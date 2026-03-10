2026 Hyundai Verna: Variants, Features, Prices Explained

Hyundai Motor India has launched the facelifted version of the Verna at a starting price of Rs 10.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The update arrives almost three years after the current generation was introduced, bringing with it subtle styling revisions, interior updates and additional features aimed at keeping the sedan competitive in its segment.

Hyundai has also opted for the new ‘HX’ variant naming structure for the facelifted Verna, which first appeared on the Venue and is now being extended to other models in the brand’s lineup. The MY26 Verna is available in six variants, offered with two engine options and three transmission choices. Buyers can choose between the naturally aspirated petrol engine and the turbo-petrol unit, paired with manual or automatic gearbox options, depending on the variant.



Here’s a closer look at what each variant of the updated Verna has to offer:

2026 Hyundai Verna: HX2

Engine: 1.5 litre Petrol

Transmission: 6-Speed Manual

Price: Rs 10.98 lakh (ex-showroom)



Features:

Driver & passenger airbags

Side & curtain airbags

Hill-start assist control

Electronic stability control

Vehicle stability management

ABS with EBD

Emergency stop signal

Rear parking sensors

Day & night mirror

Automatic headlamps

Headlamp escort function

Central locking

Impact sensing auto door unlock

Speed-sensing auto door lock

Foldable key

Rear defogger with timer

Seatbelt reminder (all seats)

Immobilizer

Dual horn

ISOFIX

Burglar alarm

Projector headlamps

Black chrome radiator grille

Body coloured door handles

15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers

Dual-tone interior theme

Cloth seat upholstery

D-cut steering wheel

Manual driver seat height adjustment

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Height-adjustable front headrests

Power windows (front & rear)

Manual AC

Tilt steering

Type-C USB ports (front & rear)

Power outlet

Luggage lamp

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

2026 Hyundai Verna: HX4

Engine: 1.5 litre Petrol

Transmission: 6-Speed Manual

Price: Rs 12.25 lakh (ex-showroom)

Additional features over HX2:

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

LED positioning lamps & DRLs

LED tail lamps

Rear spoiler

Shark fin antenna

15-inch alloy wheels

Sliding front centre armrest

8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Digital cluster with colour TFT MID

Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Voice recognition

Front & rear speakers

Bluetooth connectivity

Steering-mounted audio & Bluetooth controls

Idle stop & go (ISG)

Electric sunroof

Automatic climate control

Telescopic steering

Rear AC vents

Glovebox cooling

Cruise control

LED lamp inside

2026 Hyundai Verna: HX6

Engine: 1.5 litre Petrol

Transmission: 6-Speed MT / iVT

Price: MT – Rs 13.19 lakh

iVT – Rs 14.40 lakh

Additional features over HX4:



Rear view camera

Front parking sensors

Driver rear-view monitor

Electrochromic inside rear-view mirror

Height-adjustable front seat belts

Smart key with push-button start

Dual LED projector headlamps

Satin chrome window belt line and door handles

16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Leather-wrapped gear knob

Rear adjustable headrests

Front tweeters

Rear window sunshade

Smart trunk

Paddle shifters (iVT)

Wireless smartphone charger

Ambient lighting

Electric folding ORVMs

2026 Hyundai Verna: HX6+

Engine: 1.5 litre Petrol

Transmission: 6-Speed MT / iVT

Price: MT – Rs 13.81 lakh

iVT – Rs 15.02 lakh



Additional features over HX6:

Leather seat upholstery

Front ventilated seats

Bose 8-speaker sound system

2026 Hyundai Verna: HX8

Engine: 1.5 litre Petrol / 1.5 litre Turbo Petrol

Transmission: MT / iVT / Turbo MT / Turbo DCT

Price: 1.5 MPi MT – Rs 14.88 lakh

1.5 MPi iVT – Rs 16.09 lakh

1.5 Turbo MT – Rs 16.28 lakh

1.5 Turbo DCT – Rs 17.62 lakh

Additional features over HX6+:

Electric driver seat with 8-way adjustment

Driver seat memory function

10.25-inch HD navigation system

Hyundai Bluelink connected car technology

Rain-sensing wipers

Drive mode select

Turbo variants additionally get a black interior with red accents

16-inch dark grey alloy wheels

Red front brake calipers

2026 Hyundai Verna: HX10

Engine: 1.5 litre Petrol / 1.5 litre Turbo Petrol

Transmission: iVT / Turbo DCT

Price: 1.5 MPi iVT – Rs 17.15 lakh

1.5 Turbo DCT – Rs 18.25 lakh

Additional features over HX8:

Center side airbag

Electric parking brake with auto hold

Rear disc brakes

Dashcam

Level-2 ADAS features, including:

Forward collision warning

Forward collision avoidance assist (car, pedestrian, cycle, junction turning)

Blind-spot collision warning & avoidance assist

Lane keeping assist

Lane departure warning

Driver attention warning

Safe exit warning

Lane following assist

High beam assist

Leading vehicle departure alert

Rear cross-traffic collision warning & avoidance assist

Smart cruise control with stop & go

Surround view monitor

Blind-spot view monitor