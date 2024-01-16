2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Review: New Look, Updated Interior And Powertrains Enhance Bestseller’s Appeal

This is the new Hyundai Creta. Not a generation change, but this is a facelifted version of the second-gen Creta which has been Hyundai’s best-selling model for some time now. It has been given a substantial refresh in terms of design, features and a new range-topping powertrain.

Also Read: 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 11 Lakh



2024 Hyundai Creta: Design & Dimensions



The Creta remains the same size as the version it replaces. On paper, the length has increased by 30 mm due to the redesigned bumpers but overall width, height, wheelbase and front/rear tracks don’t change. Even ground clearance is the same at 190mm.

Front-end treatment for the India-spec Creta facelift is notably different from the model sold overseas.



The front and rear design has undergone a sea change. Two years ago, Hyundai started production of the Creta in Indonesia and it looked different than the one in India and most jumped the gun to say that this was the one that would come to India as well. However, what has arrived is quite different. It gets a rectangular radiator grille shape – surprisingly, more similar to the smaller Venue rather than the parametric grille we see in the bigger new Tucson. Horizon lights with DRLs give it a distinct identity and are reminiscent of the new flagship Santa Fe that broke cover in 2023.

In profile, the facelifted Creta appears unchanged compared to the outgoing model, save for the new-design alloys.



Hyundai has done an Apple here with the headlamps - instead of tri-beam it is now quad-beam. The SUV looks less rounded and more upright now due to the changes. The previous design of the Creta was quite polarising, just like its name when it was first launched eight years ago, but both grew on us and how. This one is less polarising than the outgoing Creta, but a tad generic. Now that is my personal opinion - looks are subjective so let us know in the comments if you think otherwise.

Inverted L-shape LED tail-lights – connected by a light bar – mirror the design of the daytime running lights up front.



SPECS

LxWxH: 4330x1790x1635mm

Wheelbase: 2610mm

Ground Clearance: 190mm

Turning Radius: 5.3m

Kerb Weight: 1200kg

Tyres: 205/65 R16 (base 3 trims), 215/60 R17



2024 Hyundai Creta: Power & Performance



Hyundai recently updated its engines to be BS6 Phase-2 compliant, so the Creta continues with its previous set of powertrains. There are some changes though. The engine options start with a 1.5 petrol from its Kappa family, a 1.5 turbo diesel is on offer too with the range topper being the new 1.5 turbo petrol which is also available in the all-new Verna. The previous Creta came with a 1.4-litre turbo which is now discontinued. On the transmission side there is a six-speed manual or a continuously variable transmission it calls ‘iVT’ for the naturally-aspirated petrol engine. Diesel gets a 6-speed torque converter or a 6-speed manual while the turbo petrol gets a 7-speed dual clutch transmission.

The Creta now gets a new, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that does duty in the Verna and Alcazar.



The 1.5 diesel is slicker than ever and feels more refined than in the earlier Creta. It has oodles of torque and it appears in a wide range across the rev band. What I like is how vibrations are under check and so is the noise. The six-speed automatic isn’t as quick as the dual clutch but is fairly practical. Where the gearbox lacks in speed it compensates with finesse. Acceleration feels purposeful and confident. Steering weighs up nicely and the Creta suspension does well to balance between absorbing potholes and maintaining poise, whatever the speed.

A 7-speed DCT is available – but only with the turbo-petrol engine.



The CVT version too feels perfect for urban and less hurried highway driving. The start is smooth and through the power band it doesn’t feel stressed. It is only when you floor the throttle is when the engine sounds a bit stressed as you need to rev higher for peak torque.

The updated Creta moves with grace and keeps vibrations in check.

Vibrations are in check though and the gearbox seems to hold fine. There are paddle shifts on offer as well but one needs to develop that skill of using it to their advantage while overtaking or going downhill.

The turbo-petrol Creta will do 0-100 kmph inside 10 seconds.



