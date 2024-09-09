Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Hyundai India is all set to launch the facelifted version of the Alcazar three-row SUV today September 9, 2024. As revealed in pictures, the vehicle will feature notable styling changes over its predecessor and a range of new features. Bookings for the vehicle have been open for a while now against the payment of a token amount of Rs 25,000.

Visually, the Alcazar facelift’s fascia will sport styling cues in line with the Creta facelift such as the vertically stacked headlamps and large rectangular grille. However, it will also get a few new design elements such as H-shaped LED DRLs that bookend the lightbar element at the base of the bonnet while a body-coloured panel below separates the DRLs from the grille.

The faux skid plate element below adds to the SUV’s more muscular design and houses the opening for the prominent air vent. Towards the rear, the Alcazar gets vertically oriented tail lamps connected by a lightbar that runs the full width of the rear end. The SUV also gets a revised rear bumper with a prominent skid-plate element and the twin-exit exhaust finisher.

The cabin layout has also been redesigned, and now looks similar to the Creta facelift. The dashboard features a twin-screen setup at the top with the central touchscreen and digital instruments display housed within a single bezel. The seats feature revised upholstery with a dual-tone brown and black theme, which appears lighter than the outgoing SUV.

