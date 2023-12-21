Login

Mini Countryman C Revealed As New Entry Model To Mini's SUV Range

New Countryman C is offered with a 168 bhp 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on December 21, 2023

    Mini has expanded the third-gen Countryman SUV range with the debut of the new Countryman C. Following the all-electric Countryman E and the internal combustion Countryman S, the new Countryman C is the new entry point to the SUV range.


     Also read: Third-Gen Mini Countryman Debuts With All-Electric Powertrains And Up To 462 Km Range
     

    Sitting below the S, the Countryman C is powered by a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine pushing out 168 bhp and 280 Nm. Mini claims that the C can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.3 seconds and has a top speed of 212 kmph.  The powertrain also comes equipped with mild hybrid technology with the system providing up to 14 kW (19 bhp) of additional power under hard acceleration.
     

     

    The new Countryman C will be offered in four trim levels in global markets Essential, Classic, Favoured and JCW. The Essential, Classic and Favoured feature more staid looks with less sporty-looking bumpers and wheels while the JCW packs in the aggressive looks. Each trim variant offers unique design elements, with the Favoured trim standing out with its contrasting roof, distinct front grille frame and exclusive 20-inch rims in Windmill Spoke 2-tone design. 


     Also read: Mini Countryman S All4 Specifications Revealed
     

    The interior carries over the design theme seen on the other variants of the new Countryman replete with the large circular central touchscreen.
     

    Mini has also confirmed that there will be a Countryman Diesel as well though specifications for the model are yet to be revealed.

