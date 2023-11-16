Login

Mahindra Racing Signs Kush Maini As Reserve Driver For Formula E Season 10

The Indian racer’s role will involve simulator sessions, attendance at select e-Prix events to support the team, and opportunities to test the M10Electro race car.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

16-Nov-23 11:56 AM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Kush Maini joins Mahindra Racing in the role of a reserve driver.
  • Maini was announced as the protégé of two-time F1 champion Mika Hakkinen in October.
  • Kush will be working closely with the team’s drivers throughout the season.

Formula 2 racer, Kush Maini has been signed by Mahindra Racing as its reserve driver for the upcoming season of the Formula E World Championship. The move sees Kush stepping into the role vacated by Jehan Daruvala, who spent the last season with the only Indian team on the grid. The 2023/2024 FIA Formula E Championship Season 10 is all set to begin next January with the Mexico e-Prix. 


Maini has been one of the rising stars from the Indian motorsport scene, having proved his mettle behind the wheel across several FIA single-seater competitions over the last seven years. The 23-year-old started his career with the Italian F4 in 2016, making his way to British Formula 3, Formula Renault Eurocup, and FIA Formula 3. He presently competes in Formula 2 and scored his maiden podium finish in Melbourne, Australia, earlier this year. 

 

Also Read: Formula E India Race Confirmed For 2024 Season

Speaking on being signed by Mahindra Racing, Kush Maini said, “It’s a huge honour to be joining Mahindra Racing. Being an Indian driver, and the team being Indian, it feels in many ways like coming home. A lot of my work will be concentrated on the simulator, and hopefully getting in the car for the Rookie Test. I’m just going to try and learn as much as I can, it’s a different style of racing. I’ll be doing as much work as possible on the sim with the engineers to try and be helpful for both Edoardo and Nyck and to try and help push the team forward on track. Mahindra is a huge manufacturer, so for me, it’s a massive deal to be signing with them. Being an Indian brand, it’s the cherry on top of the cake. I’m super excited to get started.”


The move to Mahindra Racing also marks the third big deal secured by Kush Maini in the last three months. The Bengaluru-based racer was announced as the protégé of two-time Formula 1 champion Mika Hakkinen in October this year, only to follow it up by joining the Alpine Academy as a junior driver, further bolstering his career prospects. The announcement comes just days after FIA confirmed that Formula E will return to Hyderabad in Season 10 after making its debut earlier this year. 

 

Also Read: Maserati MSG Racing Signs Jehan Daruvala For 2024 Formula E Season

As a part of Mahindra Racing, Maini will be working with the team’s race drivers, Edoardo Mortara and Nyck de Vries, as well as with fellow reserve driver Jordan King. Maini’s role will involve simulator sessions, attendance at select e-Prix events to support the team, and opportunities to test the M10Electro race car. 


Mahindra Racing’s CEO Frederic Bertrand said, “We are excited to welcome Kush to Mahindra Racing as a Reserve Driver. He has a great record that speaks for itself in the junior formulae and is an exciting talent to add to our driver lineup. We are a very future-focused team, so the opportunity to support new and emerging talent, such as Kush, is one we are naturally keen to explore. We’ve been watching him in FIA Formula 2 this season, and believe he has all the key skills and attributes to help Mahindra Racing push on for greater success in the future. His synergy with Edoardo, Nyck and Jordan will play an important role in the team’s continued push for better performance on-track, and off-track he is a superb ambassador for India within motorsport.”


A fresh roster of drivers should also help Mahindra Racing kickstart its Season 10 program on a positive note. The only Indian team on the grid, Mahindra had a forgettable run in Season 9 finishing 10th in the overall standings with 41 points. 


 

# Mahindra Racing# Kush Maini# Formula E
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
2013 Audi A6
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

Expected Price :

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Made In India Honda Elevate Debuts As New-Generation WR-V In Japan
Made In India Honda Elevate Debuts As New-Generation WR-V In Japan
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-17649 second ago

The 2024 Honda WR-V for Japan is the made-in-India Elevate SUV produced at the automaker’s Tapukara facility and exported to several markets overseas

Norton Motorcycles Unveils 125th Anniversary Limited Edition Models
Norton Motorcycles Unveils 125th Anniversary Limited Edition Models
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-17591 second ago

Only 125 units of three of Norton’s bikes will be offered, in exclusive colours to celebrate the TVS-owned brand’s 125th anniversary.

