2024 Jawa 42 Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect

Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles is expected to launch a new variant of the Jawa 42, possibly with the bigger 334 cc engine, on September 3, 2024.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 2, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • New variant of Jawa 42 to be launched on Sep 3
  • Jawa 42 may get bigger 334 cc engine
  • Jawa 42 likely to get updated 334 cc engine

Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles is all set to launch a new variant of its bestselling Jawa 42 model on Tuesday, September 3, 2024. Just a few weeks ago, an updated Jawa 42 was launched with what Jawa calls the updated 294 cc “J-Panther” engine. As for the latest Jawa 42, we believe the new variant will have an updated 334 cc engine, possibly the same unit as has been used in the Jawa 350, and both engine variants (293 cc and 334 cc) will co-exist in the Jawa 42 line-up. Here’s what we can expect from this new Jawa 42. More details will be revealed on September 3, 2024. 

 

Also Read: New Jawa 42 Variant Launch Date Revealed

334 cc, Single-Cylinder Engine

The new variant of the Jawa 42 will likely get the updated 334 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that has been used in the Jawa 350. Now, the company uses the same engine in the new Yezdi Adventure as well, but with a different state of tune. It remains to be seen if the Jawa 42 will have a completely unique state of tune on the engine or will share the exact tune with either the Jawa 350 or the Yezdi 350 Adventure.

 

Also Read: 2024 Jawa 42 - What's Different?

Jawa 42 Teaser 2

New variant of Jawa 42 could be powered by bigger 334 cc, single-cylinder engine from Jawa 350.

  

Design & Features

From what we can see from the silhouette of the latest teaser on the company’s social media handles, the new variant of the Jawa 42 is expected to get a sporty, yet muscular stance, giving it fresh appeal. The ergonomics of the new Jawa 42 are also likely to give it a mass forward riding position, with the footpegs moved slightly back to give a sporty riding stance. Going with the “sporty” design language, the twin exhausts are likely to have a slightly upswept design, while the teardrop shaped fuel tank and side covers are likely to be retained to go with the Jawa 42 family design language. A semi-digital instrument console, as well as full-LED lighting is expected. 

Chassis & Cycle Parts

The tail section of the new Jawa 42 variant has a slightly upward biased look to it, indicating that the rear subframe could be different, even though the main frame is likely to be the same as before. The wheels will be cast alloy, with what are expected to be tubeless tyres with a fatter profile, while suspension will be a combination of telescopic front forks and twin shocks. Dual-channel ABS is expected to be standard, with a big front disc, possibly a 300 mm diameter disc. 

Jawa 42 Teaser 1

With the launch of the new Jawa 42 variant, the brand's highest-selling model is likely to get two engine options - 293 cc and 334 cc.

Expected Price 

Once launched, the new Jawa 42 is expected to be priced at just under ₹ 2 lakh, which will be slightly more expensive than the Jawa 42 (293 cc engine version) launched a few weeks ago at ₹ 1.73 lakh but will be priced competitively to possibly undercut the Royal Enfield Classic 350, prices for which currently begin at ₹ 1,99,500 (Ex-showroom). We expect prices for the 334 cc, Jawa 42 variant to be priced at around ₹ 1.90 lakh (Ex-showroom). 

