried over with subtle improvements.
Also Read: Hyundai Tucson SUV Prices Hiked; Now Starts At Rs 29.02 Lakh
The fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson has been well accepted in India and the facelifted version is expected to arrive next year. It’ll be interesting to see if Hyundai brings the Tucson N Line as well this time as its flagship N Line model that’s priced at a slight premium. The Hyundai Tucson competes against the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan in the segment. The new-generation Kodiaq is also slated to arrive in India next year with comprehensive upgrades.
