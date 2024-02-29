Upcoming SUVs In 2024: Mahindra Thar 5-Door, Tata Curvv, Hyundai Creta N Line And More
By Dhruv Attri
1 mins read
Published on February 29, 2024
Highlights
- Almost all of these SUVs will have a starting price under Rs 20 lakh.
- Most of these SUVs will be powered by a petrol engine.
- SUV body style will be the preferred choice among buyers in 2024 as well.
At least 20 lakh SUVs were sold in the year 2023 which is almost 50 percent of the total passenger vehicle sales in that period. So, if you’re just like those 20 lakh people then this information might come in handy for you. There’s a bunch of ICE-powered, high-riding SUVs headed to showrooms near you.
Current Alcazar shown for representation purpose
Hyundai Alcazar Facelift
The Alcazar received a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine last year but it will receive a facelift this year. Its overall look will be similar to the new Creta but being the bigger sibling, expect some changes to the grille, bumper and the lighting units. The interior will also mimic the Creta’s design but in a different colour scheme and will get features like two 10.25-inch displays, dual-zone climate control and ADAS among others. It is expected to launch in mid-2024 at slightly higher prices.
Also Read: 2023 Hyundai Alcazar 1.5 Turbo DCT Review: Smaller But Stronger
Thar 5-door will offer massive road presence
Mahindra Thar 5-Door
The Mahindra Thar 5 door (Armada) will not only get two extra doors but more features like a panoramic sunroof, dual zone AC, bigger touchscreen, front parking sensors, rear camera, six airbags, rear disc brakes and then some. Its massive bonnet will house either a 2.0-litre turbo petrol or a 2.2-litre diesel. Needless to say, there will be a RWD and a 4X4 option on offer. Expect the launch around August this year with prices starting around Rs 15 lakh.
Current XUV300 shown for representation purpose
Mahindra XUV300 Facelift
Mahindra will finally update the XUV300 which was launched in 2019. It will bear a new exterior design and a more modern interior. It will feature an XUV400 EL-like floating touchscreen and more features. The mechanicals will remain unchanged with the option of a 1.2-litre turbo petrol in two power outputs and a 1.5-litre diesel option. We expect its market debut in the next few months.
The Creta N Line in its Sporty Blue colour
Hyundai Creta N Line
More than a million Cretas are running on the roads but there’s one that can outrun all of them, the Creta N Line. This sportier Creta will pack the 158 bhp 1.5 turbo petrol. It will be paired with either a 7-speed DCT or a 6-speed manual gearbox. Apart from the usual N Line cosmetic updates, they will get new Sporty Blue and Matte Grey colours. Mechanical updates will include an updated steering, suspension and a louder exhaust note. Its launch will be on March 11 and it is likely to command a premium of Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 over the corresponding Creta variants.
Notice the raised rear end
Citroen C3 X
The most unconventional design on this list will be that of the Citroen C3 X, which will be inspired from the e-C4 X. It's a sedan with a coupe roof line but has the ground clearance of a crossover. There is nothing like it on Indian roads and we are definitely interested in seeing it in the flesh. The features and powertrain will be similar to the C3 Aircross SUV. So expect a 1.2-litre turbo petrol with the option of an automatic. It’s likely to have a seriously competitive price tag starting from around Rs 7 lakh to Rs 8 lakh. It will be an affordable alternative to the Honda City, Maruti Ciaz and Skoda Slavia.
Curvv will be the most affordable coupe SUV in India
Tata Curvv
Tata showcased the near-production ICE version of the Curvv at the Bharat Mobility show which makes its market debut in the festive season this year. The EV version will come first followed by the diesel and then the petrol option. The Curvv is based on the Nexon’s platform and is 313 mm longer while the wheelbase is 62 mm longer. The features will be similar to the Nexon, but the engine will be a 125 bhp 1.2-litre turbo petrol while the diesel will be the familiar 1.5-litre unit. We expect it to be priced from Rs 10 lakh and take on the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Kia Seltos.
Skoda Kodiaq is an evolution of the first-gen model
New Skoda Kodiaq
If you want a sophisticated 3-row 4x4 SUV that rides well on the road as well then the Kodiaq is making a comeback. The second-gen Kodiaq looks like an evolution of the last model’s design and is bigger than before. It gets a 10-inch digital driver display, a 10- or a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, ambient lighting, wireless charging and even ADAS features. It also gets a plug-in hybrid for the first time but the India-spec model which will be locally assembled at Aurangabad is likely to retain the 2.0-litre TSI that is good for 200 bhp and 320 Nm. Expect prices to be around Rs 45 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-18662 second ago
The Creta N Line has a revised face and cosmetic add-ons for a sportier look and may also get some mechanical upgrades
-15771 second ago
Unlike its larger siblings, the Avenger 4xe features a mild hybrid system in place of a plug-in hybrid powertrain
-11212 second ago
As per reports, the company has decided to pull the plug on the project and focus on developing generative artificial intelligence.
-11041 second ago
The Hyundai Creta facelift was also recently made available at the CSD stores
-9685 second ago
The long-awaited second model line from Ather Energy will be revealed in full at the firm’s Community Day event.
-5577 second ago
The battery manufacturing facility will be established at a cost of over Rs 42,000 crore and will supply batteries to Tata Motors and JLR.
-5499 second ago
A recent study from Frost & Sullivan had also declared the Kia Sonet Diesel has the lowest Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) in its segment.
16 hours ago
The company revealed in its preliminary results submissions for 2023 that its first EV was delayed by a year.
18 hours ago
The Seal will be BYD’s third all-electric model for India following the e6 MPV and the Atto 3 SUV.
19 hours ago
Mahindra’s Tata Nexon rivals stood atop the competition that included the diminutive MG Comet and the eC3.
-5499 second ago
A recent study from Frost & Sullivan had also declared the Kia Sonet Diesel has the lowest Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) in its segment.
23 hours ago
All motorcycles in the range receive subtle cosmetic updates along with a few additional features over the previous models
1 day ago
The global icon brings Suzuki’s legendary off-road prowess to India
1 day ago
The Honda Elevate’s competitors in the category included the Hyundai Exter, Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Citroen C3 Aircross, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Hyundai Verna
1 day ago
The SUV is currently being evaluated for introduction in the market and will cost 80k to 1 lakh more than the Kushaq Style, with everything included