Mini Countryman C Revealed As New Entry Model To Mini's SUV Range
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 21, 2023
Mini has expanded the third-gen Countryman SUV range with the debut of the new Countryman C. Following the all-electric Countryman E and the internal combustion Countryman S, the new Countryman C is the new entry point to the SUV range.
Also read: Third-Gen Mini Countryman Debuts With All-Electric Powertrains And Up To 462 Km Range
Sitting below the S, the Countryman C is powered by a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine pushing out 168 bhp and 280 Nm. Mini claims that the C can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.3 seconds and has a top speed of 212 kmph. The powertrain also comes equipped with mild hybrid technology with the system providing up to 14 kW (19 bhp) of additional power under hard acceleration.
The new Countryman C will be offered in four trim levels in global markets Essential, Classic, Favoured and JCW. The Essential, Classic and Favoured feature more staid looks with less sporty-looking bumpers and wheels while the JCW packs in the aggressive looks. Each trim variant offers unique design elements, with the Favoured trim standing out with its contrasting roof, distinct front grille frame and exclusive 20-inch rims in Windmill Spoke 2-tone design.
Also read: Mini Countryman S All4 Specifications Revealed
The interior carries over the design theme seen on the other variants of the new Countryman replete with the large circular central touchscreen.
Mini has also confirmed that there will be a Countryman Diesel as well though specifications for the model are yet to be revealed.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 80,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 68,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 1,10,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 98,000 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 82,593 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 96,000 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 66,264 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 15,666 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 50,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 62,246 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
2 hours ago
2023 was a fabulous year for motorcycle enthusiasts, with quite a few interesting two-wheelers being launched in the Indian market. Here are the top 10 new motorcycle launches in 2023.
4 hours ago
Tata plans to open 2 or more EV-only dealerships across multiple cities over the next 18 months
5 hours ago
The Tiago EV is powered by a 19.2 kWh battery pack or a larger 24 kWh battery pack and is priced between Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 12.04 lakh (ex-showroom, India)
6 hours ago
Honda Car India will expand parking spaces and has partnered with more dealerships for a quick turnaround time on repairs. It’s also offering discounted roadside assistance
9 hours ago
As part of a three-year plan to improve the brand's sustainability, VW has announced several measures to reduce costs and boost revenue including shorter development times, fewer test car units for technical development and partial retirement schemes.
9 hours ago
The automaker aims to gradually increase the system's freeway availability to 130 kmph by the decade's end
10 hours ago
Noting the impact of reduction in incentives on electric two-wheeler sales in India, the parliamentary standing committee has recommended restoring the full subsidy
11 hours ago
Gebrüder Weiss, a transport and logistics firm set a new record for EVs with its electric truck called Terren reaching a height of 21,325 feet above sea level
1 day ago
Both Harrier and Safari have become two of the first models to receive a 5-star rating from BNCAP. The SUVs were tested for Frontal, Side, and Pole Side Impact protection.
1 day ago
With the calendar year coming to an end we look back at some of the important launches of 2023
28 days ago
This new-gen petrol-powered Countryman has an intelligent all-wheel-drive system that ensures exceptional traction, safety, and agility across various terrains and weather conditions
1 month ago
Hot new JCW Countryman gets sportier looks and a revamped 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.
2 months ago
This limited-run variant of the Countryman will be limited to just 24 units
3 months ago
The all-electric MINI Cooper is available in four distinctive trims: Essential, Classic, Favoured and John Cooper Works Trim
3 months ago
New Countryman gets an evolutionary design, a more minimalist interior and a pair of all-electric powertrains.