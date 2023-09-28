Login

Maserati MSG Racing Signs Jehan Daruvala For 2024 Formula E Season

Despite being a test and reserve driver for Mahindra Racing last year, the Indian racing sensation will make his full race debut for the iconic Italian marque next year.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

28-Sep-23 01:01 PM IST

Highlights

  • Maserati MSG Racing welcomes Jehan Daruvala and retains Maximilian Günther for Season 10 of Formula E, forming one of the championship's youngest driver pairings.
  • Jehan Daruvala makes a seamless transition to a race seat after serving as Mahindra's official reserve driver, bringing valuable experience and recent Gen3 exposure to the team.
  • Maximilian Günther, one of Formula E's most experienced young talents at 26, had a breakout season in 2023, securing historic victories and rewriting the team's history.

Maserati MSG Racing is gearing up for Season 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with the announcement of its driver lineup. The team has signed Jehan Daruvala and retained Maximilian Günther, forming one of the championship's youngest driver pairings.

 

Also Read: De Vries Returns To Formula E With Mahindra Racing

Jehan Daruvala, the 24-year-old Indian racing sensation, is set to make a transition to a race seat in Formula E after serving as Mahindra's official reserve driver last season. He gained valuable experience during the Berlin rookie test and the rookie practice session in Rome.

His journey in motorsport started in karting, and he quickly climbed the single-seater ranks. In 2019, he became a key title contender in FIA Formula 3 and moved on to Formula 2 in 2020, securing four race wins and 18 podiums. Jehan Daruvala's experience and recent Gen3 exposure make him a promising addition to Maserati MSG Racing.

 

Also Read: F1: Daniel Ricciardo Returns To The Grid; Replaces De Vries At AlphaTauri

 

Maximilian Günther, at just 26 years old, is already one of Formula E's most experienced drivers. He had a breakout season with Maserati MSG Racing in 2023, securing two pole positions, four podium finishes, and a historic victory for the Maserati brand. Max's performance played a pivotal role in rewriting the team's history.

 

Günther's experience in Formula E extends over five seasons, making him a valuable asset to the team. His partnership with Jehan Daruvala is expected to bring a blend of experience and fresh perspective, setting the stage for a competitive Season 10.

James Rossiter, Team Principal of Maserati MSG Racing, expressed excitement about the team's driver lineup for Season 10. He believes that the combination of Max's experience and Jehan's determination will be a competitive force. Rossiter highlighted Max's impressive knowledge of Formula E's Gen3 package and Jehan's potential as a race winner. The team's past season taught them valuable lessons, and they are eager to build on that foundation.

 

Season 10 promises to be an exhilarating journey for Maserati MSG Racing as they aim to compete at the front of the grid. The new season features an added challenge with a race in Tokyo, Japan, making it the longest competition in Formula E's history. Maserati's return to single-seater motor racing in 2022 marked a significant step.

 

The team will continue its preparations for the 2023/24 campaign with pre-season testing at Valencia's Circuit Ricardo Tormo from October 23-27. Season 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship promises thrilling racing action, and Maserati MSG Racing is poised for a competitive performance with its driver lineup.

 

