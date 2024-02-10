Formula E Announces NXT Gen Cup Electric Junior Touring Car Series
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 10, 2024
Highlights
- Formula E introduces the NXT Gen Cup, the world's first all-electric junior touring car series for drivers aged 15 to 25.
- The series will accompany Formula E's European race events, providing aspiring racers a platform to showcase their talents.
- Participants will drive a modified electric Mini Cooper SE road car.
Electric racing series Formula E has announced the launch of the NXT Gen Cup, a groundbreaking junior touring car series aimed at fostering the development of young racing talent. This initiative is the world's first 100 per cent electric junior touring car series, providing 20 racers aged 15 to 25 a platform to showcase their skills and kickstart their racing careers.
Also Read: Formula E Could Return To India In 2025 With A New Venue, Says Co-Founder Alberto Longo
Aligned with Formula E's mission of sustainable racing, the NXT Gen Cup will see participants drive modified electric Mini Cooper SE road cars, developed and built by the Lestrup Racing Team. The front-wheel drive race car, which weighs 1,150 kg, has a total output of 180 bhp, which rises to 240 bhp during push-to-pass activation. It is equipped with a 30kWh battery and an 800-volt system.
A total of 20 racers will compete for top honours in a modified Mini Cooper SE.
Notable features comprise regenerative braking, customisable Ӧhlins suspension and Hankook semi-slick tyres. A total of 20 cars have been manufactured for the series, ensuring parity among drivers with identical equipment. Charging procedures will be managed in collaboration with ABB E-Mobility, the official charging partner of the NXT Gen Cup.
The NXT Gen Cup will accompany Formula E's European race events at some iconic European locations – including Misano, Monaco, Berlin and London – putting the next generation of racers on some of the world's most renowned tracks. This strategic placement within Formula E's race weekends is aimed at offering young drivers the opportunity to compete on the same stage as Formula E drivers and adding an exciting dimension to race day. Each race weekend will feature two 20-minute practice sessions (except Monaco with just FP1), a qualifying session, and a 20-minute race.
Also Read: Formula E Announces Fresh Track Layout for 2024 Berlin e-Prix
With an ambitious calendar and support from Formula E and DTM, the NXT Gen Cup is poised to set the stage for an exhilarating season, marking a significant milestone in the development of young racing talent. As drivers gear up for the first race in Misano, Italy, anticipation is high for the action-packed battles that lie ahead.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-12215 second ago
The TomTom Traffic Index 2023 pegs London as the most congested city in the world, while Bengaluru and Pune feature in the top 10 cities.
-11219 second ago
Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda continue as drivers, aiming for improved performance in the upcoming season.
-10394 second ago
Owners of the Huayra R Evo will enjoy exclusive track days as part of Pagani's Arte in Pista program, accompanied by professional drivers and support staff.
18 minutes ago
Announcement of a vehicle and battery manufacturing facility follows JSW picking up a 35 per cent stake in MG Motor India late in 2023.
18 hours ago
The 2024 car&bike Awards celebrates the best of the best from the automobile industry, and it will be held on February 27.
20 hours ago
The new digital console akin to the Pulsar N150 and N160, along with the revamped switchgear, is likely to be one of the primary changes in the updated NS200.
21 hours ago
The Whitelock 'Tinker Toy', built by Simon Whitelock back in 2003, holds the Guinness World Record for the most cylinders in a vehicle engine.
1 day ago
The Honda NX500 replaces the Honda CB500X and features minor design updates and a revised price tag, although it shares the same underpinnings and powertrain as the CB500X.
1 day ago
Shipments of three Toyota models were temporarily suspended in India after investigations found irregularities in certification tests
1 day ago
First launched in 2012, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is the fastest-selling MPV in India and dominates the segment with a 37.5 per cent market share
2 days ago
As the brand transitions to a fully electric lineup by 2030, the fifth-gen Mini Cooper is likely to be the last petrol-powered new Mini.
26 days ago
Alberto Longo confirmed that Hyderabad won't be returning as a venue for the next few years, while other cities have expressed interest to host the race as early as 2025
1 month ago
Formula E cancels the Hyderabad E-Prix for 2024 due to a breach of contract by the Telangana government, causing disappointment for motorsport enthusiasts in India
1 month ago
Change in the state’s governance has raised doubts if the race will carry on as scheduled in February.
1 month ago
The new Mahindra Racing M10Electro is finished in a new red colour scheme complemented by silver and desert grey shades