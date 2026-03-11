Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric To Be Launched In Two Trims; Expected Prices To Start At Rs 55 Lakh

Ahead of the launch, Mercedes-Benz India has announced that the forthcoming CLA Electric will be sold in India in two versions. We have already driven the more expensive variant, which goes by the name 250+, and it will be the Long-Range version of the two done up in the AMG Line. Meanwhile, the more affordable option will be called 200 Standard Range and will be available in the Progressive Line trim.

Battery capacity differs for the two versions, as the 200 will have a 58kWh battery pack offering a claimed range of 542 km (under WLTP). Meanwhile, the 250+ has an 85.5kWh battery pack, which is capable of travelling 792 km in a single charge, claims the Three-Pointed Star. Both are based on the new 800-volt architecture and support the DC fast charging of 240kW. Which means, the CLA 250+ LR can add up to 400kms of range in 20 minutes, while the 200 SR will take just 20 minutes to add 320kms of range.

The equipment level of both – 250+ Long Range and 200 Standard Range – will, however, remain the same, assures Mercedes-Benz India. The SR will have comfort seats, a multifunction sports leather steering wheel and two interior trim options. It will wear a different bumper design, smaller alloy wheel size, and a slightly less sporty cabin layout.

Bookings for both trims have already commenced and can be reserved for an amount of Rs 1.5 lakh. And the customers who will be pre-booking the CLA will be eligible for a complimentary wall box charger installed. As for the pricing, the 250+ Long Range is expected to carry a price tag of Rs 59 lakh (ex-showroom). And the 200 Standard Range should have a tentative price tag of Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom) at the time of launch. Deliveries for the LR and SR will begin from the end of April and June, respectively.