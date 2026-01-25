New Renault Duster To Make India Debut Tomorrow: What To Expect
- New-gen Renault Duster will be unveiled in Chennai on January 26.
- India-specific model expected to feature different light signatures.
- Launch likely by mid-2026.
Renault India is about to get into the thick of the action in the compact SUV space once again. Tomorrow, on January 26, 2026, the all-new Renault Duster will make its India debut, adding to the frenzy in a fiercely competitive segment that has recently witnessed big-ticket launches including the reborn Tata Sierra, second-gen Kia Seltos and the Skoda Kushaq facelift. The Duster will, in all likelihood, be one of the biggest new model launches of 2026, because this is the nameplate that has been central to establishing Renault as a household name in the Indian market. The original Duster was launched way back in 2012, and went on to become one of the most popular SUVs in the country.
Also Read: India-Spec New Renault Duster Teased Ahead Of Jan 26 Debut
Latest-gen Duster was unveiled overseas back in 2023.
New Renault Duster: Will it look different from the global model?
While it will retain most of the design and styling touches from the new Duster introduced overseas, the India-spec Duster is expected to feature a restyled front-end with a different light signature, along with connected LED tail-lights, something not seen on the international model.
India-spec model will have different light signatures.
Based on the Alliance's CMF-B architecture, the new Duster is expected to measure in at a little over 4.3 metres in length, over 1.6 metres in height and with a wheelbase of over 2,650 mm.
Also Read: 2025 Renault Triber Variants Explained: Which One Should You Buy?
New Renault Duster: Will it have a hybrid powertrain?
While Renault is yet to reveal its powertrain strategy with the new Duster, we understand at launch, it will come with a petrol engine only. However, Renault is known to be working on a hybrid option as well, which may be introduced sometime next year.
New Duster already has a hybrid powertrain overseas.
During an interaction in 2024, then-CEO of Renault Group, Luca de Meo, had confirmed to carandbike the company was evaluating alternative powertrain options for the new SUV. Back then, the company had also revealed it was working on CNG as well as ethanol powertrains for future products, but it remains to be seen if those options are introduced with the new Duster.
Also Read: New Renault Kwid E-Tech Revealed: Gets ADAS, 250 Km Range
New Renault Duster: Will it go on sale on January 26?
While Renault will pull the covers off the new Duster on January 26, it is unlikely to go on sale immediately afterwards. This is likely going to be a product unveil only, with the launch likely to take place by the middle of 2026.
New Duster set to go on sale by mid-2026.
The debut of the Duster will shortly be followed by the unveiling of the Nissan Tekton, which will share its underpinnings and powertrains with the Renault SUV. These will be followed by three-row SUVs built on the same platform, which are expected to be launched in 2027.
Stay tuned to car&bike, as we bring you live updates from the unveiling of the Renault Duster on January 26.
