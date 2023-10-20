Login

2024 BMW F 900 GS Range Explained: Engine, Specs, Dimensions

The India-bound BMW F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure replaces the outgoing BMW F 850 GS, and here’s everything you need to know about this middleweight adventure bike.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

20-Oct-23 09:56 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New BMW F 800 GS, F 900 GS range details
  • New engine, slimmer design, lighter weight
  • BMW F 900 GS engine, specifications, dimensions

BMW Motorrad’s India-bound middleweight adventure bikes, the new BMW F 900 GS and BMW F 900 GS Adventure get significant updates, including a bigger engine, upgraded electronics, new suspension, updated off-road features, and a lightweight plastic fuel tank. Engine displacement has gone up from 853 cc on the F 850 GS to 895 cc on the F 900 GS, and F 900 GS Adventure. But that’s not the only change on the new BMW middleweight adventure bikes. According to BMW, the new F 900 GS and the F 900 GS Adventure have become even more capable, be it off-road, while touring and in adventure capabilities. Also added is a new BMW F 800 GS with the same engine with a slightly different state of tune.

 

Also Read: BMW Motorrad Unveils New F 800 GS & F 900 GS Range

 

Engine & Performance

 

According to BMW, the engine is tuned to offer good low end grunt and a wide spread of torque, with increased pulling power and faster acceleration.

 

The 2024 BMW F 900 GS has a 895cc parallel-twin engine, with claimed maximum power of 105 hp coming in at 8,500 rpm, and 93 Nm of peak torque kicking in at 6,750 rpm. The 895cc engine features a 270/450 degree firing interval, and according to BMW Motorrad, the new engine is characterized by a fuller torque curve, increased pulling power and faster acceleration. The four-valve configuration enhances the engine’s breathing and overall performance by allowing for better air intake and exhaust flow. Twin overhead cams (DOHC) offer improved valve control and high-revving capabilities, while the counterrotating balance shafts have been introduced to reduce vibrations and enhance rider comfort.

 

Also Read: BMW Motorrad Teases New F 900 GS

 

Chassis & Dimensions

The BMW F 900 GS strikes a lithe and slimmer profile than before, promising much more agility and accessibility, both on the road, and off it.

 

The BMW F 900 GS employs a new bridge-type steel frame which uses the engine as a stressed element of the chassis. The bolt-on rear subframe gives the bike a slimmer looking tail section, and overall the bike has shed as much as 14 kg. Part of that weight reduction has been contributed by the 14-litre plastic fuel tank replacing the steel fuel tank of the previous model. Other weight savings have been made with the redesigned tail section as well as the Akrapovic exhaust system. The swingarm is lighter, and the bike comes with a standard aluminium sidestand. The F 900 GS also gets an all-new subframe, and all the weight savings have resulted in the bike getting a kerb weight of 218 kg.

 

Features

 

Both the F 900 GS, and the BMW F 900 GS Adventure (pictured above) feature updated LED lighting and new design.

 

Rain and Road ride modes are standard, along with Dynamic Traction Control, cornering ABS Pro. The optional Pro ride modes come with additional ride modes, ride mode pre-selection, engine drag torque control and Dynamic Brake Control. Additional ride modes include Dynamic, Enduro and Enduro Pro modes. BMW Motorrad also offers two additional packages, the Enduro Pro package and Dynamics Package. The Enduro Pro package contains black handlebars with handlebar risers made from aluminum forging, making the handlebars another 24mm higher than the standard height. Also included in the package is the sports suspension, with 45 mm, fully-adjustable golden Showa forks and fully adjustable Sachs suspension strut with expansion strut. Also included is the M Endurance chain. The Dynamics Package includes riding modes Pro and Shift Assistant Pro.

 

Design 

New BMW F 900 GS Adventure looks slimmer and sharper than the outgoing BMW F 850 GS range.

