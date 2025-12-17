Updated Bajaj Pulsar 220F Does Not Get Dual-Channel ABS; Company Issues Clarification

Over the past few days, reports suggesting the updated Bajaj Pulsar 220F will receive dual-channel ABS began doing the rounds online, following the appearance of spy images. However, shortly after listing the motorcycle on its official website, Bajaj Auto has clarified the latest update to the Pulsar 220F does not include dual-channel ABS, and the motorcycle will continue to feature single-channel ABS.

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar N160 Variant With Gold USD Fork, Single Seat Introduced

Bajaj Pulsar 220F: What’s New?

The year-end update for the Pulsar 220F is limited to cosmetic revisions. The Pulsar 220F now comes with refreshed graphics and two new colour options, black with copper accents and green paired with orange, both featuring black highlights. The existing red-and-black and blue-and-black colour schemes are also on the palette. In addition, the updated model also gets LED turn indicator.

Bajaj Pulsar 220F: Engine

Beyond the aforementioned updates, nothing else has changed. Power comes from the 220cc, air- and oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 20.6 bhp and 18.55 Nm of torque. The Pulsar 220F also carries over the Bluetooth-enabled LCD instrument cluster seen on other Pulsar models.

Also Read: Bajaj Auto Takes Charge Of KTM With Full Buyout; Pierer Group Exits

Bajaj Pulsar 220F: Price

Priced at Rs 1,28,490, the updated version is roughly Rs 1,200 more expensive than the previous model, which was priced at Rs 1,27,269 (ex-showroom).

One of the longest-running models in the Pulsar lineup, the 220F has consistently been among Bajaj’s better-selling offerings. It has garnered considerable attention from riders across all age brackets since its launch in 2007. Bajaj Auto had discontinued the model in 2021 following the launch of the 250 series, but brought the 220F back in 2023.