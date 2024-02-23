Hyundai Creta N Line India Launch Date Announced
By Dhruv Attri
1 mins read
Published on February 23, 2024
Highlights
- Hyundai Creta N Line to launch on March 11.
- Will get cosmetic as well as mechanical updates for a sportier experience.
- Likely to command a premium of Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 for the upgrades.
After launching the facelifted Creta earlier this year, Hyundai is gearing up to launch the go-faster N Line version of the SUV in March. The Creta N Line will be launched in India on March 11. Bookings will soon open via company dealerships or the official website. The Creta N Line doesn’t have any direct rivals as of now.
Also Read: Hyundai Creta N Line Spied During TVC Shoot Prior To Its Launch
New Matte Grey colour will be seen on the Creta N Line.
The Hyundai Creta N Line will feature a few cosmetic updates such as revised bumpers, red accents along the lower half of the body like the Venue N Line, N Line badging on the side fenders and bigger 18-inch wheels instead of the 17-inch units on the regular Creta. It will also feature a couple of new colour options: matte grey and the blue which are available on other N Line models.
On the inside, it will sport a different all-black interior instead of the dual-tone treatment. There will be N Line badging and contrast red stitching on the seats and gear lever to spice up the sporty appeal. The features will remain similar to the top-spec Creta but we expect addition of a dash cam as well.
Sportier interior than the standard Creta
The N Line models feature mechanical updates to make their driving experience a bit more engaging. The Creta N Line is expected to feature a differently tuned suspension, updated steering and a sportier exhaust. The engine will be the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo petrol that’s good for 158 bhp and 253 Nm. It will be paired with a 7-speed dual clutch transmission but we expect a 6-speed manual gearbox as an option too.
Prices of the Creta N Line are likely to be Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 higher than the corresponding variants of the standard Creta.
Also Read: 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Review: New Look, Updated Interior And Powertrains Enhance Bestseller’s Appeal
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Hyundai Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-6945 second ago
The new iteration does get an all-new colour scheme but lacks certain features present in the standard Z8 and primarily on the drivetrain, as it is only available in RWD form.
-2925 second ago
Hero has launched its newest and latest flagship motorcycle, the Mavrick 440. Marketed as a roadster carrying an attractive sticker price, let’s find out how it stacks up against the competition on paper
12 hours ago
The new plant will have an annual capacity of 150,000 units and will entail an investment of over Rs 4,000 crore
15 hours ago
The new-gen MPV has achieved this sales milestone well within two years of its launch.
15 hours ago
The new variant misses out on a few features offered in the Z8 and is only available in two-wheel drive form.
15 hours ago
Fastags issued by the Paytm Payments Bank cannot be recharged from March 15, 2024.
16 hours ago
The recall applies to 269 units of the model produced between February 12, 2021, and February 1, 2023.
17 hours ago
Production of the Yamaha R1 and R1M are expected to be stopped as reported in the UK media.
18 hours ago
Ohh, it was a race against time indeed! With the winter waning in Northern India. But the good news is we did see what we aimed for! Tonnes of snowfall.
19 hours ago
The Honda NX400 gets a host of new features for the 2024 model year
3 days ago
First launched in 2015, the Creta has been one of the best-selling SUVs in the Indian market for 8 years now. In fact, the company claims that on average it sells 1 Creta every 5 minutes.
21 days ago
The facelifted Hyundai Creta has been launched in India. Prices for the facelift Creta start at Rs. 9.43-Rs. 13.59 for the petrol models, the diesel is priced at Rs. 9.99- Rs. 15.03 lakh. The new Creta gets added features like a new orange paint job, new 17-inch alloy wheels and of course, a new updated look. The new grille is much larger and joins both the headlamps. The Hyundai Creta facelift also gets a new fog lamp cluster with a new LED integrated daytime running lights. On the inside, the car also gets a new sunroof, a wireless charging pad and electronically controllable front driver's seat. In this detailed price comparison, we put up the diesel engine variant of the new Hyundai Creta up against its main rivals - the Renault Duster and Captur, Mahindra Scorpio, Tata Hexa and Jeep Compass.
25 days ago
The Creta N Line will arrive as a sportier avatar of the SUV and it could be powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor and feature a range of cosmetic upgrades
1 month ago
The Creta offers seven variants: E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SXO and which variant will be awarded is not specified by the company
1 month ago
Launched in 2020, the second-generation Creta has now received an extensive midlife update in a bid to maintain its dominance in the compact SUV space.