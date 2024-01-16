Login

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 11.00 Lakh

The facelifted Creta gets a notable revision to the exterior styling, updated interiors, a new turbo-petrol engine and new features.
By Jaiveer Mehra

3 mins read

Published on January 16, 2024

Story
  • Creta facelift offered with three engine options
  • Available in 7 variants: E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech and SX (O)
  • Prices range from Rs xxx to xxx

The Hyundai Creta facelift has been launched in India with prices starting from Rs 11.00 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The popular compact SUV receives a comprehensive update for 2024 bringing with it a new, more squared-off look, an overhauled cabin, new features and the more powerful turbo-petrol engine from the Alcazar.

 

Full prices are as follows:

VariantEEXSS(O)SXSX TechSX(O)
1.5 Petrol MTRs 11 lakhRs 12.18 lakhRs 13.39 lakhRs 14.32 lakhRs 15.27 lakhRs 15.95 lakhRs 17.24 lakh
1.5 Petrol CVT---------Rs 15.82 lakh---Rs 17.45 lakhRs 18.70 lakh
1.5 Turbo-Petrol DCT------------------Rs 20 lakh
1.5 Diesel MTRs 12.45 lakhRs 13.68 lakhRs 14.89 lakhRs 15.82 lakh---Rs 17.45 lakhRs 18.74 lakh
1.5 Diesel AT---------Rs 17.32 lakh------Rs 20 lakh

 

Also read: Hyundai Creta Facelift Launch LIVE Updates: Features, Specifications, Images
 

The Creta facelift gets an overhauled design with a more squared-off fascia.

 

Starting with the design, the Creta facelift for India has notable differences to the model that has been on sale in global markets for the last few years. The India-spec SUV gets a more squared-off front fascia than the Tucson-inspired front of the Creta facelift on sale in some overseas markets. The India-spec SUV gets a prominent rectangular grille with a segmented LED lightbar running along the upper edge. The main headlamps sit lower on the bumper which features a prominent faux skid-plate element to add a more muscular look to the SUV. The rear too gets notable updates with a redesigned tailgate and a new slimmer taillight replete with a light bar. The rear bumper too features prominent cladding and a skid plate element.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Facelift Revealed Ahead Of Its Global Debut

 

Overhauled rear features a more rugged bumper, redesigned tailgate and new taillamps.

 

The interior too gets a notable overhaul with a redesigned dashboard. Like the Seltos facelift, the 2024 Creta also now features a widescreen display atop the dashboard housing a digital instrument cluster and the central touchscreen. The dashboard also features heavy use of soft-touch materials along with redesigned air-con vents and new controls for the air-con system low on the centre console.

 

Coming to the features, the Creta now packs in tech such as a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, powered driver seat, Bose audio system, blind spot monitor, ventilated front seats tyre pressure monitoring and more. On the safety front, six airbags along with ABS and ESC are standard while top variants now pack in Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

 

Also Read: Hyundai Motor India Sold Over 6 Lakh Vehicles In CY2023

 

Cabin gets an all-new dashboard design and now packs in more tech.

 

Moving to the engines, the familiar 1.5-litre naturally aspirated (NA) petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engines have been carried forward both offered with manual and automatic gearbox options. The 1.5 NA petrol comes with either a 6-speed manual or CVT gearbox while the diesel is offered with either a 6-speed manual or torque converter automatic unit. Additionally, the discontinued 1.4-litre turbo-petrol has been replaced by the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mill from the Verna with the unit paired with a 7-speed DCT unit as standard. Full powertrain details are as follows:

 

EngineMaximum Power Maximum Torque Gearbox

Fuel Efficiency

(Arai Tested)

1.5 NA Petrol113 bhp at 6,300 rpm144 Nm at 4,500 rpm6-speed MT17.4 kmpl
CVT17.7 kmpl
1.5 CRDi Diesel114 bhp at 4,000 rpm250 Nm at 1,500-2,750 rpm6-speed MT21.8 kmpl
6-speed AT19.1 kmpl
1.5 Turbo GDi Petrol158 bhp at 5,500 rpm252 Nm at 1,500-3,500 rpm7-speed DCT 18.4 kmpl

 

In terms of competition, the Creta goes up against the Kia Seltos facelift, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the MG Astor.

 

All prices, ex-showroom

