Login

Upcoming SUVs In 2024: Mahindra Thar 5-Door, Tata Curvv, Hyundai Creta N Line And More

Carmakers will be doubling down on SUV launches to cater to the rising demand
Calendar-icon

By Dhruv Attri

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 29, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Almost all of these SUVs will have a starting price under Rs 20 lakh.
  • Most of these SUVs will be powered by a petrol engine.
  • SUV body style will be the preferred choice among buyers in 2024 as well.

At least 20 lakh SUVs were sold in the year 2023 which is almost 50 percent of the total passenger vehicle sales in that period. So, if you’re just like those 20 lakh people then this information might come in handy for you. There’s a bunch of ICE-powered, high-riding SUVs headed to showrooms near you.

Story

Current Alcazar shown for representation purpose

 

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

The Alcazar received a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine last year but it will receive a facelift this year. Its overall look will be similar to the new Creta but being the bigger sibling, expect some changes to the grille, bumper and the lighting units. The interior will also mimic the Creta’s design but in a different colour scheme and will get features like two 10.25-inch displays, dual-zone climate control and ADAS among others. It is expected to launch in mid-2024 at slightly higher prices. 


Also Read: 2023 Hyundai Alcazar 1.5 Turbo DCT Review: Smaller But Stronger
 

Story

Thar 5-door will offer massive road presence

 

Mahindra Thar 5-Door

The Mahindra Thar 5 door (Armada) will not only get two extra doors but more features like a panoramic sunroof, dual zone AC, bigger touchscreen, front parking sensors, rear camera, six airbags, rear disc brakes and then some. Its massive bonnet will house either a 2.0-litre turbo petrol or a 2.2-litre diesel. Needless to say, there will be a RWD and a 4X4 option on offer. Expect the launch around August this year with prices starting around Rs 15 lakh.

 


Story

Current XUV300 shown for representation purpose

 

Mahindra XUV300 Facelift

Mahindra will finally update the XUV300 which was launched in 2019. It will bear a new exterior design and a more modern interior. It will feature an XUV400 EL-like floating touchscreen and more features. The mechanicals will remain unchanged with the option of a 1.2-litre turbo petrol in two power outputs and a 1.5-litre diesel option. We expect its market debut in the next few months. 


 

The Creta N Line in its Sporty Blue colour

 

Hyundai Creta N Line

More than a million Cretas are running on the roads but there’s one that can outrun all of them, the Creta N Line. This sportier Creta will pack the 158 bhp 1.5 turbo petrol. It will be paired with either a 7-speed DCT or a 6-speed manual gearbox. Apart from the usual N Line cosmetic updates, they will get new Sporty Blue and Matte Grey colours. Mechanical updates will include an updated steering, suspension and a louder exhaust note. Its launch will be on March 11 and it is likely to command a premium of Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 over the corresponding Creta variants. 
 

Story

Notice the raised rear end

 

Citroen C3 X

The most unconventional design on this list will be that of the Citroen C3 X, which will be inspired from the e-C4 X. It's a sedan with a coupe roof line but has the ground clearance of a crossover. There is nothing like it on Indian roads and we are definitely interested in seeing it in the flesh. The features and powertrain will be similar to the C3 Aircross SUV. So expect a 1.2-litre turbo petrol with the option of an automatic. It’s likely to have a seriously competitive price tag starting from around Rs 7 lakh to Rs 8 lakh. It will be an affordable alternative to the Honda City, Maruti Ciaz and Skoda Slavia. 


Story

Curvv will be the most affordable coupe SUV in India

 

Tata Curvv

Tata showcased the near-production ICE version of the Curvv at the Bharat Mobility show which makes its market debut in the festive season this year. The EV version will come first followed by the diesel and then the petrol option. The Curvv is based on the Nexon’s platform and is 313 mm longer while the wheelbase is 62 mm longer. The features will be similar to the Nexon, but the engine will be a 125 bhp 1.2-litre turbo petrol while the diesel will be the familiar 1.5-litre unit. We expect it to be priced from Rs 10 lakh and take on the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Kia Seltos. 


Story

Skoda Kodiaq is an evolution of the first-gen model

 

New Skoda Kodiaq

If you want a sophisticated 3-row 4x4 SUV that rides well on the road as well then the Kodiaq is making a comeback. The second-gen Kodiaq looks like an evolution of the last model’s design and is bigger than before. It gets a 10-inch digital driver display, a 10- or a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, ambient lighting, wireless charging and even ADAS features. It also gets a plug-in hybrid for the first time but the India-spec model which will be locally assembled at Aurangabad is likely to retain the 2.0-litre TSI that is good for 200 bhp and 320 Nm. Expect prices to be around Rs 45 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

