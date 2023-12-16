Mahindra Racing Unveils New Livery For 2024 Formula E Season
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on December 16, 2023
- The Mahindra Racing M10Electro gets a matte red paint scheme.
- There are 10 twin Mahindra peaks logo on the engine cover.
- Mahindra Racing has appointed Edoardo Mortara and Nyck de Vries as its new drivers.
Mahindra Racing has unveiled the M10Electro single-seater race car sporting a brand new livery ahead of the 2023/24 Formula E World Championship. The new Mahindra M10Electro has received a major overhaul in its paintwork and is now finished in a new red colour scheme complemented by silver and desert grey shades. The racing team revealed that the new electric car’s livery was developed in partnership with Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE), the automaker’s design house in the UK.
The new Mahindra Racing M10Electro sports a matte finish for the red, a first-ever by the racing team, while the engine cover carries 10 of the automaker’s Twin Peaks logo, one for each year of competition. Notably, Mahindra Racing completes 10 years in Formula E with the upcoming season, having been with the championship right from inception.
Also Read: Mahindra Racing Signs Kush Maini As Reserve Driver For Formula E Season 10
Commenting on the new livery, Fred Bertrand, CEO - Mahindra Racing, said, “It’s a new chapter for everybody at Mahindra Racing, and I’m very excited to unveil our livery for Season 10, which reflects both this and celebrates our long-standing commitment to Formula E. We have a very proud history in the Championship as a team, and the objective is for the actions we are taking now, in the present, to help build a brighter future on track. I can’t wait to see the cars take to the track in Mexico in the new livery.”
The last decade has been an interesting journey for Mahindra Racing with many drivers, technicians and two team principals taking the brand to new heights. The electric racing team has bagged five e-Prix wins, 24 podiums and 10 pole positions during its time in Formula E and is now approaching the new season with a sense of resurgence.
Having had a far-from-fulfilling season this year, Mahindra Racing is looking forward towards an extensive rework on the car and the team in the upcoming season. The Indian team has also hired two extremely experienced drivers to make that turnaround happen faster with 2021 Formula E world champion Edoardo Mortara and former F1 driver Nyck de Vries now on board, bringing substantial learnings along with them.
Also Read: Bridgestone Named Tyre Supplier For Formula E Starting From 2026/27 Season
More recently, Mahindra announced India’s Kush Maini as its new reserve driver for the upcoming season, alongside Jordan King. Maini steps into the shoes left by Jehan Daruvala, who was the reserve driver in Season 9. The upcoming season is set to start in less than a month and will make its way to Mexico and Saudi Arabia before making its way to Hyderabad, India on February 10. This will be the second round of the Indian e-Prix after the inaugural race earlier this year.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 35,249 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 8,000 km
- Hybrid
- Automatic
- 53,763 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 88,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 24,110 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 72,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 20,156 km
- Electric
- Automatic
- 64,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 65,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 85,000 km
- Hybrid
- Automatic
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-10854 second ago
The brand has also revealed that the new model accounted for over 50 per cent of total HCIL sales during the last 3 months
-8291 second ago
This challenging ascent, starting from sea level, saw four BMW R 1300 GS bikes surpass 6,000 metres within 24 hours.
-168 second ago
The ID. 2all is set to be VW's smallest electric SUV, positioned below the ID.4 and ID.5 models
1 second ago
The EV comes with a range of safety features as standard such as Driver Attention Monitor and Driver Alert System, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
41 minutes ago
Audi Japan offers an exclusive VIN Art program. Where the owners can personalise a metal portrait frame engraved with their car's chassis number.
54 minutes ago
Themed ‘Everyone as One’, the tenth edition of the India Bike Week 2023 concluded on a high note
1 hour ago
The partnership aims at procuring nano-composite silicon anode material for lithium-ion batteries designed for (EVs)
2 hours ago
The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR Winter Test Edition gets special livery among other upgrades and will be restricted to just 25 units
4 hours ago
Kia’s PBV is a mobility solution combining “fit-for-purpose” EVs with advanced software solutions largely used for delivery, ride-hailing, and B2B applications
19 hours ago
The Kia Sonet facelift is offered in three main trims and seven variants in total
2 days ago
The Scorpio-N received a zero star rating owing to lack of ADAS features - a mandatory requirement under ANCAP's latest regulations.
6 days ago
Bridgestone will take over from Hankook, which is the present tyre supplier for the single-seater electric racing championship.
8 days ago
The measures will remain in place till December 31, 2023
8 days ago
The manufacturer also said that it would hike the prices of its commercial vehicle range
15 days ago
Mahindra reported a sales growth as compared to November 2022 though domestic SUV sales were down compared to October 2023.