2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 11.00 Lakh

The Hyundai Creta facelift has been launched in India with prices starting from Rs 11.00 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The popular compact SUV receives a comprehensive update for 2024 bringing with it a new, more squared-off look, an overhauled cabin, new features and the more powerful turbo-petrol engine from the Alcazar.

Full prices are as follows:

Variant E EX S S(O) SX SX Tech SX(O) 1.5 Petrol MT Rs 11 lakh Rs 12.18 lakh Rs 13.39 lakh Rs 14.32 lakh Rs 15.27 lakh Rs 15.95 lakh Rs 17.24 lakh 1.5 Petrol CVT --- --- --- Rs 15.82 lakh --- Rs 17.45 lakh Rs 18.70 lakh 1.5 Turbo-Petrol DCT --- --- --- --- --- --- Rs 20 lakh 1.5 Diesel MT Rs 12.45 lakh Rs 13.68 lakh Rs 14.89 lakh Rs 15.82 lakh --- Rs 17.45 lakh Rs 18.74 lakh 1.5 Diesel AT --- --- --- Rs 17.32 lakh --- --- Rs 20 lakh

The Creta facelift gets an overhauled design with a more squared-off fascia.

Starting with the design, the Creta facelift for India has notable differences to the model that has been on sale in global markets for the last few years. The India-spec SUV gets a more squared-off front fascia than the Tucson-inspired front of the Creta facelift on sale in some overseas markets. The India-spec SUV gets a prominent rectangular grille with a segmented LED lightbar running along the upper edge. The main headlamps sit lower on the bumper which features a prominent faux skid-plate element to add a more muscular look to the SUV. The rear too gets notable updates with a redesigned tailgate and a new slimmer taillight replete with a light bar. The rear bumper too features prominent cladding and a skid plate element.

Overhauled rear features a more rugged bumper, redesigned tailgate and new taillamps.

The interior too gets a notable overhaul with a redesigned dashboard. Like the Seltos facelift, the 2024 Creta also now features a widescreen display atop the dashboard housing a digital instrument cluster and the central touchscreen. The dashboard also features heavy use of soft-touch materials along with redesigned air-con vents and new controls for the air-con system low on the centre console.

Coming to the features, the Creta now packs in tech such as a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, powered driver seat, Bose audio system, blind spot monitor, ventilated front seats tyre pressure monitoring and more. On the safety front, six airbags along with ABS and ESC are standard while top variants now pack in Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Cabin gets an all-new dashboard design and now packs in more tech.

Moving to the engines, the familiar 1.5-litre naturally aspirated (NA) petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engines have been carried forward both offered with manual and automatic gearbox options. The 1.5 NA petrol comes with either a 6-speed manual or CVT gearbox while the diesel is offered with either a 6-speed manual or torque converter automatic unit. Additionally, the discontinued 1.4-litre turbo-petrol has been replaced by the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mill from the Verna with the unit paired with a 7-speed DCT unit as standard. Full powertrain details are as follows:

Engine Maximum Power Maximum Torque Gearbox Fuel Efficiency (Arai Tested) 1.5 NA Petrol 113 bhp at 6,300 rpm 144 Nm at 4,500 rpm 6-speed MT 17.4 kmpl CVT 17.7 kmpl 1.5 CRDi Diesel 114 bhp at 4,000 rpm 250 Nm at 1,500-2,750 rpm 6-speed MT 21.8 kmpl 6-speed AT 19.1 kmpl 1.5 Turbo GDi Petrol 158 bhp at 5,500 rpm 252 Nm at 1,500-3,500 rpm 7-speed DCT 18.4 kmpl

In terms of competition, the Creta goes up against the Kia Seltos facelift, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the MG Astor.

All prices, ex-showroom