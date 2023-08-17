Hyundai Tucson SUV Prices Hiked; Now Starts At Rs 29.02 Lakh

Hyundai India has increased the price of its mid-size SUV, the Tucson in India. According to the company's official website, the Tucson is now dearer by Rs 48,000. While the company hasn't officially announced a price hike, sources in the know have told us that the price hike is a result of the 2 per cent rise in cess on utility vehicles which was recently implemented by the GST council. Right now, in addition to the 28 per cent GST, some SUVs and MPV also command an additional cess of 22 per cent.

The Hyundai Tucson now starts at Rs 29.02 lakh (ex-showroom)

According to the brand's official website, the price hike has affected both the petrol and diesel models of the Tucson, which now start at Rs 29.02 lakh (ex-showroom). While the price of the petrol variant has increased up to Rs 42,000, the diesel version is now pricier by Rs 48,000. The Hyundai Tucson is mainly available in two trims: Platinum and Signature, with the option of dual-tone colours.

Variants Price Hike Hyundai Tucson 2.0 Petrol 42,000 Hyundai Tucson 2.0 Diesel 48,000

Also Read: Hyundai Exter Bags Over 50,000 Bookings; Variants With Sunroof More In Demand

The front of the Hyundai Tucson features a dark chrome parametric front grille

The new generation Tucson showcases a substantial departure from its predecessor. The front of the Hyundai Tucson features a dark chrome parametric front grille that integrates LED DRLs along with LED headlights. Inside, it gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system equipped with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and BlueLink-connected car technology, along with convenient touch controls.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta, Alcazar Adventure Edition Launched: Prices Start Rs 15.17 Lakh

The four-wheel-drive configuration is exclusive to top-spec variants

The powertrains for the Tucson 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines have previously been updated to adhere to the BS6 Phase 2 emission standards. The Nu petrol engine delivers 154 bhp of power and 192 Nm of torque, while the R diesel engine churns out 184 bhp and 416 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed automatic for the petrol variant and an eight-speed automatic for the diesel variant. The four-wheel-drive configuration is exclusive to top-spec variants.