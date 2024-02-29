Login

Hyundai Creta N Line Previewed In Official Images Ahead Of March 11 Launch; Bookings Open

The Creta N Line has a revised face and cosmetic add-ons for a sportier look and may also get some mechanical upgrades
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 29, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Creta N Line's exterior design has been revealed.
  • Bookings for the SUV are open at Rs 25,000.
  • To receive a sportier design along with a range of mechanical upgrades.

Hyundai India has previewed the upcoming Creta N Line in first images ahead of its launch, scheduled to take place on March 11. Based on the Creta facelift launched earlier this year, the N Line has cosmetic tweaks that make it look sportier and may also get some mechanical upgrades. Hyundai has also opened bookings for the SUV, with the booking amount set at Rs 25,000. 

 

Also Read: Hyundai Creta N Line India Launch Date Announced

The Creta N Line gets an all-black roof and a new rear bumper with a new twin-tip exhaust

 

Visually, the SUV gets a revised face with a new grille and N Line badging. The N Line also gets larger vertical clusters for the headlights along with a new front bumper with larger air intakes. At the rear, it gets a new bumper with a black diffuser along with a new twin-tip exhaust. Aside from this, the N Line also gets a black roof, red accents on the lower side of its body, along with new 18-inch alloy wheels with red brake calipers.

 

The Creta N Line will get an all-black interior with red accents and stitching

 

While the SUV’s interior hasn't been revealed in full, it was spied earlier last month. The Creta N Line will sport an all-black interior with red accents on the dash and red stitching on the seats and gear stalk. Hyundai has, however, revealed the N Line will come with over 70 safety features, 42 of which will be standard across all variants. These include 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Electronic parking brake with auto hold, and Hill Assist Control (HAC). 

 

Also Read: Hyundai Creta N Line Spied During TVC Shoot Prior To Its Launch

The Creta N Line will get a host of safety features and will be equipped with 6 airbags as standard

 

Like the i20 N Line and Venue N-Line that came before, the Creta N Line is also expected to be equipped with an upgraded suspension setup along with improved steering geometry over its standard counterpart. It will be powered by the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo petrol engine that churns out 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque. It will be paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, but we expect a 6-speed manual gearbox to be offered as an option too.

 

Prices of the Creta N Line are likely to be Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 higher than the standard Creta. 

 

Interior Image Source

