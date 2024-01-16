2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 11.00 Lakh
By Jaiveer Mehra
3 mins read
Published on January 16, 2024
- Creta facelift offered with three engine options
- Available in 7 variants: E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech and SX (O)
- Prices range from Rs xxx to xxx
The Hyundai Creta facelift has been launched in India with prices starting from Rs 11.00 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The popular compact SUV receives a comprehensive update for 2024 bringing with it a new, more squared-off look, an overhauled cabin, new features and the more powerful turbo-petrol engine from the Alcazar.
Full prices are as follows:
|Variant
|E
|EX
|S
|S(O)
|SX
|SX Tech
|SX(O)
|1.5 Petrol MT
|Rs 11 lakh
|Rs 12.18 lakh
|Rs 13.39 lakh
|Rs 14.32 lakh
|Rs 15.27 lakh
|Rs 15.95 lakh
|Rs 17.24 lakh
|1.5 Petrol CVT
|---
|---
|---
|Rs 15.82 lakh
|---
|Rs 17.45 lakh
|Rs 18.70 lakh
|1.5 Turbo-Petrol DCT
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|Rs 20 lakh
|1.5 Diesel MT
|Rs 12.45 lakh
|Rs 13.68 lakh
|Rs 14.89 lakh
|Rs 15.82 lakh
|---
|Rs 17.45 lakh
|Rs 18.74 lakh
|1.5 Diesel AT
|---
|---
|---
|Rs 17.32 lakh
|---
|---
|Rs 20 lakh
Also read: Hyundai Creta Facelift Launch LIVE Updates: Features, Specifications, Images
The Creta facelift gets an overhauled design with a more squared-off fascia.
Starting with the design, the Creta facelift for India has notable differences to the model that has been on sale in global markets for the last few years. The India-spec SUV gets a more squared-off front fascia than the Tucson-inspired front of the Creta facelift on sale in some overseas markets. The India-spec SUV gets a prominent rectangular grille with a segmented LED lightbar running along the upper edge. The main headlamps sit lower on the bumper which features a prominent faux skid-plate element to add a more muscular look to the SUV. The rear too gets notable updates with a redesigned tailgate and a new slimmer taillight replete with a light bar. The rear bumper too features prominent cladding and a skid plate element.
Also Read: Hyundai Creta Facelift Revealed Ahead Of Its Global Debut
Overhauled rear features a more rugged bumper, redesigned tailgate and new taillamps.
The interior too gets a notable overhaul with a redesigned dashboard. Like the Seltos facelift, the 2024 Creta also now features a widescreen display atop the dashboard housing a digital instrument cluster and the central touchscreen. The dashboard also features heavy use of soft-touch materials along with redesigned air-con vents and new controls for the air-con system low on the centre console.
Coming to the features, the Creta now packs in tech such as a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, powered driver seat, Bose audio system, blind spot monitor, ventilated front seats tyre pressure monitoring and more. On the safety front, six airbags along with ABS and ESC are standard while top variants now pack in Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
Also Read: Hyundai Motor India Sold Over 6 Lakh Vehicles In CY2023
Cabin gets an all-new dashboard design and now packs in more tech.
Moving to the engines, the familiar 1.5-litre naturally aspirated (NA) petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engines have been carried forward both offered with manual and automatic gearbox options. The 1.5 NA petrol comes with either a 6-speed manual or CVT gearbox while the diesel is offered with either a 6-speed manual or torque converter automatic unit. Additionally, the discontinued 1.4-litre turbo-petrol has been replaced by the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mill from the Verna with the unit paired with a 7-speed DCT unit as standard. Full powertrain details are as follows:
|Engine
|Maximum Power
|Maximum Torque
|Gearbox
Fuel Efficiency
(Arai Tested)
|1.5 NA Petrol
|113 bhp at 6,300 rpm
|144 Nm at 4,500 rpm
|6-speed MT
|17.4 kmpl
|CVT
|17.7 kmpl
|1.5 CRDi Diesel
|114 bhp at 4,000 rpm
|250 Nm at 1,500-2,750 rpm
|6-speed MT
|21.8 kmpl
|6-speed AT
|19.1 kmpl
|1.5 Turbo GDi Petrol
|158 bhp at 5,500 rpm
|252 Nm at 1,500-3,500 rpm
|7-speed DCT
|18.4 kmpl
In terms of competition, the Creta goes up against the Kia Seltos facelift, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the MG Astor.
All prices, ex-showroom
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Hyundai Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-10483 second ago
The Land Rover Discovery Sport gets an important interior upgrade for 2024.
-1469 second ago
The SUV will continue to come with a petrol, a diesel engine and a turbo petrol option
12 hours ago
The motorcycle is offered in three variants and four liveries
16 hours ago
The SUV gains new features with this update and can now be had in a new Napoli Black colour scheme
16 hours ago
The electric vehicle offerings from Volvo have not been subjected to a price hike for now
19 hours ago
Saurabh Vatsa has previously held leadership positions at Stellantis and General Motors.
21 hours ago
Hyundai has gradually revealed most of the details on the facelifted Creta ahead of its price launch, and we expect it to be in the price range of Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
22 hours ago
Jawa Yezdi has updated the motorcycle with a new chassis, larger motor, and more
22 hours ago
The sole spy image shows a model that shares a similar glasshouse to the Hyundai Casper SUV on sale abroad.
1 day ago
The organisers issued a statement confirming the development while also announcing the show's return in January 2025, putting it back on the same schedule as before
-1469 second ago
The SUV will continue to come with a petrol, a diesel engine and a turbo petrol option
21 hours ago
Hyundai has gradually revealed most of the details on the facelifted Creta ahead of its price launch, and we expect it to be in the price range of Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
3 days ago
The cost of the rest of the vehicles in Hyundai's line up will go up by 2 per cent from June 2018, which is also a great incentive for the customers to buy cars before the prices go up.
4 days ago
Hyundai, the South Korean carmaker, today announced that its upcoming global compact SUV will be called the 'Creta' in all its markets except China. The car will go on sale in the second half of this year.
4 days ago
Hyundai Motor has launched the Kona Electric SUV in India. This is the first ever electric SUV to be launched in India and we believe it is a bold decision. The Kona is a compact crossover, similar to Hyundai Creta in terms of size and space but has a design which is not overly futuristic yet sharp enough to distinguish itself on the road. The front end gets slim LED daytime running lamps and low-mounted headlamps along with single-piece body-coloured bumper rising up till the bonnet. Hyundai's signature cascading grille pattern is embedded on to the bumper, giving it a modern, contemporary design.