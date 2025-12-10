2026 Kia Seltos World Premiere In India Today: What To Expect From Gen 2 SUV

More than six years after the debut of the original, the second-generation Kia Seltos will make its world premiere in India today, December 10. The Seltos has been central to Kia's success in India, being the Korean carmaker's entry product in our market that not only drew incredible amounts of interest initially, but has managed to remain one of the most prominent names in the compact SUV segment over the years. With the second generation, Kia is expected to take things to a whole new level, as the Gen 2 Seltos will have a completely different look and is expected to be even more tech-heavy than ever.

Also Read: 2026 Kia Seltos Teased Ahead Of Debut On December 10

2026 Kia Seltos: What will change inside and out?

A steady feed of promos has confirmed the new Seltos will adopt a new design language, which will clearly distinguish it from the handsome-but-ageing first-gen model.

Carrying on from the polarising Syros, the new Seltos appears to take a more radical approach to its design and styling, one that may split opinion. Its reimagined ‘Digital Tiger Face’ will have a gloss-black grille, flanked by slim headlight units and vertical daytime running lights, with the outermost lighting elements doubling up as turn indicators.

Also Read: Production-Spec Kia EV2 Debut At Brussels Motor Show 2026

Vertical DRLs will be present on the new Seltos.

Also seen in the promos are the Seltos' new dual-tone alloy wheels, flush door handles and a glasshouse design similar to the outgoing Seltos'. The slender, L-shaped tail-lights are linked by a full-width light bar, in a layout similar to the Carens Clavis', and the new Seltos, on the whole, appears to draw heavily from the new Kia Telluride that debuted a few months ago.

Inside, too, the new Seltos is expected to pack a significant upgrade over the current SUV, with a bevy of new features set to be introduced. Some features confirmed in the promos include a large, panoramic sunroof, front parking sensors and 360-degree cameras.

2026 Kia Seltos: What will be the powertrain options?

There is no shortage of choices when it comes to powertrains with the existing Seltos, and they will, in all likelihood, be carried over for the new-gen Seltos. However, the big news is that Kia is set to offer a hybrid powertrain option with the Seltos, which will help it compete on a more even footing with rivals such as the Toyota Hyryder and Maruti Suzuki's Victoris and Grand Vitara.

2026 Kia Seltos: When will it be launched?

While it will be unveiled in full tomorrow, the new Kia Seltos will likely only be launched early in 2026. We expect Kia to announce prices for the second-gen Seltos in January and begin deliveries by the end of the same month.