Mahindra Racing Unveils New Livery For 2024 Formula E Season

Mahindra Racing has unveiled the M10Electro single-seater race car sporting a brand new livery ahead of the 2023/24 Formula E World Championship. The new Mahindra M10Electro has received a major overhaul in its paintwork and is now finished in a new red colour scheme complemented by silver and desert grey shades. The racing team revealed that the new electric car’s livery was developed in partnership with Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE), the automaker’s design house in the UK.

The new Mahindra Racing M10Electro sports a matte finish for the red, a first-ever by the racing team, while the engine cover carries 10 of the automaker’s Twin Peaks logo, one for each year of competition. Notably, Mahindra Racing completes 10 years in Formula E with the upcoming season, having been with the championship right from inception.



Commenting on the new livery, Fred Bertrand, CEO - Mahindra Racing, said, “It’s a new chapter for everybody at Mahindra Racing, and I’m very excited to unveil our livery for Season 10, which reflects both this and celebrates our long-standing commitment to Formula E. We have a very proud history in the Championship as a team, and the objective is for the actions we are taking now, in the present, to help build a brighter future on track. I can’t wait to see the cars take to the track in Mexico in the new livery.”



The last decade has been an interesting journey for Mahindra Racing with many drivers, technicians and two team principals taking the brand to new heights. The electric racing team has bagged five e-Prix wins, 24 podiums and 10 pole positions during its time in Formula E and is now approaching the new season with a sense of resurgence.

Having had a far-from-fulfilling season this year, Mahindra Racing is looking forward towards an extensive rework on the car and the team in the upcoming season. The Indian team has also hired two extremely experienced drivers to make that turnaround happen faster with 2021 Formula E world champion Edoardo Mortara and former F1 driver Nyck de Vries now on board, bringing substantial learnings along with them.



More recently, Mahindra announced India’s Kush Maini as its new reserve driver for the upcoming season, alongside Jordan King. Maini steps into the shoes left by Jehan Daruvala, who was the reserve driver in Season 9. The upcoming season is set to start in less than a month and will make its way to Mexico and Saudi Arabia before making its way to Hyderabad, India on February 10. This will be the second round of the Indian e-Prix after the inaugural race earlier this year.



