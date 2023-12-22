2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift: Latest Spy Shots Reveal Connected LED Taillights

Hyundai India is set to debut the facelifted version of the Creta on January 16, 2024. But before its official debut, the facelifted Creta has been spotted wearing lighter camouflage, giving us a hint of what the tail section of the updated SUV will look like.

Spy shots of the Creta Facelift highlight the new H-shaped tail lamps that are similar to those on the Exter. Moreover, while it is not clearly visible, you can spot the taillights connected via an LED lightbar spanning the width of the tailgate. Also, the picture showcases the new design of the dual-tone alloy wheels.

Previously, we had reported that the Creta facelift would also have some significant changes at the front. It is expected to get a more upright fascia with a more rectangular grille. The split headlamp design remains, though the L-shaped segmented DRL design seen on the global model is likely to not make it to the India-spec SUV. Inside, the cabin could get a refreshed design, and Hyundai is also expected to make notable additions to the feature list. Aside from upholstery and colour scheme updates, the SUV could also receive a new digital instrument cluster similar to the unit in the Alcazar, along with additional features, including advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

As for the powertrains, we expect the Creta facelift to offer the same 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines, but it is speculated that Hyundai could also offer the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit that is seen in the Alcazar. A 6-speed manual gearbox is expected to be offered as standard across all three engines, with each also offered with an automatic gearbox option – a CVT for the naturally aspirated petrol, a 7-speed DCT for the turbo-petrol and a 6-speed torque converter for the diesel.

