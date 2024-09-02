Upcoming Two-Wheeler Launches Of September 2024: New Jawa 42, Hero Destini 125 And BMW F 900 GS

With the festive season just around the corner, many two-wheeler manufacturers have launched new models or updated the existing ones to make the best of the upcoming opportunity. With a few days to go, some more launches have been aligned by brands for September 2024. Here’s the list





New Jawa 42:

After recently updating the standard 42 model with a revised motor and improved dynamics, Jawa is yet again set to launch possibly a new variant of the 42 which is expected to receive the larger mill from the Jawa 350, a different design and some more feature additions. The manufacturer has been teasing about the launch lately and to know more about what we know so far about the motorcycle, click here.





Hero Destini 125:

The Hero Destini 125 is the flagship scooter in the brand’s portfolio but it hasn’t received any noticeable changes or upgrades for the last six years. However, Hero is said to have completely redesigned the scooter and is likely to add new features while retaining the 125 cc mill. The brand might also equip the scooter with a larger 12-inch wheel at the front. Overall, expect Hero’s flagship 125 offering to become more desirable. To learn more about the upcoming scooter, click here.

BMW F 900 GS:

The BMW F 900 GS is a middle-weight adventure touring motorcycle that is the successor to the F 850 GS, which is currently on sale in India. Already launched in the international market, the motorcycle features a new styling, is lower in weight, and is powered by a completely reworked 895 cc parallel-twin mill. With booking already commenced, expect the launch of the motorcycle to happen soon. To learn more about the F 900 GS and its specifications, click here.

Bajaj Ethanol Bike:

Bajaj Auto is gearing up for the showcase of its first ethanol-powered motorcycle, which is scheduled to happen this month. The official launch is slated for the current financial year, which was communicated by the CEO of Bajaj Auto, Rajiv Bajaj, in an interview. While there isn’t much information on the motorcycle, there is a chance that Bajaj might upgrade one of its petrol-powered models to run on ethanol fuel. Or Bajaj might introduce an all-new model like how it did with the world's first CNG-powered Freedom 125. For more information on the upcoming ethanol-powered motorcycle, click here.