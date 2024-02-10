Formula E Announces NXT Gen Cup Electric Junior Touring Car Series

Electric racing series Formula E has announced the launch of the NXT Gen Cup, a groundbreaking junior touring car series aimed at fostering the development of young racing talent. This initiative is the world's first 100 per cent electric junior touring car series, providing 20 racers aged 15 to 25 a platform to showcase their skills and kickstart their racing careers.

Also Read: Formula E Could Return To India In 2025 With A New Venue, Says Co-Founder Alberto Longo

Aligned with Formula E's mission of sustainable racing, the NXT Gen Cup will see participants drive modified electric Mini Cooper SE road cars, developed and built by the Lestrup Racing Team. The front-wheel drive race car, which weighs 1,150 kg, has a total output of 180 bhp, which rises to 240 bhp during push-to-pass activation. It is equipped with a 30kWh battery and an 800-volt system.

A total of 20 racers will compete for top honours in a modified Mini Cooper SE.

Notable features comprise regenerative braking, customisable Ӧhlins suspension and Hankook semi-slick tyres. A total of 20 cars have been manufactured for the series, ensuring parity among drivers with identical equipment. Charging procedures will be managed in collaboration with ABB E-Mobility, the official charging partner of the NXT Gen Cup.

The NXT Gen Cup will accompany Formula E's European race events at some iconic European locations – including Misano, Monaco, Berlin and London – putting the next generation of racers on some of the world's most renowned tracks. This strategic placement within Formula E's race weekends is aimed at offering young drivers the opportunity to compete on the same stage as Formula E drivers and adding an exciting dimension to race day. Each race weekend will feature two 20-minute practice sessions (except Monaco with just FP1), a qualifying session, and a 20-minute race.

Also Read: Formula E Announces Fresh Track Layout for 2024 Berlin e-Prix

With an ambitious calendar and support from Formula E and DTM, the NXT Gen Cup is poised to set the stage for an exhilarating season, marking a significant milestone in the development of young racing talent. As drivers gear up for the first race in Misano, Italy, anticipation is high for the action-packed battles that lie ahead.