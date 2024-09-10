Login
Hyundai Alcazar Facelift: Variants, Features, Prices Explained

The Alcazar facelift is offered in four trim levels, two engine options, three transmission options and nine exterior paint schemes.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 10, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Prices for the Alcazar facelift range between Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 21.55 lakh
  • Top-spec variant gets ventilated seats at the first and second row
  • Available in 6- and 7-seat configuration

Hyundai India recently launched the Alcazar facelift at a starting price tag of Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This marks the first time the Alcazar SUV has received an update since its first launch in 2021. The updated Alcazar is available in four trim levels: Executive, Prestige, Platinum, and Signature. Let us take a closer look at all the features offered, variant-wise. 

 

Also Read: Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 14.99 Lakh

 

Alcazar 9

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift: Executive 

 

Price - Rs 14.00 lakh - Rs 16.14 lakh (ex-showroom) 

Engine - 1.5-litre turbo petrol and diesel 

Transmission - 6-speed manual
 

6 Airbags
ABS (Anti-lock braking system) with EBD
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Vehicle stability management (VSM)
Hill-start assist control (HAC)
Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) 
Rear disc brakes
Emergency stop signal (ESS)
Parking sensors 
Automatic headlamps 
Headlamp escort function
Rear defogger with timer
IRVM with day and night mirror 
Speed sensing auto door lock
Impact sensing auto door unlock
Height adjustable front seatbelts
Seat belt pre-tensioners - driver & passenger
Driver anchor pretensioner
Child seat anchor (ISOFIX)
Driver power window with auto up-down & safety
Burglar alarm
Immobilizer
Central locking
3 Point seat belts (all seats)
Seatbelt reminder (all seats)
Quad beam LED headlamps
Horizon LED positioning lamp & H-shaped LED DRLs
LED tail lamps
Rear horizon LED lamp
LED high-mounted stop lamp (HMSL)
LED turn signal with sequential function
LED turn indicators on ORVMs
R17 (D=436.6 mm) Diamond cut alloys
Dark chrome radiator grille
Black-painted body cladding
Front & rear skid plate
Side sill garnish
Body coloured ORVM
Body coloured Rear spoiler
Dual-tone Noble Brown & Haze Navy interiors
Fabric Seat upholstery
Door scuff plates
Smart key with push-button start
Remote engine start with smart key
Dual-zone automatic temperature control (DATC)
Sliding front console armrest with storage
Front row seatback table with IT device holder & retractable cup-holder
Rear window sunshade
Tilt and Telescopic steering 
Front-row sliding sun visor
Cruise control
Electrically adjustable, folding ORVM 
Auto fold ORVM 
Rear AC vent
USB charger (C-type) front and rear
Rear wiper and washer
Power outlet
LED map lamp
Power windows (F&R)
Sunglass holder
Passenger vanity mirror
Glovebox cooling
Electric tailgate release
Idle stop & go (ISG)
Driver seat manual height adjust
60:40 split seat (2nd row)
50:50 split seat (3rd row)
Reclining seat
Digital cluster with color TFT MID
Hyundai Alcazar facelift

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift: Prestige

 

Price - Rs 17.18 lakh - Rs 17.33 lakh (-showroom) 

Engine and Transmission options carried over 
 

Chrome door handles 
Shark fin antenna 
Wireless charging 
10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen 
Android Auto & Apple Carplay
Bluetooth connectivity
Front & rear speakers
Front tweeters
Hyundai Bluelink (connected car technology)
Voice recognition
Steering wheel with audio & bluetooth controls
Over-the-air (OTA) updates for map & infotainment

 

Also Read: Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

 

Hyundai Alcazar facelift 1

Hyundai Alcazar: Platinum 

 

Price - Rs 19.45 lakh - Rs 21.14 lakh (ex-showroom)

Engine options carried over 

Transmission option - DCT, AT, MT 
 

Hill descent control (HDC)
Front parking sensors
Rain sensing wipers
Puddle lamps with logo projection

Level 2 ADAS 

  • Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist - Junction Turning (FCA-JT)
  • Blind-spot Collision Warning (BCW)
  • Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA)
  • Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)
  • Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
  • Driver Attention Warning (DAW)
  • Safe Exit Warning (SEW)
  • Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go
  • Lane Following Assist (LFA)
  • High Beam Assist (HBA)
  • Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA)
  • Rear Cross - Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW)
  • Rear Cross - Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
  • Surround-view Monitor (SVM)
  • Blind-spot view monitor (BVM)
R18 (D=462 mm) Diamond cut alloys
Roof rails
Outside door mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Leather seat upholstery
Electric parking brake with auto hold
Wing type headrest
2nd-row headrest cushion
Wireless charging for 2nd row
Drive mode select (Eco, Normal, Sport)
Traction control modes (Snow, Mud, Sand)
Paddle shifters
Drive mode select (Eco, Normal, Sport)
8-way electric seats front 
Captain seats with seat mounted armrest (6-seater)
8-speaker Bose Sound & sub-woofer
10.25-inch instrument cluster 
Alcazar 1

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift: Signature

 

Price - Rs 21.20 lakh to Rs 21.55 lakh 

Engine and transmission options carried over 
 

Digital key
Ventilated seats (F&R)
Thigh cushion extension
Passenger seat walk-in device
Memory function for seat 
8-way electric passenger seat

 

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

