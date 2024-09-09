Login
Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

The Hyundai Alcazar facelift will feature some notable design changes and will receive a range of new features over its predecessor
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 9, 2024

Story

Highlights

    Hyundai India is all set to launch the facelifted version of the Alcazar three-row SUV today September 9, 2024. As revealed in pictures, the vehicle will feature notable styling changes over its predecessor and a range of new features. Bookings for the vehicle have been open for a while now against the payment of a token amount of Rs 25,000.

    Hyundai Alcazar facelift 3 a0bd49c181

    Visually, the Alcazar facelift’s fascia will sport styling cues in line with the Creta facelift such as the vertically stacked headlamps and large rectangular grille. However, it will also get a few new design elements such as H-shaped LED DRLs that bookend the lightbar element at the base of the bonnet while a body-coloured panel below separates the DRLs from the grille.

     

    The faux skid plate element below adds to the SUV’s more muscular design and houses the opening for the prominent air vent. Towards the rear, the Alcazar gets vertically oriented tail lamps connected by a lightbar that runs the full width of the rear end. The SUV also gets a revised rear bumper with a prominent skid-plate element and the twin-exit exhaust finisher.

    Hyundai Alcazar facelift dashboard 2

    The cabin layout has also been redesigned, and now looks similar to the Creta facelift. The dashboard features a twin-screen setup at the top with the central touchscreen and digital instruments display housed within a single bezel. The seats feature revised upholstery with a dual-tone brown and black theme, which appears lighter than the outgoing SUV.
     

    10:39 AM
    Sep 9, 2024

     Hyundai previously confirmed that the facelifted Alcazar will come equipped with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

    Hyundai Alcazar facelift
    11:32 AM
    Sep 9, 2024

    The Alcazar facelift will be available in four trim levels: Executive, Prestige, Platinum, and Signature. 

    Alcazar
    11:47 AM
    Sep 9, 2024

    Customers will also have the choice between two cabin layouts: a 6-seat or a 7-seat configuration.

    Hyundai Alcazar facelift seating 1
    12:00 PM
    Sep 9, 2024

    The updated Alcazar will continue with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel engine options. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual, a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic and a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

    Hyundai Alcazar facelift 2
    12:09 PM
    Sep 9, 2024

    Unsoo Kim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Hyundai Motor India kickstarts the event. 

    Alcazar 2
    12:20 PM
    Sep 9, 2024

    Unsoo Kim stated that the SUV penetration of the brand currently stands at 67%. 

    Hyundai
    12:22 PM
    Sep 9, 2024

    There are nine exterior paint options offered for the updated Alcazar facelift. 

    Hyundai 1
    12:27 PM
    Sep 9, 2024

    The dimensions of the Alcazar facelift are 4560mm in length, 1800mm in width and  1710mm in height while the wheelbase is 2760 mm. 

    Alcazar 4
    12:33 PM
    Sep 9, 2024

    Coming to the interior, the 6-seater configuration gets captain seats for the second row while the 7-seater layout provides 60:40 split second-row seats.

    Alcazar 5
    12:35 PM
    Sep 9, 2024

    Take a look at some of the in-cabin features of the revamped model. 

    Alcazar 6
    12:37 PM
    Sep 9, 2024

    The new Hyundai Alcazar gets 40 standard safety features along with level 2 ADAS functions. 

    Hyundai
    12:40 PM
    Sep 9, 2024

    The Alcazar facelift gets 1.5-litre Petrol and Diesel engine options with a claimed fuel efficiency of 17.5 kmpl and 20.4 kmpl, respectively. 

    Alcazar 7
    12:55 PM
    Sep 9, 2024

    The new Alcazar has been officially unveiled, take a look at some of the pictures of the SUV. 

    Alcazar 8
    Alcazar 9
    Alcazar 10
    1:02 PM
    Sep 9, 2024

    Hyundai has currently revealed the starting price of the new Alcazar in both petrol and diesel guises.

    Alcazar 11

    The 7-seater 1.5-litre turbo petrol with manual transmission starts at Rs 14.99 lakh while the diesel in the same spec is priced at Rs 15.99 lakh (all prices introductory, ex-showroom). 

    Hyundai 2
    1:06 PM
    Sep 9, 2024

    Want to know more about the new Alcazar? Head to our launch story:

    Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 14.99 Lakh

