Hyundai India Acquires GM’s Talegaon Plant; To Invest Rs 6,000 Crore In Maharashtra
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on January 19, 2024
- Hyundai completes acquisition and assignment of identified assets at General Motors India’s Talegaon plant.
- Production of Hyundai vehicles at the Talegaon plant is expected to begin in 2025.
- Former GM facility to play a pivotal role in Hyundai’s plans to expand annual production capacity to 1 million vehicles.
Hyundai Motor India has completed the acquisition of General Motors (GM) India’s Talegaon plant, in Maharashtra. The completion of the process followed the fulfilment of specific conditions and the receipt of regulatory approvals from relevant government authorities and stakeholders. This development comes after the signing of the asset purchase agreement for the assignment of land and buildings and acquisition of identified assets, in August 2023. The carmaker, which currently has a production facility in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, wants to strengthen its production capacity to meet growing market demand, and the acquisition of the former GM plant is a step towards that goal. In fact, Hyundai India aims to cumulatively achieve a production capacity of one million units a year from the two plants.
Also Read: 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 11.00 Lakh
An MoU was signed between Hyundai Motor India and the Government of Maharashtra in Davos, on January 18, 2024. The commitment entails an investment of Rs 6,000 crore in the state of Maharashtra.
Hyundai India intends to reach an annual production capacity of 1 million units.
Regarding the acquisition, Un Soo Kim, MD & CEO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., stated, “India is a crucial market for Hyundai Motor Company, and we are committed to providing products and technologies to Indian customers. As we anticipate the next decade of progress for Hyundai Motor India, it is essential for us to enhance our manufacturing capacity in India. The Talegaon manufacturing plant will play a catalyst role in achieving HMIL’s 1 million annual production capacity milestone. Our manufacturing operations are scheduled to begin in Talegaon, Maharashtra, in the year 2025”.
Also Read: Hyundai Motor India To Invest Rs 6,180 Crore, Set Up Hydrogen Innovation Hub In Tamil Nadu
The Talegaon plant currently has an annual production capacity of 130,000 units. It is understood that Hyundai plans to expand the existing capacity to 200,000 units and beyond, and to that end, the company will make phased investments to upgrade the existing infrastructure and manufacturing equipment at the Talegaon plant.
Hyundai is also gearing up to expand its electric vehicle portfolio in India, and will have six battery-electric models on sale here by 2028. The company started 2024 by rolling out a substantial midlife update for its best-selling SUV, the Creta, which is priced from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Hyundai Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-10865 second ago
MoveOS 4 sees the introduction of Ola Maps to Ola's scooters
-6554 second ago
The Seltos diesel is now available with a 6-speed manual gearbox across all Tech Line variants.
-5689 second ago
The Swedish carmaker began local assembly of its passenger vehicle portfolio in 2017.
11 hours ago
ExpressCare is currently available in 20 centers across 11 cities and costs up to Rs 150 more than the standard service.
15 hours ago
The Mavrick will be built on the same platform as the Harley Davidson X440
16 hours ago
The 'IONIQ 5 N NPX1' concept features extensive use of prototype performance parts from Hyundai’s N performance arm and previews the level of customisation that will be offered to buyers in the future.
20 hours ago
The carmaker reported deliveries of over 100 units in India with best-ever numbers reported across all major regions.
21 hours ago
The company will be eligible for incentives spanning five consecutive financial years, beginning from 2024
21 hours ago
Here’s how the Tata Punch EV lines up against all other Tata EVs on price
23 hours ago
New livery for 2024 features greater use of orange while the blue touches from 2023 have been dropped.
-8446 second ago
The company has also said that the cars that are in the pipeline for the Indian market, will meet the BS6 emission norms. However, Kia is all set to bring the SP2i based compact SUV to the Indian market which will in fact rival the Creta.
16 hours ago
The 'IONIQ 5 N NPX1' concept features extensive use of prototype performance parts from Hyundai’s N performance arm and previews the level of customisation that will be offered to buyers in the future.
1 day ago
Launched in 2020, the second-generation Creta has now received an extensive midlife update in a bid to maintain its dominance in the compact SUV space.
2 days ago
The facelifted Creta gets a notable revision to the exterior styling, updated interiors, a new turbo-petrol engine and new features.
2 days ago
The SUV will continue to come with a petrol, a diesel engine and a turbo petrol option