Hyundai Creta N Line Spied During TVC Shoot Prior To Its Launch

Hyundai India launched the heavily updated iteration of the Creta earlier this month, and the Korean automaker teased a sportier avatar of the mid-size SUV named the Creta N Line. Now, prior to its launch, a Hyundai Creta N Line has been spotted without any camouflage during its TVC shoot. It is seen in the signature dark blue shade and a matte finish.

The images showcased the Creta N Line sporting many upgrades, including a throatier exhaust, stiffer suspension, red interior accents, sportier steering wheel, rear trunk spoiler and redesigned front and rear bumpers. The images also showcase the Creta N Line with 18-inch alloy wheels, enhancing the mid-size SUV's look.

In terms of features, it is expected to offer all the kit offered in the top-spec Creta. The Creta N Line is likely to offer a Panoramic sunroof, all four disc brakes, an electrically adjustable driver's seat, cruise control, climate control, auto headlights and wipers, and a large touchscreen system with smartphone connectivity and rear sun blinds. We also expect that this SUV will continue to offer level 2 ADAS, just like the standard variants of the Creta.

As for the powertrain, we expect that it will be offered only with the 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor. It churns out 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque. Hyundai will likely offer 2 transmission options with this motor, a seven-speed DCT gearbox and a 6-speed manual unit.