 

The design updates to the new F 900 GS range seems to have been done with the focus on making the bike look slim and sharp, as well as more agile. The typical ADV ‘beak’ has been toned down, and the F 900 GS now has a redesigned face with an all-new headlight and new side panels. There’s also a 6.5-inch TFT display as standard and the F 900 GS also includes a 12 mm holder for mounting action cameras or other digital devices.

 

Expected Launch & Prices

 

The new BMW F 900 GS range is expected to be launched in India in the first quarter of 2024.

 

Internationally, the new BMW F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure are expected to be launched in January 2024. India launch is expected to be sometime around April 2024, and prices are expected to begin around Rs. 13 lakh (Ex-showroom). If BMW Motorrad India manages to price the new F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure competitively, they should offer very good options in the middleweight adventure bike segment. We for one can’t wait to swing a leg over the new BMW adventure bikes.

# BMW F 900 GS# BMW F 800 GS# BMW F 900 GS Adventure# BMW F 900 GS engine# BMW F 900 GS Features# BMW F 900 GS changes
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
8.3
0
10
2018 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
70,457 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.00 L
₹ 13,438/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Skoda Superb
6.4
0
10
2013 Skoda Superb
84,598 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.75 L
₹ 12,156/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2023 Kia Seltos
9.1
0
10
2023 Kia Seltos
8,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 16.50 L
₹ 34,901/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Mahindra Marazzo
7.9
0
10
2018 Mahindra Marazzo
43,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 8.50 L
₹ 17,979/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Jeep Compass
7.9
0
10
2018 Jeep Compass
54,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
₹ 33,035/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
8.4
0
10
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
54,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.75 L
₹ 12,878/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2017 Hyundai Creta
7.8
0
10
2017 Hyundai Creta
68,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 7.90 L
₹ 17,693/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2016 Honda City
7.1
0
10
2016 Honda City
54,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 7.95 L
₹ 17,805/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2017 Ford Endeavour
2017 Ford Endeavour
64,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 23.90 L
₹ 53,528/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
8.4
0
10
2018 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
14,000 km
Petrol
AMT
₹ 6.75 L
₹ 14,272/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi

Popular BMW Models

BMW G 310 GS
BMW G 310 GS

₹ 2.9 Lakh

BMW S 1000 RR
BMW S 1000 RR

₹ 20.3 - 24.55 Lakh

BMW G 310 R
BMW G 310 R

₹ 2.85 Lakh

BMW 850 GS
BMW 850 GS

₹ 12.5 - 13.25 Lakh

BMW R 1250 GS
BMW R 1250 GS

₹ 20.55 Lakh

BMW G 310 RR
BMW G 310 RR

₹ 2.85 - 2.99 Lakh

BMW S 1000 XR
BMW S 1000 XR

₹ 21.3 Lakh

BMW R nine T
BMW R nine T

₹ 19 - 24 Lakh

BMW R 18
BMW R 18

₹ 19.9 - 24 Lakh

BMW F900R
BMW F900R

₹ 10.8 Lakh

BMW R 1250 RT
BMW R 1250 RT

₹ 23.95 Lakh

BMW C 400 GT
BMW C 400 GT

₹ 9.95 - 10.15 Lakh

BMW F900XR
BMW F900XR

₹ 12.3 Lakh

BMW K 1600 B
BMW K 1600 B

₹ 29.9 Lakh

BMW S 1000 R
BMW S 1000 R

₹ 17.9 - 22.5 Lakh

BMW K 1600 GTL
BMW K 1600 GTL

₹ 32 Lakh

BMW M 1000 RR
BMW M 1000 RR

₹ 49 - 55 Lakh

BMW R nineT Scrambler
BMW R nineT Scrambler

₹ 16.75 Lakh

BMW R 1250 R
BMW R 1250 R

₹ 16.25 Lakh

BMW M 1000 R
BMW M 1000 R

₹ 33 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Piaggio Vespa GTS 300
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 1, 2023

CFMoto 300SR
CFMoto 300SR

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 9, 2023

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Tata Harrier Facelift Automatic Prices Revealed: Range Tops Out At Rs 26.44 Lakh
Tata Harrier Facelift Automatic Prices Revealed: Range Tops Out At Rs 26.44 Lakh
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-3779 second ago

The automatic variants of the Harrier Facelift start from the Pure + variant which is priced at Rs 19.90 lakh and go up to the top-spec Harrier Fearless + #Dark variant which is priced at Rs 26.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively.

