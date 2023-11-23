Login

Mini Countryman S All4 Specifications Revealed

This new-gen petrol-powered Countryman has an intelligent all-wheel-drive system that ensures exceptional traction, safety, and agility across various terrains and weather conditions
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on November 23, 2023

Story

Highlights

  • This model has four trim options to choose from,-such as T Essential, Classic, Favoured, John Cooper Works.
  • Powered by a two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that delivers an output of 215 bhp and 360 Nm of torque.
  • Gets a hands-free steering feature till speeds up to 60 km/h.

Mini has revealed the technical specifications for its Mini Countryman S All4. This model has four trim options to choose from- T Essential, Classic, Favoured, John Cooper Works. 

 

Also Read: BMW R 12 nineT And R12 Revealed

What powers this car is a two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that delivers an output of 215 bhp and 360 Nm of torque. The integration of a 48V mild hybrid motor further enhances the vehicle's performance in low-speed ranges, providing an additional temporary boost of 14 kW.

 

The car also gets an optional adaptive chassis, equipped with 15 mm lowering and frequency-selective dampers. The Mini S All4 also gets a hands-free steering feature till speeds up to 60 km/h. The system also assists in lane changes by identifying appropriate traffic gaps and seamlessly guiding the vehicle through it.

 

Also Read: BMW M 1000 XR Makes Global Debut; 2024 S 1000 XR Unveiled

Moreover, Mini Countryman has also introduced a fully electric SE All4, Made in Germany model. It comes with an electric range of 433 km with a top speed of 180 km/h. 

