Upcoming Hyundai Creta N Line Interior Revealed Ahead Of March 11 Launch

Hyundai had recently opened bookings for the SUV, at Rs 25,000, with its launch slated to take place on March 11
By Sidharth Nambiar

2 mins read

Published on March 6, 2024

Highlights

  • The Creta N Line gets a sportier interior, with an all-black colour scheme and red accents.
  • Hyundai had recently opened bookings for the SUV, at Rs 25,000.
  • Powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo petrol engine.

Hyundai has revealed the upcoming Creta N Line’s interior in a series of teaser images online. Like the Venue N Line and i20 N Line which came before, the Creta N Line too features the same interior layout as its standard version, with a few cosmetic tweaks to make it look sportier. Hyundai had recently opened bookings for the SUV, at Rs 25,000, with its launch slated to take place on March 11.

 

Also Read: Upcoming SUVs In 2024: Mahindra Thar 5-Door, Tata Curvv, Hyundai Creta N Line And More

 

The Hyundai Creta N Line gets a sportier interior with an all-black colour scheme and red accents

 

The Creta N Line has an all-black interior with red accents and red stitching all around that give it a sportier appearance. The SUV also gets a new three-spoke steering wheel along with new accelerator and brake pedals with a metallic finish. Aside from this, the interior continues to feature a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment display and is equipped with features such as dual-zone automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, front ventilated seats, and an 8-way powered driver seat.

 

Hyundai had previously revealed that the N Line will come with over 70 safety features, 42 of which will be standard across all variants. These include 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Electronic parking brake with auto hold, and Hill Assist Control (HAC).

 

Also Read: Hyundai Creta N Line Previewed In Official Images Ahead Of March 11 Launch; Bookings Open

Hyundai had recently revealed the Creta N Line in a series of images

 

Hyundai had also revealed the Creta N Line’s exterior in a series of images. The SUV gets a revised face with a new grille and N Line badging. The N Line also gets larger vertical clusters for the headlights along with a new front bumper with larger air intakes. At the rear, it gets a new bumper with a black diffuser along with a new twin-tip exhaust. Aside from this, the N Line also gets a black roof, red accents on the lower side of its body, along with new 18-inch alloy wheels with red brake calipers.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Venue Executive Turbo Launched; Priced At Rs 10 Lakh

 

The Creta N Line is expected to be equipped with an upgraded suspension setup along with improved steering geometry over its standard counterpart. It will be powered by the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo petrol engine that churns out 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque. It will be paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, but we expect a 6-speed manual gearbox to be offered as an option too.

 

 

# Hyundai India# Hyundai# Hyundai Creta# Hyundai Creta N Line# Hyundai Creta N Line Engine# Hyundai Creta N Line Interior# Cars# New Cars# Cover Story
