New Mini Cooper, Cooper S Petrol Models Revealed
By Yash Sunil
1 mins read
Published on February 7, 2024
- The Cooper will be sold globally as the Cooper C and the Cooper S
- Powering the Cooper is a 154 bhp 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol motor
- The Cooper S is powered by a 201 bhp 2.0-litre turbocharged motor
After unveiling the electric Cooper E and SE models last year, Mini has taken the wraps off the new, petrol-powered three-door Mini Cooper models. The car will be sold globally in the standard Cooper and Cooper S guises. Furthermore, since the automaker has stated it wants to offer a pure-electric lineup by 2030, it means that the fifth-gen Cooper could likely be the last new fossil-fueled Mini.
The Cooper C is powered by a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol motor that produces 154 bhp and 230 Nm of torque and has a 0 to 100 kmph time of 7.7 seconds. Additionally, the Cooper S variant is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged motor that produces 201 bhp and 300 Nm. This motor allows the Cooper S to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 6.6 seconds. Both vehicles use a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission that sends power to the front wheels, but sadly, no manual gearbox will be offered with this model.
Elsewhere, Mini says it will tune the suspension and steering of the Cooper and Cooper S models specifically to suit their different weight distribution characteristics.
Design-wise, the fifth-generation Cooper follows the minimalist look of the electric models, apart from the closed-off grille. The horizontal slot between the upper intakes houses BMW's smallest radar sensor, which works with 12 ultrasonic sensors for driver-assist features. The LED DRLs are horizontal by default but can be changed to Classic, Favoured, or JCW. The triangular taillights are matrix LEDs, and there's a welcome/goodbye animation.
Even on the inside, the Cooper three-door resembles the electric models and has simplified the cabin. Starting with the gear shifter, instead of being housed in the central console, the selector is a toggle switch that is placed below the infotainment screen. Apart from the gear selector, other important functions such as the parking brake, start/stop key, experience mode switch, and volume control are all mounted on a panel below the infotainment screen.
With regards to the Mini launching the Cooper in India, BMW India confirmed that they are expecting to launch 19 new models for the Indian market, and the petrol-powered Mini Cooper could be one launched, with the other being the updated Mini Countryman.
