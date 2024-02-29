Upcoming SUVs In 2024: Mahindra Thar 5-Door, Tata Curvv, Hyundai Creta N Line And More

At least 20 lakh SUVs were sold in the year 2023 which is almost 50 percent of the total passenger vehicle sales in that period. So, if you’re just like those 20 lakh people then this information might come in handy for you. There’s a bunch of ICE-powered, high-riding SUVs headed to showrooms near you.

Current Alcazar shown for representation purpose

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

The Alcazar received a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine last year but it will receive a facelift this year. Its overall look will be similar to the new Creta but being the bigger sibling, expect some changes to the grille, bumper and the lighting units. The interior will also mimic the Creta’s design but in a different colour scheme and will get features like two 10.25-inch displays, dual-zone climate control and ADAS among others. It is expected to launch in mid-2024 at slightly higher prices.



Thar 5-door will offer massive road presence

Mahindra Thar 5-Door

The Mahindra Thar 5 door (Armada) will not only get two extra doors but more features like a panoramic sunroof, dual zone AC, bigger touchscreen, front parking sensors, rear camera, six airbags, rear disc brakes and then some. Its massive bonnet will house either a 2.0-litre turbo petrol or a 2.2-litre diesel. Needless to say, there will be a RWD and a 4X4 option on offer. Expect the launch around August this year with prices starting around Rs 15 lakh.





Current XUV300 shown for representation purpose

Mahindra XUV300 Facelift

Mahindra will finally update the XUV300 which was launched in 2019. It will bear a new exterior design and a more modern interior. It will feature an XUV400 EL-like floating touchscreen and more features. The mechanicals will remain unchanged with the option of a 1.2-litre turbo petrol in two power outputs and a 1.5-litre diesel option. We expect its market debut in the next few months.





The Creta N Line in its Sporty Blue colour

Hyundai Creta N Line

More than a million Cretas are running on the roads but there’s one that can outrun all of them, the Creta N Line. This sportier Creta will pack the 158 bhp 1.5 turbo petrol. It will be paired with either a 7-speed DCT or a 6-speed manual gearbox. Apart from the usual N Line cosmetic updates, they will get new Sporty Blue and Matte Grey colours. Mechanical updates will include an updated steering, suspension and a louder exhaust note. Its launch will be on March 11 and it is likely to command a premium of Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 over the corresponding Creta variants.



Notice the raised rear end

Citroen C3 X

The most unconventional design on this list will be that of the Citroen C3 X, which will be inspired from the e-C4 X. It's a sedan with a coupe roof line but has the ground clearance of a crossover. There is nothing like it on Indian roads and we are definitely interested in seeing it in the flesh. The features and powertrain will be similar to the C3 Aircross SUV. So expect a 1.2-litre turbo petrol with the option of an automatic. It’s likely to have a seriously competitive price tag starting from around Rs 7 lakh to Rs 8 lakh. It will be an affordable alternative to the Honda City, Maruti Ciaz and Skoda Slavia.





Curvv will be the most affordable coupe SUV in India

Tata Curvv

Tata showcased the near-production ICE version of the Curvv at the Bharat Mobility show which makes its market debut in the festive season this year. The EV version will come first followed by the diesel and then the petrol option. The Curvv is based on the Nexon’s platform and is 313 mm longer while the wheelbase is 62 mm longer. The features will be similar to the Nexon, but the engine will be a 125 bhp 1.2-litre turbo petrol while the diesel will be the familiar 1.5-litre unit. We expect it to be priced from Rs 10 lakh and take on the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Kia Seltos.





Skoda Kodiaq is an evolution of the first-gen model

New Skoda Kodiaq

If you want a sophisticated 3-row 4x4 SUV that rides well on the road as well then the Kodiaq is making a comeback. The second-gen Kodiaq looks like an evolution of the last model’s design and is bigger than before. It gets a 10-inch digital driver display, a 10- or a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, ambient lighting, wireless charging and even ADAS features. It also gets a plug-in hybrid for the first time but the India-spec model which will be locally assembled at Aurangabad is likely to retain the 2.0-litre TSI that is good for 200 bhp and 320 Nm. Expect prices to be around Rs 45 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.