# kodiaq# creta n line# c3x# mahindra thar 5 door# suv# SUVs in India# SUVs# Upcoming SUVs in India# petrol# diesel# automatic cars# Cars# Cover Story# Upcoming SUVs
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 13,700 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2014 Maruti Suzuki Ritz, New Delhi
7.6
2014 Maruti Suzuki Ritz
  • 49,700 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 2.5 Lakh
₹ 5,599/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Kia Seltos, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2020 Kia Seltos
  • 22,670 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13.45 Lakh
₹ 28,444/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Tata Harrier, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.4
2020 Tata Harrier
  • 24,948 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.25 Lakh
₹ 32,251/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Hyundai Tucson, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.9
2023 Hyundai Tucson
  • 14,734 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 27.85 Lakh
₹ 62,374/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai Creta, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.0
2019 Hyundai Creta
  • 55,550 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8.75 Lakh
₹ 19,597/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Honda Brio, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.6
2014 Honda Brio
  • 20,030 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 3.9 Lakh
₹ 8,735/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2017 Renault Kwid, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
8.4
2017 Renault Kwid
  • 26,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 2.95 Lakh
₹ 6,607/month emi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 25,215 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 24.5 Lakh
₹ 51,823/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai i10, Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
7.3
2013 Hyundai i10
  • 41,489 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.45 Lakh
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Hyundai Creta N Line Previewed In Official Images Ahead Of March 11 Launch; Bookings Open
Hyundai Creta N Line Previewed In Official Images Ahead Of March 11 Launch; Bookings Open
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-18662 second ago

The Creta N Line has a revised face and cosmetic add-ons for a sportier look and may also get some mechanical upgrades

Jeep Avenger To Get New 4xe Variant In Europe
Jeep Avenger To Get New 4xe Variant In Europe
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-15771 second ago

Unlike its larger siblings, the Avenger 4xe features a mild hybrid system in place of a plug-in hybrid powertrain

Apple Bins Driverless Car Project: Report
Apple Bins Driverless Car Project: Report
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-11212 second ago

As per reports, the company has decided to pull the plug on the project and focus on developing generative artificial intelligence.

Honda Elevate Now Available At CSD Stores For Indian Armed Forces
Honda Elevate Now Available At CSD Stores For Indian Armed Forces
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-11041 second ago

The Hyundai Creta facelift was also recently made available at the CSD stores

Ather Rizta Electric Scooter To Be Launched On April 6
Ather Rizta Electric Scooter To Be Launched On April 6
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-9685 second ago

The long-awaited second model line from Ather Energy will be revealed in full at the firm’s Community Day event.

Tata Group Confirms Somerset As Location For 40GWh UK Battery Cell Facility
Tata Group Confirms Somerset As Location For 40GWh UK Battery Cell Facility
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-5577 second ago

The battery manufacturing facility will be established at a cost of over Rs 42,000 crore and will supply batteries to Tata Motors and JLR.

Kia Seltos, Carens Have Lowest Ownership Cost In Their Segments: Frost & Sullivan Report
Kia Seltos, Carens Have Lowest Ownership Cost In Their Segments: Frost & Sullivan Report
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-5499 second ago

A recent study from Frost & Sullivan had also declared the Kia Sonet Diesel has the lowest Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) in its segment.

Aston Martin's First Electric Vehicle Delayed; Will Arrive In 2026
Aston Martin's First Electric Vehicle Delayed; Will Arrive In 2026
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

The company revealed in its preliminary results submissions for 2023 that its first EV was delayed by a year.

BYD Seal Bookings Open In India Ahead Of Launch
BYD Seal Bookings Open In India Ahead Of Launch
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

The Seal will be BYD’s third all-electric model for India following the e6 MPV and the Atto 3 SUV.

car&bike Awards 2024: Mahindra XUV400 Wins Electric Vehicle of the Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Mahindra XUV400 Wins Electric Vehicle of the Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

Mahindra’s Tata Nexon rivals stood atop the competition that included the diminutive MG Comet and the eC3.

Kia Seltos, Carens Have Lowest Ownership Cost In Their Segments: Frost & Sullivan Report
Kia Seltos, Carens Have Lowest Ownership Cost In Their Segments: Frost & Sullivan Report
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-5499 second ago

A recent study from Frost & Sullivan had also declared the Kia Sonet Diesel has the lowest Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) in its segment.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS Range Prices Announced; Starts At Rs 1.05 Lakh
2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS Range Prices Announced; Starts At Rs 1.05 Lakh
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

23 hours ago

All motorcycles in the range receive subtle cosmetic updates along with a few additional features over the previous models

car&bike Awards 2024: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Is The Trailblazer of the Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Is The Trailblazer of the Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The global icon brings Suzuki’s legendary off-road prowess to India

carandbike Awards 2024: Viewers' Choice Car of the Year – Honda Elevate
carandbike Awards 2024: Viewers' Choice Car of the Year – Honda Elevate
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The Honda Elevate’s competitors in the category included the Hyundai Exter, Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Citroen C3 Aircross, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Hyundai Verna

Skoda Kushaq Explorer Unveiled; Gets Head Up Display, Matte Paint
Skoda Kushaq Explorer Unveiled; Gets Head Up Display, Matte Paint
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The SUV is currently being evaluated for introduction in the market and will cost 80k to 1 lakh more than the Kushaq Style, with everything included

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Upcoming SUVs In 2024: Mahindra Thar 5-Door, Tata Curvv, Hyundai Creta N Line And More
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved