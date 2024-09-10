Hyundai Alcazar Facelift: Variants, Features, Prices Explained

Hyundai India recently launched the Alcazar facelift at a starting price tag of Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This marks the first time the Alcazar SUV has received an update since its first launch in 2021. The updated Alcazar is available in four trim levels: Executive, Prestige, Platinum, and Signature. Let us take a closer look at all the features offered, variant-wise.

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift: Executive

Price - Rs 14.00 lakh - Rs 16.14 lakh (ex-showroom)

Engine - 1.5-litre turbo petrol and diesel

Transmission - 6-speed manual



6 Airbags ABS (Anti-lock braking system) with EBD Electronic stability control (ESC) Vehicle stability management (VSM) Hill-start assist control (HAC) Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) Rear disc brakes Emergency stop signal (ESS) Parking sensors Automatic headlamps Headlamp escort function Rear defogger with timer IRVM with day and night mirror Speed sensing auto door lock Impact sensing auto door unlock Height adjustable front seatbelts Seat belt pre-tensioners - driver & passenger Driver anchor pretensioner Child seat anchor (ISOFIX) Driver power window with auto up-down & safety Burglar alarm Immobilizer Central locking 3 Point seat belts (all seats) Seatbelt reminder (all seats) Quad beam LED headlamps Horizon LED positioning lamp & H-shaped LED DRLs LED tail lamps Rear horizon LED lamp LED high-mounted stop lamp (HMSL) LED turn signal with sequential function LED turn indicators on ORVMs R17 (D=436.6 mm) Diamond cut alloys Dark chrome radiator grille Black-painted body cladding Front & rear skid plate Side sill garnish Body coloured ORVM Body coloured Rear spoiler Dual-tone Noble Brown & Haze Navy interiors Fabric Seat upholstery Door scuff plates Smart key with push-button start Remote engine start with smart key Dual-zone automatic temperature control (DATC) Sliding front console armrest with storage Front row seatback table with IT device holder & retractable cup-holder Rear window sunshade Tilt and Telescopic steering Front-row sliding sun visor Cruise control Electrically adjustable, folding ORVM Auto fold ORVM Rear AC vent USB charger (C-type) front and rear Rear wiper and washer Power outlet LED map lamp Power windows (F&R) Sunglass holder Passenger vanity mirror Glovebox cooling Electric tailgate release Idle stop & go (ISG) Driver seat manual height adjust 60:40 split seat (2nd row) 50:50 split seat (3rd row) Reclining seat Digital cluster with color TFT MID

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift: Prestige

Price - Rs 17.18 lakh - Rs 17.33 lakh (-showroom)

Engine and Transmission options carried over



Chrome door handles Shark fin antenna Wireless charging 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen Android Auto & Apple Carplay Bluetooth connectivity Front & rear speakers Front tweeters Hyundai Bluelink (connected car technology) Voice recognition Steering wheel with audio & bluetooth controls Over-the-air (OTA) updates for map & infotainment

Hyundai Alcazar: Platinum

Price - Rs 19.45 lakh - Rs 21.14 lakh (ex-showroom)

Engine options carried over

Transmission option - DCT, AT, MT



Hill descent control (HDC) Front parking sensors Rain sensing wipers Puddle lamps with logo projection Level 2 ADAS Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist - Junction Turning (FCA-JT)

Blind-spot Collision Warning (BCW)

Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA)

Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Driver Attention Warning (DAW)

Safe Exit Warning (SEW)

Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go

Lane Following Assist (LFA)

High Beam Assist (HBA)

Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA)

Rear Cross - Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW)

Rear Cross - Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)

Surround-view Monitor (SVM)

Blind-spot view monitor (BVM) R18 (D=462 mm) Diamond cut alloys Roof rails Outside door mirrors Rear Spoiler Leather seat upholstery Electric parking brake with auto hold Wing type headrest 2nd-row headrest cushion Wireless charging for 2nd row Drive mode select (Eco, Normal, Sport) Traction control modes (Snow, Mud, Sand) Paddle shifters Drive mode select (Eco, Normal, Sport) 8-way electric seats front Captain seats with seat mounted armrest (6-seater) 8-speaker Bose Sound & sub-woofer 10.25-inch instrument cluster

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift: Signature

Price - Rs 21.20 lakh to Rs 21.55 lakh

Engine and transmission options carried over