ZF Unveils New Electro-Mechanical 'Dry' Brake System
ZF Unveils New Electro-Mechanical 'Dry' Brake System
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-13667 second ago

New system reduces hydraulic-based braking systems with electric motors at each wheel to generate braking force.

Xiaomi SU7 Electric Sedan Exterior Design, Specifications Revealed
Xiaomi SU7 Electric Sedan Exterior Design, Specifications Revealed
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-13608 second ago

Near 5-metre-long electric sedan will go on sale in China early next year and will be offered with rear- and all-wheel drive powertrains.

ChargeZone To Open First 360 kW EV Fast-Charging Stations In Mumbai And Vellore
ChargeZone To Open First 360 kW EV Fast-Charging Stations In Mumbai And Vellore
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-10113 second ago

The superchargers target truck and bus fleet operators, providing them with swift charging options to facilitate the transition to EVs.

Honda Teases New CB350 “BABT” Model; Will Rival Royal Enfield Classic 350
Honda Teases New CB350 “BABT” Model; Will Rival Royal Enfield Classic 350
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-8189 second ago

The new model will be an addition to the existing CB 350 series and will rival the Royal Enfield Classic 350

Williams Unveils Las Vegas Inspired Livery Ahead Of Race Weekend
Williams Unveils Las Vegas Inspired Livery Ahead Of Race Weekend
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-2844 second ago

The Formula 1 team’s livery is based on the iconic 'Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas' sign

1962 Ferrari 250 GTO Is The Most Expensive Ferrari To Be Sold At Auction
1962 Ferrari 250 GTO Is The Most Expensive Ferrari To Be Sold At Auction
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-392 second ago

The 1962 250 GTO, once raced by Scuderia Ferrari sold at auction for $ 51.7 million.

Heavy Industries Ministry Announces Phased Manufacturing Program For EV Chargers
Heavy Industries Ministry Announces Phased Manufacturing Program For EV Chargers
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

10 minutes ago

This is an initiative by the government to promote the domestic manufacturing of chargers and its parts

Red Bull Unveils Vibrant 'Neon Bull' Livery For The 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Red Bull Unveils Vibrant 'Neon Bull' Livery For The 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The fresh faced RB19 will race down the new street circuit in Las Vegas, featuring a long straight along the Strip

Alpine Welcomes Formula 2 Rookie Kush Maini To Young Driver Program
Alpine Welcomes Formula 2 Rookie Kush Maini To Young Driver Program
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 days ago

Kush Maini scored his first F2 podium in his debut season with Campos Racing

Formula E India Race Confirmed For 2024 Season
Formula E India Race Confirmed For 2024 Season
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

25 days ago

India will host the Formula E race in Hyderabad for the second year on February 10, 2024.

Two-Time F1 World Champion Mika Hakkinen To Mentor Young Indian F2 Driver Kush Maini
Two-Time F1 World Champion Mika Hakkinen To Mentor Young Indian F2 Driver Kush Maini
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Maini, a 23-year-old talent, has already shown promise in the F2 season with top-five qualifying performances and a podium finish in Melbourne.

Maserati MSG Racing Signs Jehan Daruvala For 2024 Formula E Season
Maserati MSG Racing Signs Jehan Daruvala For 2024 Formula E Season
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Despite being a test and reserve driver for Mahindra Racing last year, the Indian racing sensation will make his full race debut for the iconic Italian marque next year.

De Vries Returns To Formula E With Mahindra Racing
De Vries Returns To Formula E With Mahindra Racing
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

After an unsuccessful stint in Formula 1, Dutch driver Nyck De Vries will return to the grounds where he became World Champion only a few years ago.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Mahindra Racing Signs Kush Maini As Reserve Driver For Formula E Season 10
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved