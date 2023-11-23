Mini Countryman S All4 Specifications Revealed
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on November 23, 2023
Highlights
- This model has four trim options to choose from,-such as T Essential, Classic, Favoured, John Cooper Works.
- Powered by a two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that delivers an output of 215 bhp and 360 Nm of torque.
- Gets a hands-free steering feature till speeds up to 60 km/h.
Mini has revealed the technical specifications for its Mini Countryman S All4. This model has four trim options to choose from- T Essential, Classic, Favoured, John Cooper Works.
Also Read: BMW R 12 nineT And R12 Revealed
What powers this car is a two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that delivers an output of 215 bhp and 360 Nm of torque. The integration of a 48V mild hybrid motor further enhances the vehicle's performance in low-speed ranges, providing an additional temporary boost of 14 kW.
The car also gets an optional adaptive chassis, equipped with 15 mm lowering and frequency-selective dampers. The Mini S All4 also gets a hands-free steering feature till speeds up to 60 km/h. The system also assists in lane changes by identifying appropriate traffic gaps and seamlessly guiding the vehicle through it.
Also Read: BMW M 1000 XR Makes Global Debut; 2024 S 1000 XR Unveiled
Moreover, Mini Countryman has also introduced a fully electric SE All4, Made in Germany model. It comes with an electric range of 433 km with a top speed of 180 km/h.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 24,110 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 72,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 20,156 km
- Electric
- Automatic
- 64,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 65,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 53,763 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 85,000 km
- Hybrid
- Automatic
- 75,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 70,123 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 22,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
Popular MINI Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-6687 second ago
SAIC President Wang Xiaoqiu and JSW Group’s Parth Jindal signed the shareholder and share purchase agreements in London.
-6493 second ago
It came to no one's surprise that the six-time MotoGP champion posted competitive lap times during post-season testing on his new Ducati.
-4457 second ago
The Mercedes-Benz EQS is made in limited numbers at the Alabama plant in the US and production will move to Germany by 2026 to make way for the new-generation EQC.
-1443 second ago
The facelifted XUV300 gets a redesigned front fascia with new light clusters, enclosed grille and redesigned bumper
32 minutes ago
The recall affects 45,230 units of the Wrangler 4xe sold in global markets
54 minutes ago
The Jesko completed the 7.3-kilometre lap in 2 minutes and 56.97 seconds.
1 hour ago
Toyota Gazoo Racing reshapes its 2024 WEC lineup, introducing Nyck de Vries to replace José María López in the #7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid.
His remarkable 86 per cent win rate in 2023, where he claimed victory in an astonishing 19 out of 22 races, surpassed Alberto Ascari's legendary benchmark set in 1952
The company will be offering electric vehicle chargers through direct sales channels.
Lamborghini has issued a recall for 77 units of the Huracan EVO, STO, and Tecnica.
21 days ago
Hot new JCW Countryman gets sportier looks and a revamped 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.
1 month ago
The Toyota Unveils Crown Sport Hybrid is set to hit the Japanese market by November, closely followed by a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variant due in December.
1 month ago
This limited-run variant of the Countryman will be limited to just 24 units
2 months ago
Facelifted Nexon gets styling details reminiscent of the Curvv concept, an overhauled cabin, and new features.
2 months ago
The car will be produced at Renault's Douai plant