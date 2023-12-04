Shah Rukh Khan Takes Delivery of 1100th All-Electric Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Motor India has delivered the 1100th unit of its all-electric crossover the Hyundai Ioniq 5, and its owner is none other than the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. The popular actor has been the brand ambassador for Hyundai Motor India since 1998, and the company has presented the electric crossover to King Khan to commemorate the 25-year-long association with the brand. In fact, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the first ever electric vehicle that has joined the Shah Rukh’s expansive car collection.

Also Read: Hyundai Ioniq 5 Crosses 1000 Unit Sales In India

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai has been associated with Shah Rukh Khan for the last 25 years, making it one of the longest brand-ambassador partnerships in the industry. SRK is one of the first Hyundai family members and has played a key role in enhancing our brand values and propositions over the years. As a vote of thanks, we have presented our flagship EV- IONIQ 5 to SRK, showcasing the technological prowess of the car and the future of mobility in India. We are truly grateful for his unwavering support in Hyundai and hope our association goes on for many more years to come.”

Also Read: Hyundai Exter Crosses 75,000 Bookings Milestone

First launched at the 2023 Auto Expo the Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been the flagship model in the company’s lineup. The fact that the company has sold 1100 units of the electric vehicle in less than a year shows that it has been more successful than the company’s first EV Kona Electric. It is the first model introduced by the carmaker that is based on the E-GMP platform, which also underpins the Kia EV6. The Ioniq 5 is equipped with a 72.6 kWh battery pack mounted between the front and rear wheel axles. It delivers an ARAI-certified drive range of 631 km and is linked with a permanent magnet synchronous motor that generates 215 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque.

Expressing his gratitude, Bollywood star, Shah Rukh Khan, said, “I am honoured to receive the all-electric SUV Hyundai IONIQ 5. This is my first ever EV and I am glad it is a Hyundai. The year 2023 has been truly remarkable for Hyundai as well as for me. The love we have mutually received from the people of India is our driving force in the industry. IONIQ 5 is a delight to look at with its unique design and exceptional features. It is unbelievable that this EV marvel by Hyundai has surpassed its expectations and sold over 1000 units this year.”

In terms of features, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 comes with electronic stability control, ADAS, and multiple airbags. The EV is capable of Vehicle to Load (V2L) charging, so in addition to charging laptops and smartphones inside the car, you can also charge other electrical appliances using the Ioniq 5. Other features include an 8-speaker premium Bose sound system, ambient sound with six options, auto climate control, onboard navigation, and a 3-year Bluelink-connected car subscription.