Hyundai Creta N Line India Launch Date Announced

The go-faster Creta will pack mechanical updates to make it a better handler
By Dhruv Attri

1 mins read

Published on February 23, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Hyundai Creta N Line to launch on March 11.
  • Will get cosmetic as well as mechanical updates for a sportier experience.
  • Likely to command a premium of Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 for the upgrades.

After launching the facelifted Creta earlier this year, Hyundai is gearing up to launch the go-faster N Line version of the SUV in March. The Creta N Line will be launched in India on March 11. Bookings will soon open via company dealerships or the official website. The Creta N Line doesn’t have any direct rivals as of now.

 

New Matte Grey colour will be seen on the Creta N Line.

 

The Hyundai Creta N Line will feature a few cosmetic updates such as revised bumpers, red accents along the lower half of the body like the Venue N Line, N Line badging on the side fenders and bigger 18-inch wheels instead of the 17-inch units on the regular Creta. It will also feature a couple of new colour options: matte grey and the blue which are available on other N Line models. 

 

On the inside, it will sport a different all-black interior instead of the dual-tone treatment. There will be N Line badging and contrast red stitching on the seats and gear lever to spice up the sporty appeal. The features will remain similar to the top-spec Creta but we expect addition of a dash cam as well. 

 

Sportier interior than the standard Creta

 

The N Line models feature mechanical updates to make their driving experience a bit more engaging. The Creta N Line is expected to feature a differently tuned suspension, updated steering and a sportier exhaust. The engine will be the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo petrol that’s good for 158 bhp and 253 Nm. It will be paired with a 7-speed dual clutch transmission but we expect a 6-speed manual gearbox as an option too. 

 

Prices of the Creta N Line are likely to be Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 higher than the corresponding variants of the standard Creta. 

 

