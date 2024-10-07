Login
New Hyundai Creta SE Variants Launch Soon

Based on the S(O) and the SX(O) trims, there will be four SE variants, with both petrol and diesel engines
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 7, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Hyundai is expected to soon launch new ‘SE’ variants for the Creta.
  • SE likely stands for ‘special edition’.
  • Based on the S(O) and the SX(O) trims.

Hyundai is all set to launch a few new variants for the Creta SUV. This information comes from homologation documents that have surfaced on the internet which reveal that Hyundai will soon roll out new ‘SE’ variants for the vehicle. While not confirmed, SE likely stands for ‘special edition’, and these could refer to a series of limited edition models. According to the documents, there will be four SE variants, offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains. 

 

Also Read: Hyundai Creta EV Interior Spied Ahead Of Early 2025 Launch In India
 New Hyundai Creta SE Variants Launch Soon

Photos of the homologation documents

 

The homologation documents state that the SE variants will be based on the S(O) and the SX(O) trims. The changes on the new variants will likely be on the cosmetic side, and they should include certain blacked-out styling cues along with a few other minor changes to differentiate it from the rest of the lineup. The new variants could also likely be equipped with a range of new features.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Rolls Out 100 Millionth Passenger Vehicle
 Creta image 25

The SE variants will be based on the S(O) and SX(O) variants

 

The SE variants will be offered with the 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 113 bhp and 144 Nm of peak torque, and the 1.5-litre diesel that produces 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a CVT with the petrol, a torque-converter with the diesel, and a 6-speed manual with both engines. 

