New Delhi

2026 Hyundai Verna: Variants, Features, Prices Explained

car&bike Team
3 mins read
Mar 10, 2026, 06:09 PM
Key Highlights
  • Six trim levels available: priced from Rs 10.98 lakh to Rs 18.25 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Two petrol engines: 1.5L MPi (113 bhp) and 1.5L turbo (157.8 bhp)
  • Top trim gets Level-2 ADAS, dual 10.25-inch screens, ventilated seats and more

Hyundai Motor India has launched the facelifted version of the Verna at a starting price of Rs 10.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The update arrives almost three years after the current generation was introduced, bringing with it subtle styling revisions, interior updates and additional features aimed at keeping the sedan competitive in its segment.

Hyundai has also opted for the new ‘HX’ variant naming structure for the facelifted Verna, which first appeared on the Venue and is now being extended to other models in the brand’s lineup. The MY26 Verna is available in six variants, offered with two engine options and three transmission choices. Buyers can choose between the naturally aspirated petrol engine and the turbo-petrol unit, paired with manual or automatic gearbox options, depending on the variant.

Here’s a closer look at what each variant of the updated Verna has to offer:

2026 Hyundai Verna: HX2

Engine: 1.5 litre Petrol

Transmission: 6-Speed Manual

Price: Rs 10.98 lakh (ex-showroom)

Features:

  • Driver & passenger airbags
  • Side & curtain airbags
  • Hill-start assist control
  • Electronic stability control
  • Vehicle stability management
  • ABS with EBD
  • Emergency stop signal
  • Rear parking sensors
  • Day & night mirror
  • Automatic headlamps
  • Headlamp escort function
  • Central locking
  • Impact sensing auto door unlock
  • Speed-sensing auto door lock
  • Foldable key
  • Rear defogger with timer
  • Seatbelt reminder (all seats)
  • Immobilizer
  • Dual horn
  • ISOFIX
  • Burglar alarm
  • Projector headlamps
  • Black chrome radiator grille
  • Body coloured door handles
  • 15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers
  • Dual-tone interior theme
  • Cloth seat upholstery
  • D-cut steering wheel
  • Manual driver seat height adjustment
  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders
  • Height-adjustable front headrests
  • Power windows (front & rear)
  • Manual AC
  • Tilt steering
  • Type-C USB ports (front & rear)
  • Power outlet
  • Luggage lamp
  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Also Read: 2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift Launched At Rs 10.98 Lakh; Gets 360-Deg Cameras, Powered Front Seats

2026 hyundai verna rear

2026 Hyundai Verna: HX4

Engine: 1.5 litre Petrol

Transmission: 6-Speed Manual

Price: Rs 12.25 lakh (ex-showroom)

Additional features over HX2:

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
  • LED positioning lamps & DRLs
  • LED tail lamps
  • Rear spoiler
  • Shark fin antenna
  • 15-inch alloy wheels
  • Sliding front centre armrest
  • 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system
  • Digital cluster with colour TFT MID
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
  • Voice recognition
  • Front & rear speakers
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Steering-mounted audio & Bluetooth controls
  • Idle stop & go (ISG)
  • Electric sunroof
  • Automatic climate control
  • Telescopic steering
  • Rear AC vents
  • Glovebox cooling
  • Cruise control
  • LED lamp inside

Also Read: Hyundai Exter Facelift Spied Testing Ahead Of 2026 Launch

2026 Hyundai Verna Variants Explained 2

2026 Hyundai Verna: HX6

Engine: 1.5 litre Petrol

Transmission: 6-Speed MT / iVT

Price: MT – Rs 13.19 lakh
iVT – Rs 14.40 lakh

Additional features over HX4:

  • Rear view camera
  • Front parking sensors
  • Driver rear-view monitor
  • Electrochromic inside rear-view mirror
  • Height-adjustable front seat belts
  • Smart key with push-button start
  • Dual LED projector headlamps
  • Satin chrome window belt line and door handles
  • 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • Leather-wrapped gear knob
  • Rear adjustable headrests
  • Front tweeters
  • Rear window sunshade
  • Smart trunk
  • Paddle shifters (iVT)
  • Wireless smartphone charger
  • Ambient lighting
  • Electric folding ORVMs
2026 hyundai verna

2026 Hyundai Verna: HX6+

Engine: 1.5 litre Petrol

Transmission: 6-Speed MT / iVT

Price: MT – Rs 13.81 lakh

iVT – Rs 15.02 lakh

Additional features over HX6:

  • Leather seat upholstery
  • Front ventilated seats
  • Bose 8-speaker sound system

2026 Hyundai Verna: HX8

Engine: 1.5 litre Petrol / 1.5 litre Turbo Petrol

Transmission: MT / iVT / Turbo MT / Turbo DCT

Price: 1.5 MPi MT – Rs 14.88 lakh

1.5 MPi iVT – Rs 16.09 lakh

1.5 Turbo MT – Rs 16.28 lakh

1.5 Turbo DCT – Rs 17.62 lakh

Additional features over HX6+:

  • Electric driver seat with 8-way adjustment
  • Driver seat memory function
  • 10.25-inch HD navigation system
  • Hyundai Bluelink connected car technology
  • Rain-sensing wipers
  • Drive mode select
  • Turbo variants additionally get a black interior with red accents
  • 16-inch dark grey alloy wheels
  • Red front brake calipers

Also Read: Hyundai i20 Line-Up Now Starts At Rs 5.99 Lakh

2026 Hyundai Verna Variants Explained 3

2026 Hyundai Verna: HX10

Engine: 1.5 litre Petrol / 1.5 litre Turbo Petrol

Transmission: iVT / Turbo DCT

Price: 1.5 MPi iVT – Rs 17.15 lakh

1.5 Turbo DCT – Rs 18.25 lakh

Additional features over HX8:

  • Center side airbag
  • Electric parking brake with auto hold
  • Rear disc brakes
  • Dashcam
  • Level-2 ADAS features, including:

Forward collision warning

Forward collision avoidance assist (car, pedestrian, cycle, junction turning)

Blind-spot collision warning & avoidance assist

Lane keeping assist

Lane departure warning

Driver attention warning

Safe exit warning

Lane following assist

High beam assist

Leading vehicle departure alert

Rear cross-traffic collision warning & avoidance assist

Smart cruise control with stop & go

Surround view monitor

Blind-spot view monitor

  • 10.25-inch multi-display digital cluster
  • Electric passenger seat (4-way)
  • Passenger seat electric walk-in device
