Mini Countryman S All4 Specifications Revealed

Mini has revealed the technical specifications for its Mini Countryman S All4. This model has four trim options to choose from- T Essential, Classic, Favoured, John Cooper Works.

What powers this car is a two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that delivers an output of 215 bhp and 360 Nm of torque. The integration of a 48V mild hybrid motor further enhances the vehicle's performance in low-speed ranges, providing an additional temporary boost of 14 kW.

The car also gets an optional adaptive chassis, equipped with 15 mm lowering and frequency-selective dampers. The Mini S All4 also gets a hands-free steering feature till speeds up to 60 km/h. The system also assists in lane changes by identifying appropriate traffic gaps and seamlessly guiding the vehicle through it.

Moreover, Mini Countryman has also introduced a fully electric SE All4, Made in Germany model. It comes with an electric range of 433 km with a top speed of 180 km/h.