Made-In-India Cars With 5-Star Global NCAP Crash Test Ratings: Tata Safari, Hyundai Verna And More
Made-In-India Cars With 5-Star Global NCAP Crash Test Ratings: Tata Safari, Hyundai Verna And More
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

-3473 second ago

The list includes offerings from Indian as well as global car brands

First Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Delivered In India
First Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Delivered In India
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-1625 second ago

Lamborghini has produced only 1,499 units worldwide

Tata Safari Automatic Prices Revealed: Top-Spec AT Priced At Rs 26.89 Lakh
Tata Safari Automatic Prices Revealed: Top-Spec AT Priced At Rs 26.89 Lakh
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

54 minutes ago

Tata is offering the automatic transmission option for its flagship SUV starting from the Pure+ variant which is priced at Rs 20.69 lakh and goes up to the Accomplished+ trim at Rs 26.89 lakh

Meet Ferrari’s New 690 Bhp Track Weapon: The 296 Challenge Racecar
Meet Ferrari’s New 690 Bhp Track Weapon: The 296 Challenge Racecar
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Ferrari is set to introduce the track-focused 296 Challenge in the 2024 season, becoming the ninth model in the prestigious Ferrari Challenge series replacing the old 488 Challenge Evo

2024 Husqvarna Norden 901 Revealed; Gets New Tech Updates
2024 Husqvarna Norden 901 Revealed; Gets New Tech Updates
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The Husqvarna Norden 901 gets few minor updates to its tech for 2024 along with a new colour option.

Tork Kratos R's New Ride Mode Caps Top Speed At 35 kmph; Promises Real-World Range Of 150 KM
Tork Kratos R's New Ride Mode Caps Top Speed At 35 kmph; Promises Real-World Range Of 150 KM
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The Eco+ ride mode will be available in addition to the three existing ride modes: Eco, City and Sport

Hero MotoCorp Working On New Sporty 125 cc Scooter
Hero MotoCorp Working On New Sporty 125 cc Scooter
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Hero MotoCorp is getting ready to bring out a sporty 125 cc scooter, which will rival the TVS NTorq 125, that has been the segment benchmark for a few years now. We break it down further.

New Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB (V214) Makes World Premiere In China, India Launch In Second Half Of 2024
New Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB (V214) Makes World Premiere In China, India Launch In Second Half Of 2024
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

Based on the sixth-generation of Mercedes’ popular sedan, the E-Class LWB is longer and wider than its predecessor.

Kawasaki Z650RS Upgraded With Traction Control; India Launch Soon
Kawasaki Z650RS Upgraded With Traction Control; India Launch Soon
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

The bike retains its classic retro styling, resembling its bigger sibling, the Z900RS

2018 BMW F900GS Spotted Undergoing Test Runs
2018 BMW F900GS Spotted Undergoing Test Runs
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 years ago

BMW's upcoming middleweight adventure bike, most likely the BMW F900GS, has been spotted undergoing test runs on the autobahn in Germany

2018 BMW F 900 GS Production Model Spotted
2018 BMW F 900 GS Production Model Spotted
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 years ago

A production model of a new BMW middleweight adventure bike has been revealed in latest spy shots. While there are no details available on the new bike yet, according to reports the bike is expected to be the BMW F 900 GS, and will replace the BMW F 800 GS as a 2018 model.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • 2024 BMW F 900 GS Range Explained: Engine, Specs, Dimensions
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved