Login

Hyundai Creta N Line Spied During TVC Shoot Prior To Its Launch

The Creta N Line will arrive as a sportier avatar of the SUV and it could be powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor and feature a range of cosmetic upgrades
Calendar-icon

By Yash Sunil

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 28, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Likely to be offered in the signature dark blue shade and grey matte paint
  • The Creta N Line will get a host of cosmetic upgrades along with a sportier exhaust
  • The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor produces 158 bhp and 253 Nm

Hyundai India launched the heavily updated iteration of the Creta earlier this month, and the Korean automaker teased a sportier avatar of the mid-size SUV named the Creta N Line. Now, prior to its launch, a Hyundai Creta N Line has been spotted without any camouflage during its TVC shoot. It is seen in the signature dark blue shade and a matte finish.

 

Also Read: Hyundai India Acquires GM’s Talegaon Plant; To Invest Rs 6,000 Crore In Maharashtra

 

The images showcased the Creta N Line sporting many upgrades, including a throatier exhaust, stiffer suspension, red interior accents, sportier steering wheel, rear trunk spoiler and redesigned front and rear bumpers. The images also showcase the Creta N Line with 18-inch alloy wheels, enhancing the mid-size SUV's look. 

In terms of features, it is expected to offer all the kit offered in the top-spec Creta. The Creta N Line is likely to offer a Panoramic sunroof, all four disc brakes, an electrically adjustable driver's seat, cruise control, climate control, auto headlights and wipers, and a large touchscreen system with smartphone connectivity and rear sun blinds. We also expect that this SUV will continue to offer level 2 ADAS, just like the standard variants of the Creta. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 11.00 Lakh

 

As for the powertrain, we expect that it will be offered only with the 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor. It churns out 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque. Hyundai will likely offer 2 transmission options with this motor, a seven-speed DCT gearbox and a 6-speed manual unit.

 

Image Source 

# Hyundai Creta N Line# Hyundai Creta Facelift# Hyundai Creta# Hyundai Creta SUV# Creta N Line# Creta N Line Spied# SUVs in India# Mid-size SUV# SUV
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
0
10
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
0
10
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.25 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
0
10
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on Creta

Hyundai Creta
8.4
0
10

Hyundai Creta

Starts at ₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Creta Specifications
View Creta Features

Popular Hyundai Models

Upcoming Cars

Upcoming Bikes

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Here Is How The 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Is Manufactured
Here Is How The 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Is Manufactured
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-18253 second ago

The Hyundai Creta’s manufacturing follows the Industry 4.0 standards bringing a host of automation and precision production processes. Take a look.

Ford Recalls 2 Million Explorers Over Trim Part That Could Detach
Ford Recalls 2 Million Explorers Over Trim Part That Could Detach
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-17530 second ago

Ford has issued a new recall for 2.2 million 2011-2019 Ford Explorer models globally due to A-pillar trim pieces that may detach while driving and become hazards for other vehicles

Ola Mobility e-Bike Taxi Service Launched In Delhi And Hyderabad. To Deploy 10,000 EVs In 2 Months
Ola Mobility e-Bike Taxi Service Launched In Delhi And Hyderabad. To Deploy 10,000 EVs In 2 Months
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-14184 second ago

Ola Mobility introduced its e-bike taxis in Bengaluru in September last year as part of the pilot program and is now expanding to other cities

Made-In-India Suzuki Jimny 5-door Launched In The Philippines
Made-In-India Suzuki Jimny 5-door Launched In The Philippines
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-11816 second ago

The Suzuki Jimny 5-door for the Philippines will be sold alongside the Jimny 3-door already on sale in the market. The model remains identical to the one sold in India

Limited Edition GR Yaris RZs Have Been Developed With Inputs From Toyota’s WRC Drivers
Limited Edition GR Yaris RZs Have Been Developed With Inputs From Toyota’s WRC Drivers
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

Toyota revealed two limited editions developed with inputs from its WRC drivers Kalle Rovanpera and Sebastien Ogiers

Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda Predicts EV Sales To Account For Only 30 Per Cent Of Global Sales
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda Predicts EV Sales To Account For Only 30 Per Cent Of Global Sales
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

Toyoda says that EV sales could peak at 30 per cent of all global car sales with the remainder split between other propulsion systems.

Hyundai, Kia Unveil 'Active Air Skirt' Technology That Improves Vehicle Aerodynamics
Hyundai, Kia Unveil 'Active Air Skirt' Technology That Improves Vehicle Aerodynamics
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

The system features two deployable flaps positioned ahead of the front wheels that direct air away from the wheel arches

Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Djebel Revealed
Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Djebel Revealed
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

The automaker also showcased GSX-S1000GX TOURING - GSX-S1000GX SPORT and V-Strom 800 DE - Adventure mission at the Motor Bike Expo.

Google Introduces AI-Powered Smart Texting Feature For Android Auto
Google Introduces AI-Powered Smart Texting Feature For Android Auto
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

Google's Android Auto uses AI for a new testing feature allowing the system to summarise message strings and shortlist ideal reponses.

All-Electric Jeep Wagoneer S Leaked Ahead Of Debut
All-Electric Jeep Wagoneer S Leaked Ahead Of Debut
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

The Wagoneer S is expected to sit on Stellantis' new STLA Large architecture and is expected to debut later this year

Kia Clavis SUV Interior Revealed In New Spy Photos; Is This Kia’s Micro SUV For India?
Kia Clavis SUV Interior Revealed In New Spy Photos; Is This Kia’s Micro SUV For India?
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Kia has already registered the name Clavis in India, which hints at the possibility of the SUV coming to India.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 Dates Out; To Be Held On February 1-3, 2024
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 Dates Out; To Be Held On February 1-3, 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 will be held between 1-3 February 2024, at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi.

Tata Punch EV Review: This Packs An Electric Punch
Tata Punch EV Review: This Packs An Electric Punch
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

4 days ago

The Tata Punch EV is the fourth electric vehicle from Tata Motors, but the first one to be built on the company’s new pure EV architecture Acti.ev. So, has Tata Motors finally managed to make the perfect EV? Let’s find out.

Mercedes-Benz GLA, AMG GLE 53 Coupe Facelifts To Launch On January 31
Mercedes-Benz GLA, AMG GLE 53 Coupe Facelifts To Launch On January 31
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

5 days ago

Enthusiasts await the January 31 launch to witness the refreshed GLA and AMG GLE 53 Coupe, promising a blend of style, tech upgrades, and top-notch performance

55,000 Bookings Received For 2020 Hyundai Creta; Big Demand For Diesel
55,000 Bookings Received For 2020 Hyundai Creta; Big Demand For Diesel
c&b icon By Ameya Naik
calendar-icon

8 days ago

Hyundai Motor India announced that it received more than 55,000 bookings for the Creta SUV.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai Creta N Line Spied During TVC Shoot Prior To Its Launch
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved