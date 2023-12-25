Mahindra Thar 5-Door With Production-Ready Wheels Caught Testing

The Mahindra Thar 5-door is set to hit the market in 2024 and will be one of the most anticipated launches of the year. The longer wheelbase version of the Thar has been spotted testing on multiple occasions and the SUV will pack several upgrades over the current Thar 3-door version. The latest spy shots that have emerged online also promise the model is coming close to the launch with production-ready parts mounted on.

The new test mule of the Mahindra Thar 5-door spied testing shows the SUV with different alloy wheels than we’ve seen before. These appear to be production-ready and could get the diamond-cut finish for a premium look. The alloys are also different when compared to the multi-spoke ones currently seen on the Thar 3-door.

The test mule also gets LED headlamps with circular DRLs, which further affirm speculations of this being a near-production model. The Thar 5-door is expected to be visually identical to the 3-door version but will sport a longer wheelbase and an extra set of doors. It will get a practical second row of seats and even a larger boot, which have been the pain points on the current Thar 3-door with respect to practicality.

The Mahindra Thar 5-door will also likely pack more features than the standard SUV. Engine options are likely to be the 2.0-litre turbo petrol and 2.2-litre turbo diesel, paired with manual and automatic gearbox options. Mahindra is likely to offer 4x4 as standard on the Thar 5-door but we need to see if the lower variants will get a rear-wheel drive (RWD) variant, much like the Thar 3-door.



The lifestyle SUV segment is still nascent and the Thar will have an advantage if it comes at a good price. The offering will take on the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and the upcoming Force Gurkha 5-door. That said, the Thar 5-door will be considerably larger in proportions over the Jimny. Expect prices to start under Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom).



