Hyundai Creta N Line Previewed In Official Images Ahead Of March 11 Launch; Bookings Open
By Sidharth Nambiar
1 mins read
Published on February 29, 2024
Highlights
- The Creta N Line's exterior design has been revealed.
- Bookings for the SUV are open at Rs 25,000.
- To receive a sportier design along with a range of mechanical upgrades.
Hyundai India has previewed the upcoming Creta N Line in first images ahead of its launch, scheduled to take place on March 11. Based on the Creta facelift launched earlier this year, the N Line has cosmetic tweaks that make it look sportier and may also get some mechanical upgrades. Hyundai has also opened bookings for the SUV, with the booking amount set at Rs 25,000.
Also Read: Hyundai Creta N Line India Launch Date Announced
The Creta N Line gets an all-black roof and a new rear bumper with a new twin-tip exhaust
Visually, the SUV gets a revised face with a new grille and N Line badging. The N Line also gets larger vertical clusters for the headlights along with a new front bumper with larger air intakes. At the rear, it gets a new bumper with a black diffuser along with a new twin-tip exhaust. Aside from this, the N Line also gets a black roof, red accents on the lower side of its body, along with new 18-inch alloy wheels with red brake calipers.
The Creta N Line will get an all-black interior with red accents and stitching
While the SUV’s interior hasn't been revealed in full, it was spied earlier last month. The Creta N Line will sport an all-black interior with red accents on the dash and red stitching on the seats and gear stalk. Hyundai has, however, revealed the N Line will come with over 70 safety features, 42 of which will be standard across all variants. These include 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Electronic parking brake with auto hold, and Hill Assist Control (HAC).
Also Read: Hyundai Creta N Line Spied During TVC Shoot Prior To Its Launch
The Creta N Line will get a host of safety features and will be equipped with 6 airbags as standard
Like the i20 N Line and Venue N-Line that came before, the Creta N Line is also expected to be equipped with an upgraded suspension setup along with improved steering geometry over its standard counterpart. It will be powered by the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo petrol engine that churns out 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque. It will be paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, but we expect a 6-speed manual gearbox to be offered as an option too.
Prices of the Creta N Line are likely to be Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 higher than the standard Creta.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-19627 second ago
Toyota has received certification for its e-Drive EV transaxle that forms a part of the drive system of hybrid, all-electric and fuel-cell electirc vehicles.
-16002 second ago
Unlike its larger siblings, the Avenger 4xe features a mild hybrid system in place of a plug-in hybrid powertrain
-13528 second ago
Carmakers will be doubling down on SUV launches to cater to the rising demand
-11443 second ago
As per reports, the company has decided to pull the plug on the project and focus on developing generative artificial intelligence.
-11272 second ago
The Hyundai Creta facelift was also recently made available at the CSD stores
-9916 second ago
The long-awaited second model line from Ather Energy will be revealed in full at the firm’s Community Day event.
-5808 second ago
The battery manufacturing facility will be established at a cost of over Rs 42,000 crore and will supply batteries to Tata Motors and JLR.
-5730 second ago
A recent study from Frost & Sullivan had also declared the Kia Sonet Diesel has the lowest Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) in its segment.
16 hours ago
The company revealed in its preliminary results submissions for 2023 that its first EV was delayed by a year.
18 hours ago
The Seal will be BYD’s third all-electric model for India following the e6 MPV and the Atto 3 SUV.
1 day ago
Feature-loaded compact sedan makes for a compelling option in a market moving towards SUVs.
1 day ago
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 had to compete with strong contenders like Audi Q3 Sportback, BMW X1 and iX1, and the Volvo C40 Recharge.
5 days ago
As the second edition of Women's Premier League kicks off, here is an inspirational story of a gang of girls with the backing of an honest coach who together aim to one day be a part of playing for the country.
5 days ago
The go-faster Creta will pack mechanical updates to make it a better handler
9 days ago
First launched in 2015, the Creta has been one of the best-selling SUVs in the Indian market for 8 years now. In fact, the company claims that on average it sells 1 Creta every 5 minutes.