Login

New Mini Cooper, Cooper S Petrol Models Revealed

As the brand transitions to a fully electric lineup by 2030, the fifth-gen Mini Cooper is likely to be the last petrol-powered new Mini.
Calendar-icon

By Yash Sunil

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 7, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • The Cooper will be sold globally as the Cooper C and the Cooper S
  • Powering the Cooper is a 154 bhp 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol motor
  • The Cooper S is powered by a 201 bhp 2.0-litre turbocharged motor

After unveiling the electric Cooper E and SE models last year, Mini has taken the wraps off the new, petrol-powered three-door Mini Cooper models. The car will be sold globally in the standard Cooper and Cooper S guises. Furthermore, since the automaker has stated it wants to offer a pure-electric lineup by 2030, it means that the fifth-gen Cooper could likely be the last new fossil-fueled Mini. 

 

Also Read: Mini Countryman C Revealed As New Entry Model To Mini's SUV Range

 

 

The Cooper C is powered by a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol motor that produces 154 bhp and 230 Nm of torque and has a 0 to 100 kmph time of 7.7 seconds. Additionally, the Cooper S variant is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged motor that produces 201 bhp and 300 Nm. This motor allows the Cooper S to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 6.6 seconds. Both vehicles use a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission that sends power to the front wheels, but sadly, no manual gearbox will be offered with this model.

 

 

Elsewhere, Mini says it will tune the suspension and steering of the Cooper and Cooper S models specifically to suit their different weight distribution characteristics.

 

Also Read: Mini Countryman S All4 Specifications Revealed

 

Design-wise, the fifth-generation Cooper follows the minimalist look of the electric models, apart from the closed-off grille. The horizontal slot between the upper intakes houses BMW's smallest radar sensor, which works with 12 ultrasonic sensors for driver-assist features. The LED DRLs are horizontal by default but can be changed to Classic, Favoured, or JCW. The triangular taillights are matrix LEDs, and there's a welcome/goodbye animation.

 

 

Even on the inside, the Cooper three-door resembles the electric models and has simplified the cabin. Starting with the gear shifter, instead of being housed in the central console, the selector is a toggle switch that is placed below the infotainment screen. Apart from the gear selector, other important functions such as the parking brake, start/stop key, experience mode switch, and volume control are all mounted on a panel below the infotainment screen.

 

With regards to the Mini launching the Cooper in India, BMW India confirmed that they are expecting to launch 19 new models for the Indian market, and the petrol-powered Mini Cooper could be one launched, with the other being the updated Mini Countryman. 

# Mini Cooper C# 2025 Mini Cooper C# Mini Cooper SE# Mini Cooper# 2025 Mini Cooper# Hatchback# Mini cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.25 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Isuzu MU-X, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Isuzu MU-X
  • 1,36,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 14 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.0
2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio
  • 25,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on 3 door

MINI 3 door
7.4

MINI 3 door

Starts at ₹ 40 - 45.5 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View 3 door Specifications
View 3 door Features

Popular MINI Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

BEST's Chalo Bus Mumbai Airport Shuttle Service : All You Need To Know
BEST's Chalo Bus Mumbai Airport Shuttle Service : All You Need To Know
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-17713 second ago

50 per cent of the buses are already electric, intending to transition to 100 per cent electric buses by March 2024

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Becomes Second Best-Selling Nexa Product; Yet To Join Top 10 List Though
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Becomes Second Best-Selling Nexa Product; Yet To Join Top 10 List Though
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

-17205 second ago

Maruti Suzuki India sells close to 13,500 units of the Fronx every month, a close second to the company’s best-selling Nexa product, the Baleno.

2024 Porsche Taycan Debuts With More Power, Up To 678 KM Range
2024 Porsche Taycan Debuts With More Power, Up To 678 KM Range
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-16431 second ago

The Taycan gets minor styling updates, but Porsche has made notable upgrades under the skin.

Hero's Vida V1 Electric Scooter Available With Rs 27,000 Discount
Hero's Vida V1 Electric Scooter Available With Rs 27,000 Discount
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-14648 second ago

This discount applies to all purchases made using any debit or credit cards through Amazon.

Five Factory-Built Armoured Cars And SUVs: Audi A8L Security, BMW X5 Protection And More
Five Factory-Built Armoured Cars And SUVs: Audi A8L Security, BMW X5 Protection And More
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-14435 second ago

While a bevy of specialty firms offer the option of armouring up existing vehicles, there are some manufacturers that offer enhanced protection from the factory.

2024 Yamaha FZ-X Chrome Variant Launched, Priced At Rs. 1.40 Lakh
2024 Yamaha FZ-X Chrome Variant Launched, Priced At Rs. 1.40 Lakh
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-11535 second ago

The new chrome shade is available at a slight premium on the Yamaha FZ-X, while the first 100 buyers will get a Casio G-Shock watch as part of a special offer

2024 Skoda Octavia To Debut On February 14; Design Sketches Out
2024 Skoda Octavia To Debut On February 14; Design Sketches Out
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-565 second ago

Skoda has released sketches showcasing the design of the Octavia which reveals changes to the front and rear bumpers along with revised LED DRLs

Kia EV9 Electric SUV Spotted Testing In India For The First Time
Kia EV9 Electric SUV Spotted Testing In India For The First Time
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

After launching EV6 in 2022, Kia is looking to expand its EV lineup in India with the flagship EV9 electric SUV. It has been spotted testing in India for the first time.

Martin Dominates Opening Day of MotoGP Pre-Season Test at Sepang
Martin Dominates Opening Day of MotoGP Pre-Season Test at Sepang
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Ducati riders dominated most of the top positions, with seven out of the top ten spots occupied by riders from the Bologna factory

Kinetic Green E-Luna India Launch Today
Kinetic Green E-Luna India Launch Today
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The Kinetic Green E-Luna revives the iconic name from the 80s in the form of an electric moped. Pre-bookings are open for Rs 500.

Mini Countryman C Revealed As New Entry Model To Mini's SUV Range
Mini Countryman C Revealed As New Entry Model To Mini's SUV Range
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

New Countryman C is offered with a 168 bhp 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Facelift Spotted Testing With Subtle Changes
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Facelift Spotted Testing With Subtle Changes
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

It seems that Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for a midlife facelift of the Wagon R sometime in 2024

Renault Kwid, Triber And Kiger Get Discounts Up To Rs 65,000 This December
Renault Kwid, Triber And Kiger Get Discounts Up To Rs 65,000 This December
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The Renault Kwid and Triber get benefits up to Rs 50,000 while the Kiger gets maximum discounts of up to Rs 65,000

2024 Suzuki Swift Technical Specifications Revealed
2024 Suzuki Swift Technical Specifications Revealed
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

2 months ago

The Swift will be powered by a 1.2 litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 81 bhp and 108 Nm of torque

New Mini John Cooper Works Countryman Debuts With 296 Bhp Petrol Engine
New Mini John Cooper Works Countryman Debuts With 296 Bhp Petrol Engine
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 months ago

Hot new JCW Countryman gets sportier looks and a revamped 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • New Mini Cooper, Cooper S Petrol Models Revealed
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved