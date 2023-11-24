Login

BMW R 12 nineT And R12 Revealed

The BMW R 12 and the R 12 nineT make their way into the company’s modern classic motorcycle portfolio. India launch could be on the cards as well.
By Carandbike Team

3 mins read

Published on November 24, 2023

  • BMW R 12 nineT and R 12 break cover
  • Both models get the 1,170 cc air/oil-cooled boxer twin engine
  • Both bikes are likely to be launched in India as well

BMW Motorrad took the wraps off its new retro motorcycles, the R 12 and the R 12 nineT. The company is positioning the R 12 as a modern classic cruiser and the R 12 nineT as a roadster. The R 12 will sit below the R 18 while the R 12 nineT will sit above the standard BMW R nineT. Needless to say, both retro models are good-looking motorcycles. 

 

Also Read: BMW M 1000 XR Makes Global Debut

BMW R 12 and the BMW R 12 nineT get the same 1,170 cc boxer twin engine but in different states of tune

 

Both models get the same 1,170 cc boxer-twin engine which is air/oil-cooled. The BMW R 12 models get a completely newly developed tubular bridge steel spaceframe. The new frame eliminates the need for previous fastenings, reducing weight and giving the new R 12 models a cleaner and more classic appearance. The rear frame, also made of tubular steel, is bolted to the main frame.

 

Also Read: BMW F 900 Range Explained

BMW R 12 nineT

The BMW R 12 nineT is basically the new-generation version of the R nineT. The motorcycle gets a retro roadster design which is reminiscent of the R nineT with clean, classic lines and likeable old-school appeal. The motor on the R 12 nineT makes 107 bhp at 7,000 rpm | 115 Nm at 6,500 rpm and is paired to a six-speed gearbox. The bike weighs 220 kg, which is 1 kg lesser than the R nineT. The seat height too drops down from 805 mm on the R nineT to 790 mm on the R 12 nineT.

BMW R 12 nineT

 

The roadster also gets USD fork which is fully adjustable. There are three riding modes on offer - Rain, Road & Dynamic. The new R 12 nineT comes equipped with two analogue round instruments for speed and rpms, a USB-C port on the left side, and a 12V socket on the right side for the onboard network. The bike will be offered in three colours – Blackstorm Metallic, San Remo Green Metallic & Option 719 Aluminium.

BMW R 12 nineT

 

BMW R 12

Like we said earlier, the R 12 sits below the R 18 and is the lower-specced version of the two. The standard instrumentation for the new R 12 is limited to the speedometer, but the rev counter can be retrofitted with genuine BMW Motorcycle accessories. As part of the complete redesign of the chassis, the new R 12 models also feature a new airbox which is fully integrated under the seat. The left-mounted ‘Twin Pipe’ exhaust system with two rear silencers and a reverse cone design are offered on both bikes. 

BMW R 12

 

The boxer-twin on the R 12 makes 94 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 110 Nm at 6,000 rpm. It gets two riding modes – Rock and Roll. Like the R 12 nineT, the R 12 is offered in three colours - Blackstorm Metallic, Aventurine Red Metallic & Option 719 Thorium.

BMW R 12

 

The two bikes get twin 310 mm discs up front with radially mounted 4-piston caliper. Both models will get a host of custom accessories through BMW Motorrad Accessories service as well. In addition to electronics mentioned above, both models get cornering ABS, traction control and engine drag control as standard. 