1.5MPi: Petrol, 1497cc, 4cyl, 6MT/IVT (CVT), FWD, 84.4 kW @ 6300rpm, 143.8 Nm @ 4500rpm, 0-100kph 10.7s (CVT), Top Speed 170 kmph, 17.4/17.7 kmpl (13.1/13.3)

1.5 U2 CRDi: Diesel, 1493cc, 4cyl, 6MT/6AT, FWD, 85 kW @ 4000rpm, 250 Nm @1500-2750rpm, 0-100kph 11.8s (AT), Top Speed 165 kmph, 21.8/19.1 kmpl* (16.4/14.3)

1.5 Turbo GDi: Petrol, 1482cc, 4cyl; 117.5 kW @ 5500 rpm, 253 Nm @ 1500-3500 rpm, 7DCT, FWD, 0-100kph 9.7s, Top speed 175 kmph, 18.4 kmpl* (13.8 kmpl)



2024 Hyundai Creta: Cabin & Features





The inside of the Creta is even slicker now. While the general expanse and fit and finish is the same, the look changes substantially thanks to a new dashboard layout. As is the norm, two large digital screens now adorn most of the fascia. The AC vents are hidden, similar to ones we see in the new Verna, and there are enough storage spaces including a new one on the front passenger side. The centre console has the front air vent controls too. The steering wheel and stalks are the only carryover parts.

Twin-screen arrangement dominates the new dashboard.



In this car there is a neat dual grey combination. Has a nice feel too. Only the darker grey feels a bit downmarket but Hyundai has cleverly used it in places where panels are not in your face. Seats also look plusher now. They are well bolstered and have a two-step backrest angle adjustment for convenience apart from a 40:60 split. Two Type-C charging ports are now standard at the rear. AC vents are there but not the fan controls. Biggest update at the rear is sun blinds at the rear doors - which is a nice premium touch.

Panoramic sunroof adds to the airy feel of the Creta's cabin.



The Creta continues to look spacious especially in models with the panoramic sun-roof. Unlike some others, the blind here is thick enough to not heat up the cabin when under the sun. Air con at the front is adequate but blower controls at the rear would have been nicer. Rear seat continues to get a sturdy centre armrest with cup holders.

Level 2 ADAS is a welcome addition.



Boot Space: 430 litres

Fuel Tank: 50 litres

AdBlue Tank (for diesel): 12 litres

Airbags: 6

Warranty: 3 years/unlimited km



2024 Hyundai Creta: Ownership & Cost



The Creta comes with Level 2 ADAS now, same as in the new Verna. It is a cool feature to have in a car in this segment and a clear differentiator from some of its rivals.

Introductory prices for the 2024 Creta range from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).



Hyundai has launched the new Creta at Rs 11 lakh onwards which is a 10 per cent increase over the outgoing model. There are seven variants on sale starting with the base E and going up to SX (O). With the new version, some of the limited/special editions have been discontinued for now. At launch the Creta will come with seven colour options with the most unique being a new metallic green shade. With increasing competition, the Creta was losing a bit of steam to stay at the top. But with these changes it gets a booster shot to hang on to its crown. Once again, its design is what will get argued about most. But for the rest of the car, it stays on course to be at the top of the segment.

2024 Hyundai Creta prices (introductory, ex-showroom, India)

Variant E EX S S(O) SX SX Tech SX(O) 1.5 Petrol MT Rs 11 lakh Rs 12.18 lakh Rs 13.39 lakh Rs 14.32 lakh Rs 15.27 lakh Rs 15.95 lakh Rs 17.24 lakh 1.5 Petrol CVT --- --- --- Rs 15.82 lakh --- Rs 17.45 lakh Rs 18.70 lakh 1.5 Turbo-Petrol DCT --- --- --- --- --- --- Rs 20 lakh 1.5 Diesel MT Rs 12.45 lakh Rs 13.68 lakh Rs 14.89 lakh Rs 15.82 lakh --- Rs 17.45 lakh Rs 18.74 lakh 1.5 Diesel AT --- --- --- Rs 17.32 lakh --- --- Rs 20 lakh

PROS

Spacious and freshly appointed interiors, versatile powertrain line-up, fun to drive



CONS

More generic exterior design, commands a premium, lots of competent rivals



EDITOR’S RATING: 9.5/10



Rivals

Citroen C3 Aircross

Honda Elevate

Kia Seltos

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

MG Hector

Skoda Kushaq

Tata Harrier

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Volkswagen Taigun