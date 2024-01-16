Hyundai Creta Facelift Launch LIVE Updates: Features, Specifications, Images

Hyundai is all set to launch the Creta facelift in India today. Featuring significant design changes and a longer equipment list, the SUV will be offered in 7 variants: E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech and SX (O), while it will get 1 dual-tone and 6 monotone colour options. Hyundai had already opened pre-bookings for the vehicle at Rs 25,000.

Hyundai has previously revealed the Creta in images. The images showcased quite a few revisions made to the exterior design, which include H-shaped LED DRLs with quad-beam LED headlights, a new front grille design, black chrome accents, refreshed front and rear bumper design and faux skid plates beefing up the look of the Creta facelift. The rear section, too, will get connected LED taillights, a new rear spoiler and a 3D Hyundai logo, enhancing the look of the Creta facelift.

The Creta will also receive significant tech upgrades such as a new 10.25-inch touchscreen with in-built navigation, a Bose premium sound system with 8 speakers and a one-year complimentary subscription to Jio-Saavn music streaming app. It will also get a new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, which can showcase ADAS alerts, a tyre pressure monitoring system, a blind view monitor and so on. Other features on the new Creta include ventilated seats, an 8-way powered driver seat and a panoramic sunroof. The new Creta will have dual-zone automatic temperature control as well.

The SUV will continue to come with a petrol, a diesel engine and a turbo petrol option. While the former two are the same 1.5-litre units as before, the older 1.4-litre turbo petrol has been replaced by the new 1.5-litre turbo GDI petrol engine, which we have sampled before in the Seltos facelift. The new Creta will also get four transmission options, including a 6-speed manual, IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission), 7-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission), and 6-speed automatic transmission.