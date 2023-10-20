2024 BMW F 900 GS Range Explained: Engine, Specs, Dimensions
BMW Motorrad’s India-bound middleweight adventure bikes, the new BMW F 900 GS and BMW F 900 GS Adventure get significant updates, including a bigger engine, upgraded electronics, new suspension, updated off-road features, and a lightweight plastic fuel tank. Engine displacement has gone up from 853 cc on the F 850 GS to 895 cc on the F 900 GS, and F 900 GS Adventure. But that’s not the only change on the new BMW middleweight adventure bikes. According to BMW, the new F 900 GS and the F 900 GS Adventure have become even more capable, be it off-road, while touring and in adventure capabilities. Also added is a new BMW F 800 GS with the same engine with a slightly different state of tune.
Engine & Performance
According to BMW, the engine is tuned to offer good low end grunt and a wide spread of torque, with increased pulling power and faster acceleration.
The 2024 BMW F 900 GS has a 895cc parallel-twin engine, with claimed maximum power of 105 hp coming in at 8,500 rpm, and 93 Nm of peak torque kicking in at 6,750 rpm. The 895cc engine features a 270/450 degree firing interval, and according to BMW Motorrad, the new engine is characterized by a fuller torque curve, increased pulling power and faster acceleration. The four-valve configuration enhances the engine’s breathing and overall performance by allowing for better air intake and exhaust flow. Twin overhead cams (DOHC) offer improved valve control and high-revving capabilities, while the counterrotating balance shafts have been introduced to reduce vibrations and enhance rider comfort.
Chassis & Dimensions
The BMW F 900 GS strikes a lithe and slimmer profile than before, promising much more agility and accessibility, both on the road, and off it.
The BMW F 900 GS employs a new bridge-type steel frame which uses the engine as a stressed element of the chassis. The bolt-on rear subframe gives the bike a slimmer looking tail section, and overall the bike has shed as much as 14 kg. Part of that weight reduction has been contributed by the 14-litre plastic fuel tank replacing the steel fuel tank of the previous model. Other weight savings have been made with the redesigned tail section as well as the Akrapovic exhaust system. The swingarm is lighter, and the bike comes with a standard aluminium sidestand. The F 900 GS also gets an all-new subframe, and all the weight savings have resulted in the bike getting a kerb weight of 218 kg.
Features
Both the F 900 GS, and the BMW F 900 GS Adventure (pictured above) feature updated LED lighting and new design.
Rain and Road ride modes are standard, along with Dynamic Traction Control, cornering ABS Pro. The optional Pro ride modes come with additional ride modes, ride mode pre-selection, engine drag torque control and Dynamic Brake Control. Additional ride modes include Dynamic, Enduro and Enduro Pro modes. BMW Motorrad also offers two additional packages, the Enduro Pro package and Dynamics Package. The Enduro Pro package contains black handlebars with handlebar risers made from aluminum forging, making the handlebars another 24mm higher than the standard height. Also included in the package is the sports suspension, with 45 mm, fully-adjustable golden Showa forks and fully adjustable Sachs suspension strut with expansion strut. Also included is the M Endurance chain. The Dynamics Package includes riding modes Pro and Shift Assistant Pro.
Design
New BMW F 900 GS Adventure looks slimmer and sharper than the outgoing BMW F 850 GS range.
The design updates to the new F 900 GS range seems to have been done with the focus on making the bike look slim and sharp, as well as more agile. The typical ADV ‘beak’ has been toned down, and the F 900 GS now has a redesigned face with an all-new headlight and new side panels. There’s also a 6.5-inch TFT display as standard and the F 900 GS also includes a 12 mm holder for mounting action cameras or other digital devices.
Expected Launch & Prices
The new BMW F 900 GS range is expected to be launched in India in the first quarter of 2024.
Internationally, the new BMW F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure are expected to be launched in January 2024. India launch is expected to be sometime around April 2024, and prices are expected to begin around Rs. 13 lakh (Ex-showroom). If BMW Motorrad India manages to price the new F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure competitively, they should offer very good options in the middleweight adventure bike segment. We for one can’t wait to swing a leg over the new BMW adventure bikes.
