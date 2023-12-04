Shah Rukh Khan Takes Delivery of 1100th All-Electric Hyundai Ioniq 5
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
1 mins read
Published on December 4, 2023
Highlights
- Hyundai has presented the Ioniq 5 to SRK for their 25-year-long association
- It is the first electric vehicle in Shah Rukh Khan's collection
- Hyundai has sold over 1000 units of the Ioniq 5 sinch it's launch in early 2023
Hyundai Motor India has delivered the 1100th unit of its all-electric crossover the Hyundai Ioniq 5, and its owner is none other than the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. The popular actor has been the brand ambassador for Hyundai Motor India since 1998, and the company has presented the electric crossover to King Khan to commemorate the 25-year-long association with the brand. In fact, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the first ever electric vehicle that has joined the Shah Rukh’s expansive car collection.
Also Read: Hyundai Ioniq 5 Crosses 1000 Unit Sales In India
Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai has been associated with Shah Rukh Khan for the last 25 years, making it one of the longest brand-ambassador partnerships in the industry. SRK is one of the first Hyundai family members and has played a key role in enhancing our brand values and propositions over the years. As a vote of thanks, we have presented our flagship EV- IONIQ 5 to SRK, showcasing the technological prowess of the car and the future of mobility in India. We are truly grateful for his unwavering support in Hyundai and hope our association goes on for many more years to come.”
Also Read: Hyundai Exter Crosses 75,000 Bookings Milestone
First launched at the 2023 Auto Expo the Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been the flagship model in the company’s lineup. The fact that the company has sold 1100 units of the electric vehicle in less than a year shows that it has been more successful than the company’s first EV Kona Electric. It is the first model introduced by the carmaker that is based on the E-GMP platform, which also underpins the Kia EV6. The Ioniq 5 is equipped with a 72.6 kWh battery pack mounted between the front and rear wheel axles. It delivers an ARAI-certified drive range of 631 km and is linked with a permanent magnet synchronous motor that generates 215 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque.
Expressing his gratitude, Bollywood star, Shah Rukh Khan, said, “I am honoured to receive the all-electric SUV Hyundai IONIQ 5. This is my first ever EV and I am glad it is a Hyundai. The year 2023 has been truly remarkable for Hyundai as well as for me. The love we have mutually received from the people of India is our driving force in the industry. IONIQ 5 is a delight to look at with its unique design and exceptional features. It is unbelievable that this EV marvel by Hyundai has surpassed its expectations and sold over 1000 units this year.”
In terms of features, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 comes with electronic stability control, ADAS, and multiple airbags. The EV is capable of Vehicle to Load (V2L) charging, so in addition to charging laptops and smartphones inside the car, you can also charge other electrical appliances using the Ioniq 5. Other features include an 8-speaker premium Bose sound system, ambient sound with six options, auto climate control, onboard navigation, and a 3-year Bluelink-connected car subscription.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 48,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 31,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 9,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 46,630 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 9,800 km
- Petrol+CNG
- Manual
- 32,400 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 72,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 85,500 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 72,000 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 36,800 km
- Petrol
- Manual
Popular Hyundai Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-13281 second ago
The ministry aims to introduce free medical treatment for injured accident victims in the next three to four months
-11661 second ago
Greaves Electric Mobility has collaborated with Kedia Organisation and is setting up its first dealership in Teku, Kathmandu
-10843 second ago
With the launch slated for 2024, the Lamborghini Urus PHEV was spotted testing at the gruelling Nurburgring race track.
-10446 second ago
The Urban SUV concept is the first in a line of 6 EVs, which the company says will be revealed toward the first half of 2024
-6859 second ago
CFMoto revealed a new mid-size in-line triple engine at EICMA 2023 and now the specifications of the engine have been revealed.
-1570 second ago
India Kawasaki is all set to revive a popular motorcycle name at the upcoming India Bike Week 2023. Hint! It is likely to be a cruiser motorcycle, that was on sale in India many years ago.
1 hour ago
The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 was gifted to the actor by her husband, Vignesh Shivan on her birthday
3 hours ago
The recall, initiated due to concerns over the manufacturing of certain components, aims to inspect and replace the affected parts
20 hours ago
Prices for the Aprilia RS 457 could be announced at India Bike Week 2023, while deliveries are likely to begin from early 2024 onwards
21 hours ago
The Gemini battery utilises a unique dual-chemistry design that combines two distinct cell types to maximise efficiency and range
21 hours ago
The Gemini battery utilises a unique dual-chemistry design that combines two distinct cell types to maximise efficiency and range
1 day ago
The third-generation Renault Duster has been revealed globally and here's a quick look at what's new on the SUV
1 day ago
JLR India to conduct annual holiday service camp from December 4th-9th at all authorised retailers, offering vehicle check-ups, exclusive offers and more
2 days ago
Tesla Motors has begun deliveries of the Cybertruck in USA. Currently, there are two models on sale, an AWD variant and the top-spec model, which is dubbed ‘Cyberbeast’.
2 days ago
Previously, in October 2023, the Exter bagged over 75,000 bookings, and the 50,000 mark was reached within the first month of its launch.