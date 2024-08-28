Login
New Jawa 42 Teased; Launch Date Revealed

The new Jawa 42 is expected to get the bigger 334 cc engine from the Jawa 350 and likely to be an addition to the Jawa 42 range, which already has another model with the 294 cc engine.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 28, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Jawa 42 teased again with September 3 launch date!
  • An updated Jawa 42 was launched two weeks ago
  • The new model could be an extension of the Jawa 42 line-up

Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles is all set to launch what is expected to be an updated Jawa 42, one of the company’s highest-selling motorcycle models. In the latest teaser video released by the brand, an animation gives us an idea of the new bike, as well as its model name. From what we can guess, the motorcycle will be the latest generation Jawa 42 and will have a new design along with what are expected to be significant mechanical updates as well. 

 

undefined

 

Also Read: 2024 Jawa 42 Launched At Rs. 1.73 Lakh

 

Jawa 42 Teaser 1

The teaser clearly indicates that the new motorcycle will be a Jawa 42. This is a surprising, considering the updated Jawa 42 was launched just two weeks ago!

 

So far, no other details are available, but only a few weeks ago, the company had launched an updated Jawa 42 priced at Rs. 1.73 lakh (Ex-showroom). That motorcycle has already been announced with new colours, new prices, and significant changes to the powertrain, cycle parts and exhaust system.  The engine, still with 294 cc displacement, is called the J-Panther, and according to Jawa-Yezdi motorcycles, significant learnings from the Jawa 350’s updated engine have been incorporated in the J-Panther engine as well, to improve NVH (noise, vibration, harshness) levels. 

 

Also Read: New Jawa 42 - What's Different?

 

The latest teaser announcing the date as 03.09.2024 and an animation showing what seems to be a slightly different design is surprising. One possibility is that the Jawa 42 will be introduced with the bigger 334 cc engine of the Jawa 350 as well, and will co-exist with the 294 cc, J-Panther version launched recently. On the Jawa 350, the 334 cc, single-cylinder engine is tuned to produce 22.2 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 28.1 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. More details on what exactly is this “new” Jawa 42, will be known on September 3, 2024. Stay tuned for more updates, coming soon! 

# Jawa 42# 2024 Jawa 42# 2024 Jawa 42 launch date# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
