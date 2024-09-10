Hyundai Alcazar Facelift: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
September 10, 2024
- Prices for the Alcazar facelift range between Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 21.55 lakh
- Top-spec variant gets ventilated seats at the first and second row
- Available in 6- and 7-seat configuration
Hyundai India recently launched the Alcazar facelift at a starting price tag of Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This marks the first time the Alcazar SUV has received an update since its first launch in 2021. The updated Alcazar is available in four trim levels: Executive, Prestige, Platinum, and Signature. Let us take a closer look at all the features offered, variant-wise.
Hyundai Alcazar Facelift: Executive
Price - Rs 14.00 lakh - Rs 16.14 lakh (ex-showroom)
Engine - 1.5-litre turbo petrol and diesel
Transmission - 6-speed manual
|6 Airbags
|ABS (Anti-lock braking system) with EBD
|Electronic stability control (ESC)
|Vehicle stability management (VSM)
|Hill-start assist control (HAC)
|Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
|Rear disc brakes
|Emergency stop signal (ESS)
|Parking sensors
|Automatic headlamps
|Headlamp escort function
|Rear defogger with timer
|IRVM with day and night mirror
|Speed sensing auto door lock
|Impact sensing auto door unlock
|Height adjustable front seatbelts
|Seat belt pre-tensioners - driver & passenger
|Driver anchor pretensioner
|Child seat anchor (ISOFIX)
|Driver power window with auto up-down & safety
|Burglar alarm
|Immobilizer
|Central locking
|3 Point seat belts (all seats)
|Seatbelt reminder (all seats)
|Quad beam LED headlamps
|Horizon LED positioning lamp & H-shaped LED DRLs
|LED tail lamps
|Rear horizon LED lamp
|LED high-mounted stop lamp (HMSL)
|LED turn signal with sequential function
|LED turn indicators on ORVMs
|R17 (D=436.6 mm) Diamond cut alloys
|Dark chrome radiator grille
|Black-painted body cladding
|Front & rear skid plate
|Side sill garnish
|Body coloured ORVM
|Body coloured Rear spoiler
|Dual-tone Noble Brown & Haze Navy interiors
|Fabric Seat upholstery
|Door scuff plates
|Smart key with push-button start
|Remote engine start with smart key
|Dual-zone automatic temperature control (DATC)
|Sliding front console armrest with storage
|Front row seatback table with IT device holder & retractable cup-holder
|Rear window sunshade
|Tilt and Telescopic steering
|Front-row sliding sun visor
|Cruise control
|Electrically adjustable, folding ORVM
|Auto fold ORVM
|Rear AC vent
|USB charger (C-type) front and rear
|Rear wiper and washer
|Power outlet
|LED map lamp
|Power windows (F&R)
|Sunglass holder
|Passenger vanity mirror
|Glovebox cooling
|Electric tailgate release
|Idle stop & go (ISG)
|Driver seat manual height adjust
|60:40 split seat (2nd row)
|50:50 split seat (3rd row)
|Reclining seat
|Digital cluster with color TFT MID
Hyundai Alcazar Facelift: Prestige
Price - Rs 17.18 lakh - Rs 17.33 lakh (-showroom)
Engine and Transmission options carried over
|Chrome door handles
|Shark fin antenna
|Wireless charging
|10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen
|Android Auto & Apple Carplay
|Bluetooth connectivity
|Front & rear speakers
|Front tweeters
|Hyundai Bluelink (connected car technology)
|Voice recognition
|Steering wheel with audio & bluetooth controls
|Over-the-air (OTA) updates for map & infotainment
Hyundai Alcazar: Platinum
Price - Rs 19.45 lakh - Rs 21.14 lakh (ex-showroom)
Engine options carried over
Transmission option - DCT, AT, MT
|Hill descent control (HDC)
|Front parking sensors
|Rain sensing wipers
|Puddle lamps with logo projection
Level 2 ADAS
|R18 (D=462 mm) Diamond cut alloys
|Roof rails
|Outside door mirrors
|Rear Spoiler
|Leather seat upholstery
|Electric parking brake with auto hold
|Wing type headrest
|2nd-row headrest cushion
|Wireless charging for 2nd row
|Drive mode select (Eco, Normal, Sport)
|Traction control modes (Snow, Mud, Sand)
|Paddle shifters
|Drive mode select (Eco, Normal, Sport)
|8-way electric seats front
|Captain seats with seat mounted armrest (6-seater)
|8-speaker Bose Sound & sub-woofer
|10.25-inch instrument cluster
Hyundai Alcazar Facelift: Signature
Price - Rs 21.20 lakh to Rs 21.55 lakh
Engine and transmission options carried over
|Digital key
|Ventilated seats (F&R)
|Thigh cushion extension
|Passenger seat walk-in device
|Memory function for seat
|8-way electric passenger seat
