New Jawa 42: What Is Different?

The Jawa 42 has been thoroughly updated for 2024, with new prices, new colours, but more importantly, significant changes to the powertrain, cycle parts and exhaust system, as well as mild changes to design and ergonomics. Prices have been revised too, with a slightly lower starting price than before, making it Rs.16,000 more affordable than before. With new colours, and more claimed overall refinement, here’s a look at some of the most significant updates on the new Jawa 42. This is the second update to the Jawa 42, the last one being in 2021.

Also Read: Updated Jawa 42 Launched At Rs. 1.73 Lakh

Jawa 42 Updated Engine



At the centre of all the changes in the Jawa 42 is what the company calls the updated J-Panther liquid-cooled engine. The engine has been updated to offer a more refined performance, with improvements in noise, vibrations and harshness (NVH) levels all round. According to Jawa-Yezdi motorcycles, the updated J-Panther engine offers better low-end performance, while maintaining better thermal efficiency, refinement and fuel economy. Learnings from similar changes to the Jawa 350 and Yezdi Adventure have been applied to the Jawa 42’s slightly smaller 294 cc, updated “J-Panther” engine.

Also Read: Jawa 350 Road Test Review





According to Jawa-Yezdi, overall thermal efficiency of the engine has improved by 25 per cent, while cooling efficiency has improved by 15 per cent. Changes to the well-balanced crankshaft are said to improve overall refinement. The crankcase uses higher dynamic load capacity bearings which are said to improve NVH levels and durability.Piston slap has also been reduced by 50 per cent on the J-Panther engine, according to Jawa-Yezdi, making for a more efficient and more refined engine performance with improved NVH levels. Claimed engine output of the 294.72 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine is 26.95 bhp and 26.84 Nm with a wider spread of torque and power than before.

Also Read: 2024 Yezdi Adventure First Ride Review

The top-end of the engine (the valvetrain) has been updated as well with high lift valves, with better breathability and overall improvement in combustion and NVH levels.

Jawa 42 Updated Valvetrain



The top-end of the engine has been refined as well, with an updated valvetrain with high lift valves, with the valves opening quicker and seating softer on the J-panther engine, with a 15 per cent increase in volumetric efficiency. The result is said to be a freer breathing engine than before with dynamic valve float and bounce reduced by 20 per cent. The updated valvetrain is also said to offer better durability of the valves, and overall improvement in combustion.

Gearbox internals have been changed with more efficient gears, reduced gear backlash and revised gear mappings.

Jawa 42 Gearbox Changes



The gearbox has undergone quite a few changes with overall gear backlash reduced to improve NVH. New gears are said to ensure high contact ratio between gear teeth and as a result offer lower noise levels. According to Jawa-Yezdi, there’s an overall reduction in gear clearance angle of 33 per cent and mesh alignment reduced by 20 per cent, leading to smoother, quicker and slicker shifts of the transmission. The slip and assist clutch offers 50 per cent lower clutch lever effort, smoother gearshifts and prevents wheel locking under aggressive downshifting.





More importantly, the engine map has been optimised for seamless rideability at low speeds. The 1st, 2nd and 3rd gears have been mapped for better low-end performance, while the 4th, 5th and 6th gears have been tuned for strong mid-range and top-end performance. Overall performance in the changed gear maps is said to offer effortless riding at city speeds, as well as highway performance and very good overall acceleration.

Exhaust system has been updated as well, for better sound and more efficiency.



Redesigned, Free Flow Exhaust



The lambda sensor on the updated Jawa 42 has been moved closer to the cylinder head, which is said to give more precise readings on residual oxygen in the exhaust gases, which is then communicated to the ECU for better combustion efficiency. The overall exhaust system is also freer flowing and reduces weight and costs.

Retuned Suspension & New Features



The Jawa 42 also features retuned suspension damping for better ride quality. The lower variants come with single-channel ABS and an analogue/LCD display set-up, while the higher variants come with a full-digital LCD instrument console and dual-channel ABS. Both spoked wheels and alloy wheels with tubeless tyres are offered, depending on variants.



Jawa 42 New Colour Options





The updated Jawa 42 now gets 14 colour options, including six new bold colours, which include Vega White, Voyager Red, Asteroid Grey, Odyssey Black, Nebula Blue and Celestial Copper Matte.

Long list of colour options include gloss, matte, single-colour and dual-tone colour options.



More Affordable Starting Price



Here’s a look at the variant and colour option prices of the new Jawa 42, now starting at Rs. 1,72,942 (Ex-showroom), going up to Rs. 1,98,142 (Ex-showroom).

Prices for the new Jawa 42 begin at Rs. 1,73 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delni)

Variant-wise prices of new Jawa 42:

Jawa 42 Variant & Colour Price (Ex-showroom Delhi) Type Jawa 42 Vega White (Single channel ABS, Spoke wheels) Rs. 1,72,942 Gloss Jawa 42 Voyager Red (Single channel ABS, Spoke wheels) Rs. 1,74,942 Gloss Jawa 42 Asteroid Grey (Single channel ABS, Spoke wheels) Rs. 1,74,942 Gloss Jawa 42 Odyssey Black (Single channel ABS, Spoke wheels) Rs. 1,74,942 Gloss Jawa 42 Vega White (Dual channel ABS, Spoke wheels) Rs. 1,82,942 Gloss Jawa 42 Voyager Red (Dual channel ABS, Spoke wheels) Rs. 1,84,942 Gloss Jawa 42 Asteroid Grey (Dual channel ABS, Spoke wheels) Rs. 1,84,942 Gloss Jawa 42 Odyssey Black (Dual channel ABS, Spoke wheels) Rs. 1,84,942 Gloss Jawa 42 Nebula Blue (Dual channel ABS, Alloy wheels) Rs. 1,95,142 Gloss Jawa 42 Celestial Copper Matte (Dual channel ABS, Alloy wheels) Rs. 1,95,142 Matte Jawa 42 Orion Red Matte (Dual channel ABS, Alloy wheels) Rs. 1,98,142 Matte Jawa 42 Sirius White Matte (Dual channel ABS, Alloy wheels) Rs. 1,89,142 Matte Jawa 42 All Star Black Matte (Dual channel ABS, Alloy wheels) Rs. 1,98,142 Matte Jawa 42 Infinity Black Matte (Dual channel ABS, Alloy wheels), Dual Tone Rs. 1,98,142 Matte Jawa 42 Celestial Copper Matte (Dual channel ABS, Alloy wheels), Dual Tone Rs. 1,98,142 Matte Jawa 42 Starship Blue (Dual channel ABS, Alloy wheels), Dual Tone Rs. 1,98,142 Gloss Jawa 42 Cosmic Carbon (Dual channel ABS, Alloy wheels) Rs. 1,98,142 Gloss Jawa 42 Cosmic Rock (Dual channel ABS, Alloy wheels), Dual Tone Rs. 1,98,142 Gloss



