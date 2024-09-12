Login
Hyundai Alcazar Facelift vs Creta: How Different Are The Two SUVs?

Apart from the additional third row, the new and updated Alcazar carries some significant changes over its highest-selling sibling.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 12, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Two powertrain choices – 1.5 Turbo Petrol and 1.5 Diesel – Creta gets three
  • Available across four trims which are different from the five-seater SUV
  • Creta’s prices range between Rs 11-20.3 lakh, while Alcazar is priced between Rs 15-21.5 lakh (ex-showroom)

Contrary to rumours of being axed, the Hyundai Alcazar has instead received its first major update since the nameplate was introduced in 2021. Although the three-row SUV was expected to absorb some of the Creta’s monthly sales, it did find some 75,000-odd takers since its introduction. In comparison, the Creta facelift (launched in January 2024) took just six months to cross over one lakh sales. Now sales figures aside, with the new and updated Alcazar freshly off the shelf, let us take a look at how it goes head-to-head with its successful sibling. 

 

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Vs Creta: Design

Cover

 

Both the Creta and Alcazar facelifts carry significant changes over their outgoing versions. Meanwhile, the Alcazar facelift also has noticeable differences from the Creta. The most prominent ones are the H-insignia on the headlamps and tail lamps.

 

Rear Dynamic 1

 

A similar H design is also seen on the Exter, but on the Alcazar, it looks like it's inspired more by the US-spec Santa Fe. With a different fascia, the lower grille is also different between the two including the logo placement, skid plate design and the squarish headlamps. 

 

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Facelift Vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate and Volkswagen Taigun: The Big Compact SUV Comparison

 

cretahighlightbig2

 

Like the Creta, the silhouette of the Alcazar hasn’t undergone any changes over the previous version. Where you get a contrast silver finisher on the Creta’s C-pillar, the Alcazar’s blacked-out C-pillar is complimented by roof rails that stick out over the roof. You also get better-looking and larger 18-inch wheels in the Alcazar compared to the Creta. At the back, different tail lamp assembly and rear bumper design make the Alcazar different from the Creta. 

 

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Vs Creta: Cabin and Features

 

Dual tone noble brown and haze navy interiors

 

The updated Alcazar carries over almost all the changes seen on the Creta’s facelift. Everything from the instrument binnacle, steering wheel, horizontal air vents, centre console, door pad design and the front row seats in the Alcazar facelift are carried over from the Creta. Apart from the different black-brown theme, it’s in the second row where there are noticeable changes. 

 

Also Read: Hyundai Alcazar Facelift: Variants, Features, Prices Explained

Hyundai creta suv interior big top 1600x580 1

 

In the second row of the Alcazar with the captain seatings, you do get different winged headrests apart from adjustable under-thigh support. There’s also a wireless charging pad for the rear passengers along with ventilated second-row seats. More importantly, you get electronic boss mode where you can move the front passenger seats forward at the touch of a button to make more space for the rear passenger. While the Alcazar has 180 litres of boot space with the third row up compared to the 433 litres you get in the Creta, it can be significantly increased by folding down the split-folding last row of seats.

 

2ndrowseats

 

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Vs Creta: Powertrain

 

alcazargallerybig1 1

 

As for the powertrains, the facelifted Alcazar comes with two engine options, both available with an automatic transmission. With the 2.0-litre petrol engine out, you now get the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol T-GDI engine as the sole petrol engine option. It has an output of 158bhp and 253Nm and can be had with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT automatic. Meanwhile, the oil burner continues to be the 1.5-litre U2 CRDi which produces 114bhp and 250Nm and is available with a six-speed manual as standard or a six-speed torque converter automatic. 

 

cretagalleryb8

 

In comparison, the Creta facelift can be had with three engine options. This includes a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol that produces 113bhp and 144Nm that can be had with a manual transmission as well as a CVT. Meanwhile, the other two engine options are shared with the Alcazar. As for the fuel efficiency, the turbo-petrol engine has a claimed fuel efficiency of 17.5kmpl for the manual and 18kmpl for the DCT, diesel engine claims to offer 20.4kmpl with the manual gearbox and 18.1kmpl with the automatic.

 

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Vs Creta: Pricing

 

While the Creta price range starts at Rs 11 lakh, the most expensive version is the Knight Edition which tops out at Rs 20.30 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the new and updated Alcazar now starts at a lower price point compared to the first time it was introduced. This is owing to the newer entry-level Executive variant which wasn’t offered when the Alcazar was first introduced. So not only does the Alcazar benefit from a lower starting price point of Rs 14.99 lakh, but it also has a range-topping trim that’s only Rs 1.5 lakh more than the Creta’s most expensive trim (Rs 21.55 lakh). Also variant-to-variant, the difference in the pricing between the two Hyundais decreases the higher variant you choose.

Hyundai Alcazar1.5 Turbo Petrol MT1.5 Turbo Petrol AT1.5 Diesel MT1.5 Diesel AT
Executive 7SRs. 14.99 Lakh-Rs. 15.99 Lakh-
Executive 7S MatteRs. 15.14 Lakh-Rs. 16.14 Lakh-
Prestige 7SRs. 17.18 Lakh-Rs. 17.18 Lakh-
Prestige 7S MatteRs. 17.33 Lakh-Rs. 17.33 Lakh-
Platinum 7SRs. 19.46 LakhRs. 20.91 LakhRs. 19.46 LakhRs. 20.91 Lakh
Platinum 6S Rs. 21 Lakh Rs. 21 Lakh
Platinum 7S DT/MatteRs. 19.61 LakhRs. 21.06 LakhRs. 19.61 LakhRs. 21.06 lakh
Platinum 6S DT/Matte-Rs. 21.15 Lakh-Rs. 21.15 Lakh
Signature 7S-Rs. 21.20 Lakh-Rs. 21.20 Lakh
Signature 7S DT/Matte-Rs. 21.35 Lakh-Rs. 21.35 Lakh
Signature 6S-Rs. 21.40 Lakh-Rs. 21.40 Lakh
Signature 6S DT/MT-Rs. 21.55 Lakh-Rs. 21.55 Lakh

 

# creta facelift# creta facelift launch# creta 2024# hyundai creta# hyundai creta facelift# hyundai creta N line# hyundai alcazar# alcazar# alcazar facelift# hyundai alcazar 2024# car# Cars# New Cars# Comparison# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

