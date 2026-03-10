2026 Hyundai Verna: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
- Six trim levels available: priced from Rs 10.98 lakh to Rs 18.25 lakh (ex-showroom)
- Two petrol engines: 1.5L MPi (113 bhp) and 1.5L turbo (157.8 bhp)
- Top trim gets Level-2 ADAS, dual 10.25-inch screens, ventilated seats and more
Hyundai Motor India has launched the facelifted version of the Verna at a starting price of Rs 10.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The update arrives almost three years after the current generation was introduced, bringing with it subtle styling revisions, interior updates and additional features aimed at keeping the sedan competitive in its segment.
Hyundai has also opted for the new ‘HX’ variant naming structure for the facelifted Verna, which first appeared on the Venue and is now being extended to other models in the brand’s lineup. The MY26 Verna is available in six variants, offered with two engine options and three transmission choices. Buyers can choose between the naturally aspirated petrol engine and the turbo-petrol unit, paired with manual or automatic gearbox options, depending on the variant.
Here’s a closer look at what each variant of the updated Verna has to offer:
2026 Hyundai Verna: HX2
Engine: 1.5 litre Petrol
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Price: Rs 10.98 lakh (ex-showroom)
Features:
- Driver & passenger airbags
- Side & curtain airbags
- Hill-start assist control
- Electronic stability control
- Vehicle stability management
- ABS with EBD
- Emergency stop signal
- Rear parking sensors
- Day & night mirror
- Automatic headlamps
- Headlamp escort function
- Central locking
- Impact sensing auto door unlock
- Speed-sensing auto door lock
- Foldable key
- Rear defogger with timer
- Seatbelt reminder (all seats)
- Immobilizer
- Dual horn
- ISOFIX
- Burglar alarm
- Projector headlamps
- Black chrome radiator grille
- Body coloured door handles
- 15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers
- Dual-tone interior theme
- Cloth seat upholstery
- D-cut steering wheel
- Manual driver seat height adjustment
- Rear centre armrest with cupholders
- Height-adjustable front headrests
- Power windows (front & rear)
- Manual AC
- Tilt steering
- Type-C USB ports (front & rear)
- Power outlet
- Luggage lamp
- Electrically adjustable ORVMs
2026 Hyundai Verna: HX4
Engine: 1.5 litre Petrol
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Price: Rs 12.25 lakh (ex-showroom)
Additional features over HX2:
- Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
- LED positioning lamps & DRLs
- LED tail lamps
- Rear spoiler
- Shark fin antenna
- 15-inch alloy wheels
- Sliding front centre armrest
- 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Digital cluster with colour TFT MID
- Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- Voice recognition
- Front & rear speakers
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Steering-mounted audio & Bluetooth controls
- Idle stop & go (ISG)
- Electric sunroof
- Automatic climate control
- Telescopic steering
- Rear AC vents
- Glovebox cooling
- Cruise control
- LED lamp inside
2026 Hyundai Verna: HX6
Engine: 1.5 litre Petrol
Transmission: 6-Speed MT / iVT
Price: MT – Rs 13.19 lakh
iVT – Rs 14.40 lakh
Additional features over HX4:
- Rear view camera
- Front parking sensors
- Driver rear-view monitor
- Electrochromic inside rear-view mirror
- Height-adjustable front seat belts
- Smart key with push-button start
- Dual LED projector headlamps
- Satin chrome window belt line and door handles
- 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Leather-wrapped gear knob
- Rear adjustable headrests
- Front tweeters
- Rear window sunshade
- Smart trunk
- Paddle shifters (iVT)
- Wireless smartphone charger
- Ambient lighting
- Electric folding ORVMs
2026 Hyundai Verna: HX6+
Engine: 1.5 litre Petrol
Transmission: 6-Speed MT / iVT
Price: MT – Rs 13.81 lakh
iVT – Rs 15.02 lakh
Additional features over HX6:
- Leather seat upholstery
- Front ventilated seats
- Bose 8-speaker sound system
2026 Hyundai Verna: HX8
Engine: 1.5 litre Petrol / 1.5 litre Turbo Petrol
Transmission: MT / iVT / Turbo MT / Turbo DCT
Price: 1.5 MPi MT – Rs 14.88 lakh
1.5 MPi iVT – Rs 16.09 lakh
1.5 Turbo MT – Rs 16.28 lakh
1.5 Turbo DCT – Rs 17.62 lakh
Additional features over HX6+:
- Electric driver seat with 8-way adjustment
- Driver seat memory function
- 10.25-inch HD navigation system
- Hyundai Bluelink connected car technology
- Rain-sensing wipers
- Drive mode select
- Turbo variants additionally get a black interior with red accents
- 16-inch dark grey alloy wheels
- Red front brake calipers
2026 Hyundai Verna: HX10
Engine: 1.5 litre Petrol / 1.5 litre Turbo Petrol
Transmission: iVT / Turbo DCT
Price: 1.5 MPi iVT – Rs 17.15 lakh
1.5 Turbo DCT – Rs 18.25 lakh
Additional features over HX8:
- Center side airbag
- Electric parking brake with auto hold
- Rear disc brakes
- Dashcam
- Level-2 ADAS features, including:
Forward collision warning
Forward collision avoidance assist (car, pedestrian, cycle, junction turning)
Blind-spot collision warning & avoidance assist
Lane keeping assist
Lane departure warning
Driver attention warning
Safe exit warning
Lane following assist
High beam assist
Leading vehicle departure alert
Rear cross-traffic collision warning & avoidance assist
Smart cruise control with stop & go
Surround view monitor
Blind-spot view monitor
- 10.25-inch multi-display digital cluster
- Electric passenger seat (4-way)
- Passenger seat electric walk-in device
