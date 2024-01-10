Login

Hyundai Creta Facelift Revealed Ahead Of Its Global Debut

The Creta Facelift sports significant exterior design revisions along with upgraded tech features on the interiors.
By Yash Sunil

1 mins read

Published on January 10, 2024

Story
  • The Creta facelift will be offered in 7 variants
  • Will come with a 10.25-inch infotainment system along with a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display
  • Bookings for the Creta facelift have commenced at Rs 25,000

Ahead of its launch on January 16, Hyundai has released the first official images of the 2024 Creta. At present, the brand has stated that the Creta facelift will come with Level 2 ADAS and has opened pre-bookings for the SUV at Rs 25,000. The SUV will be offered in 7 variants: E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech and SX (O), while it will get 1 dual-tone and 6 monotone colour options. These include Atlas White with a black roof, along with Robust Emerald Pearl (new), Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Atlas White and Titan Grey. The dual-tone colour option will only be restricted to the two top-spec variants.

 

The most significant design change for the rear end is the connected LED taillight 

 

The images released by Hyundai showcase quite a few revisions made to the exterior design, which include H-shaped LED DRLs with quad-beam LED headlights, a new front grille design, black chrome accents, refreshed front and rear bumper design and faux skid plates beefing up the look of the Creta facelift. The rear section, too, will get connected LED taillights, a new rear spoiler and a 3D Hyundai logo, enhancing the look of the Creta facelift. 

There are a host of interior tech upgrades, such as the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and more

 

Furthermore, with regards to the features, Hyundai had earlier showcased an extensive list of over 70+ connected features the Creta facelift will offer. Moreover, it also receives significant tech upgrades such as a new 10.25-inch touchscreen with in-built navigation, a Bose premium sound system with 8 speakers and a one-year complimentary subscription to Jio-Saavn music streaming app. The Creta facelift will also get a new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, which can showcase ADAS alerts, a tyre pressure monitoring system, a blind view monitor and so on. Other features on the new Creta include ventilated seats, an 8-way powered driver seat and a panoramic sunroof. The new Creta will have dual-zone automatic temperature control as well.

 

The alloy wheels sport a new dual-tone finish and look quite attractive

 

As for the engine and gearbox options for the Creta facelift, it will continue to come with a petrol, a diesel engine and a turbo petrol option. While the former two are the same 1.5-litre units as before, the older 1.4-litre turbo petrol has been replaced by the new 1.5-litre turbo GDI petrol engine, which we have sampled before in the Seltos facelift. The new Creta will also get four transmission options, including a 6-speed manual, IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission), 7-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission), and 6-speed automatic transmission.

